Four Beauty Gurus Shaping Miami

By: Paige Mastrandrea | People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature

From makeup to skincare, haircare and holistic beauty, here are four Miami beauty gurus you need to know.



PHOTO BY DELMAINE DONSON/ISTOCK

JENA COVELLO

(@jenacovello) Founder, Agent Nateur (@agentnateur)



JENA COVELLO PHOTO BY DEONTE LEE

What attracted you to the beauty field?

Watching my mother’s diligent skincare regimen and becoming hyperfocused on creating highly efficacious, anti-aging and science-backed formulas that are clean inspired me.

What is so unique about Agent Nateur in the world of beauty?

The efficacious active ingredients I source from Europe, the scents, the ritualistic feel of applying or taking the products, and the results they give.

For someone who’s never tried the products, what are three products they need in their regimen?

Holi(Mane), Holi(Trinity), Holi(Lift) and Body(Balm)—oops, I said four!

JOJO MARCHEVSKY

(@jojomartistry) Celebrity Makeup Artist



JOJO MARCHEVSKY PHOTO BY VIVIAN ARTHUR

What are five of your holy grail beauty or makeup products?

1. Brown eye pencil for a nice soft smoky eye. I love the Charlotte Tilbury eye shadow pencil because it can be used as a base, eye shadow itself or eyeliner framing the lashes.

2. Kevin Aucoin lash curler—it’s very necessary to lift your lashes, whether you use fake lashes or not.

3. Individual lashes—my go-to for any look! I love Sweed Beauty lashes for the ‘no-lash lash’ look.

4. MAC face and body foundation is a classic product that never goes out of style and achieves dewy, plump skin.

5. Bronzer is a must! My favorite is Gucci Luminous bronzer shade 3.

Where did your love for beauty come from?

My love for beauty comes from nature and dance. I love the ocean, sunset and the jungle. I find nature so beautiful and inspiring! I used to dance growing up (I still do), and watching a performance, such as ballet, where you express beauty through art and body is where it all started for me.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I can be inspired by something I see, whether it’s a color, flowers, textures—anything can be beautiful and spark my imagination. When I’m creating a look on my clients, I love customizing it based on free spirit, vibe, ideas, a mood board and their outfit. We discuss the event they’re going to and the feel that they want, and then I create something beautiful that I think will suit them and honor the vibe. I work my best when people trust me and the process so I can use my imagination and creativity and bring my vision to life!

DUBER OSORIO

(@hairbyduber) Celebrity Hairstylist

DUBER OSORIO PHOTO BY JULIA ROSE ANDREASEN

How did you get started in the haircare world?

Like a true Pisces, I always saw myself working in a creative field. Seventeen years ago, the stars were aligned when I applied to Oribe, not knowing who Oribe Canales was, only by a recommendation from a hairstylist friend of mine. I learned the craft from the man himself, who exposed me to experiences that make me feel excited and motivated about my career—fashion shows, celebrities, editorial work, the development of the product brand, hair shows—that to this day I’m still passionate about and I’ll be forever grateful.

What styles are people leaning toward right now?

Bangs, bangs, bangs! Face-framing bangs, wispy bangs, curtain bangs, Brigitte Bardot bangs, bottleneck bangs, heavy bangs, Wednesday [Addams] bangs, you get the idea. Bobs and layers are also big right now.

Top tips for styling like a pro on the go?

Face-framing bangs are my favorite for a five-minute hairstyle. If you are in a hurry, going to an event and have dirty hair, just wash and style your bangs and pick your hair up in a ponytail or a bun and you are good to go, looking like a million bucks. Having a texturizing hair spray is a must—spray it at the hair roots to absorb the oils in your scalp to give volume, body and an extra day of sexy hair. Another product that you should always have is a light cream or light paste that has some shine and enough hold to tame the frizz.

CHELCIE MAY

(@chelciemay) Co-Founder, The Collective Ritual (@thecollectiveritual)



CHELCIE MAY PHOTO BY MELODY MAI

What is the most important element of your daily beauty regimen?

My go-to morning green juice and ice facial as soon as I wake up

From a holistic perspective, what are your top tips for optimal health and beauty?

Start with the gut! Eat a wide variety of vegetables and fruit, hydrate with mineral water and herbal teas, keep things moving through your digestive system by exercising daily, and keep stress and anxiety to a minimum with yoga and meditation.

What supplements do you take daily to feel your best?

I’ve actually been developing my own supplements since I saw a gap in the marketplace. I started Sera & Mattina to provide women with natural and clinically studied wellness products that complement their daily routines, promote health and beauty, and simplify their lives. I live by the AM symbiotic for a balanced gut/digestion and glowing skin and PM for sleep, hormones and gut repair.