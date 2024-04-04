These Miami Beauty Gurus Share Their Secrets

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty style and beauty

From hair hacks to glowing skin, these Miami beauty gurus know a thing or two about looking and feeling your best. Find out their ultimate secrets to achieve beauty from the inside out.

Carolina Lindo



Carolina Lindo PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROLINA LINDO @IMNOTSORRYDARLING

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

From my makeup bag, I can’t live without the ILIA multi-stick, which you can use as blush, lipstick, and even eye shadow! I use it in the “At Last” shade. When it comes to skincare, I like to be very minimalist, which is why I love LENDAVA day and night cream—it has all the ingredients my skin needs. When it comes to hair, I love a good hair oil to keep my hair hydrated and shiny. I currently use the OLAPLEX Bonding Oil.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

I love getting my facials at Dermacontour, where they customize every facial according to my skin needs!

Favorite beauty hack:

I ice my face every morning to wake up and reduce puffiness.

Dafne Evangelista



Dafne Evangelista @DAFNE_ EVANGELISTA PHOTO BY GERARDO BRICENO

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

Hair Mist: I swear by hair mists, especially from brands like Byredo, Dominique Ropion and Diptyque.

Heat Protectant: This is a staple in my haircare routine—heat protectant is essential for safeguarding my hair from the damaging effects of heat styling tools.

Nourishing Oils: Lately, I’ve been obsessed with a healthy oil formula that I created, combining almond oil, castor oil and aloe vera.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

My salon, Dafne Beauty Lounge, is in Midtown Miami. We’ve been there for 10 years, and it is my favorite beauty destination. It’s a luxurious and welcoming space and a very private location, which is why my celebrity clients love it. Dafne Beauty Lounge is not only my second home but also where I indulge in pampering treatments and emerge feeling revitalized and beautiful.

Favorite beauty hack:

I’m in my “healthy hair era,” where nourishing my locks is a top priority. One of my favorite hacks is using hair masks and hydrating products while doing sleek styles, so I am nourishing my hair instead of using styling gels and hairspray. Additionally, experimenting with oils to create hair textures, such as the trendy wet look, is a must-try for anyone looking to elevate their hair game.

Emilie Sobel



Emilie Sobel @EMILIESOBEL PHOTO BY JORDAN BRAUN

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

I feel naked without a good cat eye—my go-to liner is the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner in shade Trooper, aka a nice, dark black. I love Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in either shade Primrose or Honeysuckle. I keep one in every bag. I use Supergoop Glow Screen every single day. It protects your skin while giving you the prettiest natural glow.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

NKD beauty in Edgewater! I go here for microneedling and chemical peels. Vanessa, the founder, is a magician when it comes to skincare and has helped me get rid of my hyperpigmentation and acne scars. I also love Sana Skin for monthly facials! I’m a founding member and treat myself to the signature facial with Alina once a month.

Favorite beauty hack:

A recent discovery and my now go-to hack is setting my makeup (especially under my eyes) with a translucent loose setting powder in a pink tone. The pink coloring helps brighten and blur and makes makeup look super natural on the skin. I use the Laura Mercier powder in the shade Tone Up Powder Pink.

Ria Michelle



Ria Michelle @RIAMICHELLE PHOTO BY JORDAN BRAUN

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

A quality detangling hair brush—I love Pattern’s Shower Brush. I’m a strip lash devotee, and Ardell’s Wispes are always on hand for me. I love a good lip gloss, and the YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss stick in Scenic Brown is divine for all complexions.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

Currently, I love Skincare by Amy Peterson. It is the best spot for the latest and greatest in facials with a super knowledgeable and friendly staff.

Favorite beauty hack:

Wrapping your hair at night to extend the life of a blowout.

Chelcie May



Chelcie May @CHELCIEMAY PHOTO BY KYLE DELEU

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

Primally Pure Everything Balm—you can literally use it for everything (hair, skin, nails, body).

I use the “Glow With Your Gut” Supplement from Sera & Mattina for advanced gut support. It’s the ultimate edible skincare blend! And red light therapy helps with pigmentation, fine lines and collagen production.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

Azala Skin Clinic in Coconut Grove is perfect for all your beauty service needs.

Favorite beauty hack:

Ice facial and hydration. This tightens your pores and oxygenates the skin. I add Celtic sea saltwater to hydrate on a cellular level.

Lisa Dicicco Cahue

Lisa Dicicco Cahue @LISADNYC PHOTO BY ADRIAN CAHUE

What are your three tried and true beauty must-haves?

Charolette Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipliner, Armani Luminous Silk foundation and Tatcha Dewy Skin Moisturizer.

Best beauty destination in Miami:

Sana Skin Studio Favorite beauty hack:

Aquaphor! I use it daily right before putting on my makeup to get dewy skin and it’s the best for chapped lips.