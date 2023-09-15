By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Community

Miami has a constant revolving door of events happening in every corner of the city, and sometimes it’s just downright hard to keep up. We've compiled a list of all the biggest Miami happenings occuring this fall, so you can't say you've been out of the loop.

South Beach Seafood Festival

14th Street and Ocean Drive / Website

From Oct. 18 to 21, experience the most decadent seafood in Miami and kick off Miami's famous stone crab season at the 11th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival. The festival returns with curated production of South Florida's best chefs and culinary masterminds. Tequila Herradura and Goya are presenting this event that spans five blocks and features pop-up cafes from Miami's best restaurants, paired with 30+ complimentary open bar stations, a beer garden, live demos by Milam's Market Culinary Showcase Kitchen, all-day DJ's, live music stages and much more. Choose from over 70+ menu items ranging from stone crabs to steak and lobster skewers, shrimp tacos to crab cakes and lobster mac 'n cheese.

Grovetoberfest

3500 Pan American Drive / Website

On Nov. 4, the beloved hub of Coconut Grove will be putting on an all-inclusive beer festival cleverly coined “Grovetoberfest” in Regatta Park. Guests can sip from a selection of over 500 craft beers from across the country. With live music and more, the event is the perfect place to cheers to the ever-evolving community that is The Grove.

Art Basel

1901 Convention Center / Website

The world-renowned Art Basel will be celebrating its 21st anniversary of annual residency in Miami Beach, once again bringing together some of the world’s top galleries, collectors and artists. The iteration will open to the public from Dec. 8 to 10, with preview days on Dec. 6 to 7.

Miami Book Fair

600 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

From Nov. 12 to 19, Downtown Miami will hold its annual Miami Book Fair. The event is a literary celebration with more than 500 authors and literary luminaries coming to Miami for lectures, readings, panel discussions and a street fair. Check the website to see if some of your favorites will be adding to the discussion.

Hay Maze Miami

301 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

This fall, Bayfront Park will turn into a world of scarecrows, haystacks and sunflowers at Hay Maze Miami. The autumn-inspired pop-up will feature a hay maze under the city skyline along with a beer garden boasting seasonal beers and spirits. Vendors will serve fall-themed treats like pumpkin breads, pumpkin pies and more.

Hallowyn Block Party

2250 NW 2 Ave. / Website

At the center of Wynwood, Wynwood Marketplace will be hosting a Halloween Block Party on Oct. 31. Beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m., the HalloWyn celebration is free and open to all ages. Costumes are welcome as long as guests follow their simple instructions: “don’t be lame.”

Rum Renaissance

1001 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. / Website

On Nov. 11 and 12, the annual Miami Rum Festival will offer rum enthusiasts samplings from hundreds of fine rums. The rum seminars are held at the Marriott Courtyard Coral Gables on Saturday, while the grand tasting is held at the elegant Coral Gables Woman’s Club on Sunday. Guests can purchase a Sunday tasting ticket to enjoy unlimited samples of new and old rum favorites. For an extra cost, guests are granted access to early admission.

Cochon555

201 Anastasia Ave. / Website

On Nov. 12, Cochon555’s Heritage Fuego will once again host an afternoon with Miami’s top chefs and flavor at the Biltmore Miami. Opening at 5:45 p.m. to General Admission, ticket holders will receive an all-inclusive pass for unlimited dining paired with a selection of free-flowing wines. Stick around for extravagant dessert stations and the crowning of the Prince or Princess of meat.

III Points Festival

318 NW 23rd St. / Website

This Oct. 20 and 21, the 10th iteration of III Points is returning to Mana Wynwood for an epic two days of music, multimedia art and cutting-edge technology, featuring both newcomers and iconic performers. British house music producer Fred Again.. is leading the eager crowds this season in what is billed to be another electric, weekend-long rave.

Tinez Farms

16405 SW 177th Ave. / Website

Family-owned Tinez Farms is back for its Third Annual Pumpkin Patch, beginning Sept. 10 and running through Nov. 22. Expect farm family activities, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch fall fun, photo ops, costume contests, candy stations and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Maluma

601 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Miami’s favorite Colombian pop star Maluma has officially embarked on his Don Juan Tour through Nov. 14, making a pit stop at Kaseya Center on Nov. 4 and 5. You won’t want to miss this.

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America

1100 NW 23rd St. / Website

One of the biggest James Beard Foundation events is coming to Miami for the first time this fall. Presented by Capital One, Taste America in Miami will feature some of South Florida’s best chefs at the Rubell Museum, spotlighting their restaurants and the communities that support them in a grand walk-around event.