The Ultimate Miami Beach Guide

When people think of Miami, they usually think of its turquoise and white sand beaches, dynamic nightlife and incredible resorts with some of the best restaurants. However, the image that generally comes to mind is the one of Miami Beach, which although part of Miami-Dade county, is not part of the city of Miami. Instead, Miami Beach is its own city and unique identity that has positioned it as one of the most iconic islands in the world.

When you visit, you will find history, culture, food, entertainment and a unique place like no other in the world. Miami Beach is home to many renowned celebrities, and it has served as inspiration for many popular movies, tv shows and music videos. Undoubtedly, you can find the heart of Miami's metro in the city of Miami Beach. Below, we present some of the best places in town to eat, sleep, relax and more.

WHERE TO EAT

Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave. / Website

Stubborn Seed, Jeremy Ford's Michelin-starred restaurant, is located in Miami's popular South of Fifth district. A member of the Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Stubborn Seed provides visitors with a one-of-a-kind dining experience with each visit. Guests can order items a la carte from a seasonal menu made up of rotating dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients or discover Chef Jeremy Ford's carefully curated eight-course Chef's Tasting menu that showcases Ford's eye for detail and unrivaled precision for an unforgettable experience from start to finish.

Joe's Stone Crab

11 Washington Ave. / Website

Joe's, one of Miami's most famous restaurants with over 100 years of history, is a must-try in the heart of Ocean Drive. The restaurant attracts locals, visitors and celebrities by serving seasonal stone crabs with a "secret" sauce, garlic creamed spinach, fried sweet potatoes, coleslaw and hash browns. If seafood isn't your thing, try the fried chicken or the liver and onions. Joe's does not accept reservations, so expect a long wait to register your name and then for a table. For dessert, you must try Joe's key lime pie, which is regarded as the best in town.

MR CHOW

2201 Collins Ave. / Website

For over a decade, MR CHOW has reigned as one of the area's most renowned restaurants to dine, imbibe and be seen, and it's easy to see why. The facility, located immediately on the beach in W South Beach, offers a variety of outdoor dining options, including private rooms and a dining patio, in addition to its inside seating, bar and lounge. This upscale, fashionable hotspot for authentic Beijing fare features a menu that includes one of the best-prepared Beijing Duck in the world, Chicken Satay, MR CHOW Noodles, and Ma Mignon for patrons to enjoy beneath a stunning 123-foot Gold-leaf and Swarovski crystal chandelier designed by Michael Chow himself. Few venues in the Miami area will fulfill and tickle all senses like MR CHOW.

Where To Stay

Faena

3201 Collins Ave. / Website

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic hotels in Miami, Faena Hotel brings people from all over the world to bustling Miami Beach, a hub of art, culture and design. The hotel is perched overlooking magnificent white sand and crystal waters. It combines sumptuous design, luxe amenities and legendary service to make every guest feel special. Here you will find some of the best culinary offerings in town like the famous Los Fuegos restaurant and over-the-top entertainment produced by the Faena Theatre.

The Ritz Carlton South Beach

1 Lincoln Road / Website

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, which opened in 2020 after a fabulous renovation, pays homage to Miami's lively culture, vivid history and splendor with refined ease and the glamour that characterizes The Ritz-Carlton hotels. Located in the heart of Miami Beach on Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue, the hotel features 376 newly renovated rooms, The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a fabulous elevated swimming pool overlooking the turquoise waters of Miami and three dining options, including newcomer Zaytinya, Lapidus Bar and DiLido Beach Club.

Fontainebleau

4441 Collins Ave. / Website

The Fontainebleau is one of the world's most iconic hotels located in Miami Beach. Here you will find spectacular design, modern art, music, fashion and technology that create a lively new type of guest experience. Guests are invited to explore a world of limitless possibilities, where they can define their ideal day. A total of 1,504 bedrooms provide opulent luxury and facilities. The 20-acre oceanfront hotel has a sprawling poolscape, a beautiful Atlantic Ocean beach, cutting-edge conference and event facilities, one stylish nightlife destination, LIV, and the 40,000-square-foot Lapis spa. It has 12 fine dining and casual restaurants, bars and lounges under the leadership of culinary talents worldwide.

