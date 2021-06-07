Take Your Tastebuds On A Trip Around The World At These Miami Restos

By The Editors | June 7, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Sometimes you're just in the mood for an adventure. Now, you can travel to distant lands without ever stepping foot inside an airport at these Miami restaurants that showcase mutilcultural cuisine.



Abbale Telavivian breakfast

Abbale Telavivian Kitchen

Bound by tradition, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines are rooted in the power of family heritage, which has brought an unrivaled depth to their dishes for decades. Cofounder of the beloved Pura Vida brand Omer Horev partners with Israeli-influenced chef Sam Gorenstein as they embark on a new journey with the opening of Abbale Telavivian Kitchen. “Abba,” translating to father, dad, papi, reminds us of the importance in family tradition as the two fathers join forces to present their newest culinary gem. The contemporary bistro-style eatery is located in Miami Beach, offering delectable all-day dishes so genuine that diners will be transported to the heart of the Middle East. From a classic fattoush salad to stone-fired vegetables and housemade pastries, the healthy, fresh food lineup showcases a melting pot of the region’s most celebrated flavors. As the duo extend their iconic cuisine-based lineage, they welcome you into their new home. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach, @abbatlv



The exterior of Shelter Wynwood



Shelter’s roasted half chicken

SHELTER

Acclaimed for its perfectly executed wood-fired cuisine and hunting lodge-chic interior design, Shelter makes its way from Brooklyn to Wynwood in a welcoming setting. The perfect addition to the bohemian neighborhood that is cherished for its rich culture and artistic flair, Shelter invites guests to come cozy up in the comforting eatery, serving food that will warm up the palates and hearts of its diners. Explore the elevated rustic fare, which highlights its creators’ Italian and Argentinian roots, including steamed mussels with crunchy, fire-toasted bread; crispy artichokes with Pecorino cheese dip; roasted half-chicken; slow-braised double-rubbed pork ribs; and, of course, an assortment of innovative empanadas. The BBQ Piggy empanadas are a must, as well as the humita, created with sweet corn, scallion, nutmeg and bechamel. Whichever direction your cravings lead you, rest assured you will be met with great delight in an atmosphere that will transport you out of Miami. 10 NE 27th St., Miami, @sheltermiami



Spread of decadent dishes from Hapa Kitchen

Hapa Kitchen and Eatery

Say goodbye to the days of embarking on long, tiresome flights to embrace the island culture. Now, you can enjoy Hawaii’s cuisine in Miami thanks to the city’s newest concept, Hapa Kitchen and Eatery, delivering authentic Hawaiian comfort food. Its name pays homage to Sullivan Hospitality Group co-founder and CEO Neil Sullivan, as “Hapa” translates to “half.” Born and raised in Kailua, Hawaii, Sullivan thought there was no more fitting way to bring some of his original home to his new home with the island-inspired restaurant. With a heavy influence from Asian and European cultures, Hapa Kitchen and Eatery’s menu explores a “build your own” concept and features six varieties of poke and authentic Hawaiian protein sources including Kalua pig and garlic furikake chicken. The loco moco is a must-try, praised as the island’s hangover cure—composed of rice, a ground beef patty with gravy and a fried egg. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach, @hapakitchenandeatery



Antojitos entradas mejillones al chipotle from Mayami Mexicantina

MAYAMI Mexicantina & Bar

Through being immersed in Miami’s exotically vibrant culture, there exists an unstoppable craving for dining experiences powerful enough to match the cultivated energy of the city. While Miami sees its fair share of taquerias and tequila bars, no restaurant represents the city more than one that offers guests a dining experience ruled by genuine Mexican cuisine in an haute yet upbeat party atmosphere. Located in the heart of Wynwood, MAYAMI Mexicantina & Bar embodies the soul of the city with fiery dishes and a vibrantly dressed interior. Start your culinary exploration with the mouthwatering fundidos de queso and end the night with a round of insect-infused mezcal shots, as you experience executive chef Juan Carlos Flores’ wide variety of authentic regional Mexican dishes made with artisanal ingredients. As the indoor and outdoor restaurant and lounge brings you closer to Miami’s trendy metropolitan flair, expect to be dazzled by the lively ambiance as it satisfies both your taste buds and Friday night plans. Passionate, spirited and indisputably delicious, MAYAMI invites you to let loose in the presence of refined yet traditional cuisine. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, @mayamiwynwood



Grilled hearts of palm



Rosemary martini from Perl by Chef IP

Perl by Chef IP

Acclaimed private chef Isaac Perlman has finally taken his talents to the public as he debuts his first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant, Perl by Chef IP, in North Miami Beach. Bringing his refined expertise and stellar service that has been delivered to high-end homes throughout Miami for over a decade, guests will delight in the chef’s clean and intricate menu spanning everything from raw dishes to meat, cooked vegetables and more. Start your meal with the refreshing citrus-cured grouper carpaccio and make your way to the crispy maitake mushroom, ending on a decadent note with the kosher bone-in ribeye dressed in red miso marinade and topped with crispy leeks. Wander throughout the stunning 2,000-square-foot restaurant, five-seat boutique crudo bar area, expansive patio or 5,000-square-foot rooftop, where you’ll be met with warm hospitality and an experience that delivers a cultural journey from start to finish. 2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Miami, @perl_restaurant