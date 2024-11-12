Everything To Know About Miami Beach Polo's Return To Miami

Lifestyle, sports,

Miami Beach Polo returns to the sand with elite programming.



Beach Polo Cup 2023 was a huge success, bringing out players like Melissa, Marc and Grant Ganzi. PHOTOS BY CANDACE FERREIRA

Set against South Beach’s dazzling waters, the World Polo League is once again bringing the prestigious Beach Polo World Cup back to the city. As the largest and most celebrated beach polo event globally, this year’s tournament promises unparalleled excitement, blending high-goal polo action with a luxurious social event. Showcasing eight international teams and over 120 horses, attendees can expect daily matches featuring some of the world’s top polo players. At the same time, VIP guests enjoy shaded lounges, a premium bar service, gourmet catering and more. This year’s schedule also debuts thrilling new elements such as the Children’s Polo, Polo Clinics and World Polo Pride on Miami Beach, inviting the audience to experience the sport’s grandeur.



Running Nov. 14-17, celebrate a weekend of sophistication, elegance and the elite sport of polo. 21-22 St. Collins Ave., Miami Beach,@miamipolo