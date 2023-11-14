'Tis The Season To Be Festive At The Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights

Culture, Music, Holiday, Entertainment, Community,

This holiday season in Miami might be the city’s most festive yet. For three magical weekends in December, the inaugural Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights will dazzle three different South Beach locations with larger-than-life light shows that merge music and interactive visuals as one.

Presented by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF), these multi-genre, live musical performances will feature projection mapping technology that spans the facades of South Beach’s most storied architecture, bringing holiday spirit to life in its truest form. The intricate lighting designs and visuals will dance along each building’s canvas in sync with the beat of the music, captivating audiences of all ages.

On Dec. 1 and 2, the holiday production takes place at Lincoln Road’s Euclid Oval and will incorporate classic holiday characters such as Santa Claus, the Grinch and Elsa, as well as fake snow and a live orchestra. On Dec. 15 and 16, the spectacle moves to The Gabriel South Beach and wraps up the following weekend with The Betsy Hotel.

"In this inaugural year, Miami Beach shines even brighter during the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights,” said David Whitaker, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Conventions & Visitors Bureau, in a press statement.