Discover Four Of Our Favorite Dishes At These Miami Hot Spots

By: Paige Mastrandrea | Food & Drink

These four Miami hot spots have more than breathtaking interiors and a glamorous crowd—they also serve up mouthwatering cuisine. Find four of our favorite dishes that should make every order.



The tagliatelle al limone from Casadonna is a fan favorite. PHOTO BY CRISTIAN GONZALEZ/CG MEDIA

Casadonna

David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality’s stunning Italian eatery offers waterfront views and a mouthwatering menu of Coastal Italian favorites. However, to truly taste the best of the cuisine and a unique dish within the city, the tagliatelle al limone is a must. With a creamy, zesty lemon flavor balanced with the salty, briny caviar on top, the bite transports you straight to summer in the Amalfi Coast. 1737 N Bayshore Dr 1st Floor, Miami, @casadonnamiami



When dining at Rao’s, their famous meatballs are a must-order. PHOTO: BY PABLO MEDINA PHOTOGRAPHY

Rao’s

While the Italian red sauce joint wows from start to finish, a trip to the famed eatery is incomplete without an order of their world-famous meatballs. The large ground beef balls come served with breadcrumbs and seasoning, generously topped with the brand’s tangy-sweet marinara sauce that gives the perfect kick. It’s sure to set the stage for a memorable meal to follow. 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @raosmiamibeach





Delilah’s wagyu carpaccio offers an indulgent bite to start the meal off right. PHOTO: BY WORLD RED EYE

Delilah

The famed West Coast eatery, situated along Brickell Key, has officially opened its doors in Miami in glamorous, nostalgic splendor. While favorites of the brand swear by their fan-favorite chicken tenders—which satisfy at any time of night—to take things up a notch with a luxurious twist, we suggest the wagyu carpaccio. Decadently topped with truffle and the sweet flavors of pickled and crispy onions, the dish will keep you coming back for more. 301 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, @delilahmiami



Chateau ZZ’s presents exquisite Mexican cuisine, and the wagyu beef tostadas are just as droolworthy as they look. PHOTO: BY EVAN SUNG

Chateau ZZ’s

The latest from the Major Food Group portfolio lies in a storied castle in Brickell. While the atmosphere is reminiscent of an awe-inspiring French chateau, the menu takes on an elevated Mexican approach, a first for the hospitality powerhouse. With a fresh and excellently executed menu, it’s hard to pick a favorite, but to start the meal on a deliciously decadent note, opt for the Wagyu truffle tostadas. With the perfect crunch and flavor-bursting notes of indulgence, it’s a crowd-pleaser for the entire table. 1500 Brickell Ave., @majorfoodgroup