WHERE TO RELAX

The Standard Spa

40 Island Ave. / Website

The Standard Spa in Miami Beach is a private bayfront sanctuary popular among locals and tourists. The spa is a destination for holistic rejuvenation and pleasure. It has undertaken a comprehensive architectural refurbishment and enhanced its gastronomic offerings with the opening of Café Standard and Monterrey Bar. The roughly 4,500 square foot space is located on the second floor. Guests can get treated to a refurbished Turkish Hammam and a cedar-clad cocoon Sauna that provides cleansing and immunity-boosting advantages, with eye-shaped windows exposing views of Biscayne Bay. A Cold Room has also been introduced, which decreases muscle tension and inflammation. The room is completed with an ice cream bar sofa—the perfect location to relax in Miami Beach.

Amy Peterson Skincare

1560 Lenox Ave. Unit 201 & 202 / Website

One of the best medical spas in town and driven by consistent results and quality in customer service and care, Skincare by Amy Peterson is unique and personalized, responding to the individualized skin needs of each client. The personnel has unparalleled experience and are carefully trained to provide the high standards of service that clients require. Guests can enjoy a diverse range of therapies, from Endosphères and Emsculpt Neo to the JetPeel and the Plasma Pen Elite II. The spa carries some of the most prominent skincare brands, including Biologique Recherche, ZO by Dr. Zein Obagi and others.

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave. / Website

Mondrian South Beach is a waterfront destination in Miami Beach with a fabulous spa perfect for a day of relaxation. The hotel features 220 rooms, a full-service pool with private cabanas, a restaurant, bars and a Beach Club, with direct marina access. The hotel's renovated spa, Baia Beach Club, was established keeping in mind that looking and feeling your best involves complete harmony of mind, body and soul. It offers advanced holistic treatment in a soothing setting. Guests will emerge invigorated, inside and out, thanks to a wide range of restorative, rejuvenating and invigorating amenities and services, including advanced face and body massages, a hair and nail salon, mindful meditation and moonlight yoga classes, steam and sauna rooms and more.

WHERE TO GET PRE-DINNER DRINKS

The Roof At Esmé

1438 Washington Ave. / Website

Discover a unique getaway from the usual commotion. The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach connects Esmé Hotel's four roofs to create a deck unlike any other, offering a tranquil oasis by day replete with cabanas, a full bar and restaurant and wellness areas where guests can enjoy everything from yoga, an out-of-door remote terrace to catching some sun (or shade) by the pool with a sangria in hand. When the sun goes down, it's the ideal spot for a celebration drink with friends while enjoying the music and culture in an oasis of cool.

Smith & Wollensky

1 Washington Ave. / Website

This restaurant is famous among locals and tourists, with USDA Prime dry-aged steaks, an award-winning wine list perfect for pre-dinner drinks and some of the most incredible views in South Beach. Smith & Wollensky has celebrated over two decades in Miami Beach, with improved dining and event facilities, an expanded indoor bar and lounge and a spectacular new Overlook Deck: a second-story terrace with breathtaking views of South Pointe Park, Government Cut, Fisher Island and Downtown Miami.

Soho Beach House

4385 Collins Ave. / Website

Soho Beach House Miami is housed in the restored historic Sovereign Hotel from the 1940s. Gorgeous gardens and public outdoor spaces surround the structure. This popular destination has a vibrant atmosphere, thanks to its original Art Deco heritage and decor inspired by 1940s Cuba, which is complemented further by its beachfront location. The design supports indoor-outdoor connectedness with areas flowing from street-facing entry to the pool, garden and ocean. The primary club areas include the second-floor outdoor patio, the Snug (a comfortable drinking spot) and the Beachbar, where guests may enjoy post-beach cocktails and live music before a nice dinner in town. Lastly, there's Ocho, the eighth-floor rooftop terrace with a bar and plunge pool.

