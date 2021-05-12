Miami's 5 Crown Jewel Real Estate Listings

Paige Mastrandrea | May 12, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Feature Features Featured

Miami's real estate market is on fire and luxury condos and single-family homes are in high demand—if you're lucky enough to snag one before it's off the market. Here, we chat with the city's most respected brokers who reveal their crown jewel listings of the moment.

41 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables

“This waterfront estate is a luxury buyer’s dream," says Jill Hertzberg. "It boasts lavish use of wall finishes throughout, exquisite appointments everywhere and unparalleled attention to detail. Every inch of this home is designed for the most discerning buyer. In addition, this magnificent property offers unobstructed, open downtown and bay views, along with a protected waterway for a private yacht. It is truly a gem."

Listing agents: Jill Hertzberg and Judy Zeder, The Jills Zeder Group

Price: $54.9 million

The sprawling point lot estate at 41 Arvida Parkway is located in Coral Gables’ prestigious Gables Estates neighborhood. The extraordinary property is situated on a 54,014 square-foot, V-shaped lot, surrounded by water on both sides. The 23,282 square-foot Ramon Pacheo-designed estate features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The estate boasts a brand-new kitchen design and a one-of-a-kind Estudio Arqué-designed SICIS glass mosaic infinity-edge pool, as well as a poolside lounge area, an outdoor kitchen and covered dining with direct sunrise views.

More property info HERE.

19575 Collins Ave., PH 43 Floor, Sunny Isles Beach

"No other penthouse currently on the market in South Florida offers the combination of a turn-key floor plan, ample spaces for entertaining, unobstructed 360-degree views, while set in a boutique building that fancies itself on privacy and exclusivity," says Oren Alexander.

Listing agent: Oren Alexander, The Alexander Team, Douglas Elliman

Price: $29.95M

The Penthouse at Regalia Sunny Isles Beach, which spans three floors at a sweeping 16,805 square feet, feels like a private house in the sky, with all the services and amenities of an ultra-luxury oceanfront condominium. The 6-bedroom residence features a variety of living and entertaining areas, from the grand, double-height living room, to the quartz and bronze cocktail bar, game room, theater and rooftop pool with summer kitchen. The private areas are no less unique, including the massive master bathroom with connecting private spa equipped with sauna and steam rooms, and the guest living room. A private elevator links all three floors. Outside, undulating terraces wrap a full uninterrupted 360 degrees on the first and third levels, with a partial terrace on the second.

More property info HERE.

3315 Collins Ave., Penthouse A - Faena House, Miami Beach



"This drop-dead gorgeous Mansion in the Sky boasts 270-degree panoramic views of the Ocean, City & Bay," says Dora Puig. "6,400 square feet of living space meets nearly 4,000 square feet of exterior entertaining space with six beds and 6.5 baths. This penthouse is truly one-of-a-kind!"

Listing agent: Dora Puig, Luxe Living Realty

Price: $34.95M

Faena Penthouse A is an impeccably designed art deco masterpiece carefully curated by Wetzels Brown Partners from Amsterdam to illustrate Miami Beach in the early 1940s. It features a private elevator foyer arrival into a fine art gallery, Italian terrazzo floors with wraparound entertaining areas, custom high-gloss Ebony bookcase by Metrica + LED lighting for art, high-gloss walnut Molteni gourmet eat-in kitchen with Miele appliances, a breakfast area with ocean vistas, and an oceanfront master suite with custom-built ebony furnishings. Building amenities includes a private pool, fitness center with a sauna and steam room and Faena Hotel amenities.

More property info HERE.

370 S Hibiscus Dr., Miami Beach

“370 S Hibiscus Drive offers the ultimate privacy facing the Southwest with endless views of the sunset overlooking the Port of Miami and downtown," says Mariana Niro. "Sitting on a 21,000 square-foot double lot, it is one of the few rare Miami Beach single-family homes that offer an expansive rooftop for entertaining and 122 feet of linear water frontage.”

Listing agent: Mariana Niro, Douglas Elliman

Price: $27,990,000

This exclusive Hibiscus Island modern architectural gem was built in 2016 on a double lot with 122 feet of water frontage, south orientation. It is designed by renowned architect Reinaldo Borges & landscape architect Raymond Jungles, featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms plus powder room. It boasts a state-of-the-art Crestron automation including all window shades, a gourmet designer kitchen with Miele & SubZero refrigerators, Wolf gas range and two wine coolers. There is a Bowers & Wilkins home theatre, children's playroom, second-floor living area, elevator, double laundry room + dry storage. Enjoy two heated pools + sauna, cabana bathrooms, outdoor living area with a complete kitchen and bar and the key feature—a rooftop with 360-degree skyline views, jacuzzi and kitchen.

More property info HERE.

7111 Los Pinos Blvd., Coral Gables

“Welcome to the amazing Casa Amalfi! This property is located within the sought-after gated community of Cocoplum. The stunning waterfront Italian-inspired palace is truly special and offers direct access to the ocean,” says Ana Teresa Rodriguez.

Listing agent: Ana Teresa Rodriguez, ATR Luxury Homes, Coldwell Banker Realty

Price: $4.6 million

Sitting on a corner, near half-acre lot, this private gated property offers three-stories, seven-bedrooms and 7.5-bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of space. The estate features grand entrance stairs leading to the private foyer and an interior courtyard that connects all second-floor bright spaces with the high ceilings and Carrara marble floors. The oversized master bedroom offers sitting space, a separate his & hers walk-in closets and a spacious master bathroom. The spectacular outdoor area showcases a barbecue area, a breathtaking pool with his & hers cabana bathroom and a bonus room that is ideal to entertain and have fun with family and friends. There is also a maids quarter with two bedrooms, a three car garage and elevator.

More property info HERE.