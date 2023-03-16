Boss Brings Its New Collection To Miami

By: Lauren Pierre-Louis By: Lauren Pierre-Louis | | Style & Beauty Events Style fashion

BOSS brings its new essence to life at the Miami fashion show, boasting an iconic presence from beginning to end and epitomizing the idea of being your own boss. Opening with Pamela Anderson and closing with Naomi Campbell arm-in-arm with DJ Khaled,it was no longer a fashion show but a rare experience.

As the brand takes you back in time to its tailoring heritage, the collection also showcases a new glamorous essence in the fabrics to pave the way for the future of fashion. With a star-studded guest list of Maluma, Tiffany Haddish, Bella Thorne, Demi Lovato, Sasha Calle and many more, this was the night of an experience like never before.

Having the likes of Khaby Lame, Candice Swanepoel and Law Roach gracing the runway in their BOSS attire, you couldn't help but want to be your own boss.

As the collection debuts a silky and lighter tone to its fabrics, BOSS shows a new side of elegance like never before as it takes its guests on a journey of liquid space, showing style with fluidity unlike any other.

“The BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a fluid revisitation of the brand’s heritage tailoring while offering a ‘see now, buy now’ approach to key pieces,” shares Marco Falcioni, the senior vice president of creative direction at HUGO BOSS. “One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present. This powerful juxtaposition serves as the cornerstone of a new exploration in prints, tones, and textures, opening the door to a world that invites a creative, visual dialogue."

Bringing a stream of stars along the sea at the show, there was no better place to do it than Miami. When you take Miami’s breezy weather and opulent aura, there’s no better match for BOSS’s new collection. Miami shows again why it’s not only a city for the stars but a city for a boss.

The latest collection is now available online at boss.com and in-store at retail locations around the world. You can find more details @boss #BeYourOwnBoss