Freehand

2727 Indian Creek Drive / Website

Escape to Freehand Miami's backyard oasis and enjoy Tales of Cocktail's Best American Hotel Bar award. The handcrafted cocktails at The Broken Shaker are produced using elixirs, syrups and infusions made from garden herbs and spices, fresh-pressed vegetables and exotic ingredients worldwide. The team of skilled mixologists shakes up the perfect blend of ingredients and international flavors to complete your Miami Beach getaway. Broken Shaker, dubbed "the coolest garden in Miami," serves patrons innovative homemade cocktails while sitting under glittering lights. Broken Shaker offers Punch Bowls ($250) and Pitchers ($75) with your favorite Spirit and Flavor Profiles, ideal for catching up with friends over cocktails.

WHERE TO HIT THE TOWN

The Living Room At Faena

3201 Collins Ave. / Website

One of the most iconic destinations in Miami Beach, The Living Room lounge at the Faena, transports guests back to an era of glamour, accompanied by the sensational music of the Faena Hotel Miami Beach's guest entertainers, handcrafted drinks, a wide selection of wines and delightful small bites. On a Saturday night, the good and the great line up to hear live music and listen to a DJ spin the freshest songs.

LIV

4441 Collins Ave. / Website

LIV is a magnet for A-listers, visitors and residents, with over a decade of spectacular parties, confetti and champagne showers. It's a location where Miamians can rub shoulders with celebs like Bad Bunny, John Summit, Future and Diplo, and partygoers can escape the city's hustle and bustle to dance the night away. LIV has since updated to state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems for performances that seem to be coming out of your chest, with over 18,000 square feet of area to groove and shake. The Miami Beach venue is the model for all Miami parties.

BASEMENT Miami

2901 Collins Ave. / Website

BASEMENT is considered to be one of Miami's most innovative nightclubs in the city, under The Miami Beach EDITION. The nightclub's one-of-a-kind theme and ambiance will have you falling in love with it. While spending time in Basement, you can experience the vibe of New York City nightclubs while having a blast bowling and ice skating, surrounded by incredible visual lighting effects that will have you transported to a world of neon.

CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

The Bass

2100 Collins Ave. / Website

The Bass Museum is a well-known contemporary art museum in Miami Beach founded in 1964 by the City of Miami Beach, following the donation of a private collection by citizens John and Johanna Bass, and inaugurated in what was once the Miami Beach Public Library and Art Center, a 1930s Art Deco facility built by Russell Pancoast. The Bass has been recognized for presenting major exhibitions by influential artists such as El Anatsui, Isaac Julien, Eve Sussman and Piotr Uklaski, as well as staging the first solo museum shows in the United States by international artists such as Erwin Wurm. The exhibition program includes a vast spectrum of media and artistic points of view, offering new perspectives on Miami Beach's rich cultural setting.

The Wolfsonian - FIU

1001 Washington Ave. / Website

The Wolfsonian, located in the heart of South Beach's historic Art Deco District, houses one of the most significant American university art collections devoted to design, propaganda and the decorative arts. The museum's collection features artifacts that impacted the globe from 1850 to 1950, ranging from basic domestic objects to revolutionary inventions, game-changing propaganda posters, graphic design and much more. Most of the collection comprises material from the United States and Europe, with smaller amounts from Africa, Asia and Latin America. The museum is set in a magnificently renovated 1927 Mediterranean Revival structure that housed the Washington Storage Company. On-site, there is a design-oriented gift shop where you can purchase award-winning Wolfsonian publications, books, jewelry, toys, cookware and other items.

HIDDEN GEM

O Cinema South Beach



1130 Washington Ave. / Website

If you enjoy watching movies, the O Cinema is a must-see. The Miami Beach Film Society runs this modest South Beach cinema, which features indies and classics with seating for only 50 people, making for a peaceful and personal viewing experience. It is a hidden gem because you wouldn't know about this iconic destination unless you are looking for a unique cinematic experience. However, film screenings are only the beginning; this venue also accommodates live concerts and art exhibitions on occasion. The cinema also has a café, bookstore, art gallery and library.