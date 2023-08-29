Meet These Miami-Based Fashion Designers

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People fashion

WITH MIAMI’S RICH MELTING POT OF CULTURES AND ON-THE-CUSP ART AND FASHION SCENE, THE EMERGING DESIGNERS OF THE CITY NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE. IN HONOR OF OUR FASHION ISSUE, FIND SOME NAMES THAT SHOULD BE ON YOUR RADAR, SHOWCASING UNIQUE DESIGNS AND ALLURING COLLECTIONS THAT KEEP MIAMIANS IN STYLE.



Handpainted footwear from Alepel. PHOTO BY GABRIELA EPELBOIM

VICTORIA CIRIGLIANO

PHOTO COURTESY OF VICSON

(@IAMVICSON_), FOUNDER VICSON (@VICSON)

At 21 years old, Victoria Cirigliano founded her eponymous shoe brand VICSON. After six years of success in her home country Argentina where the brand was founded, Cirigliano expanded globally in 2019, introducing VICSON to the U.S. market and residing in Miami. Beloved for her statement-making leather shoes, from chic cowboy boots to winter stilettos, sandals and more, VICSON has been worn by Miami’s most fashionable ladies from day to night.

NILÜFER BRACCO



PHOTO BY DANIEL ZULIANI

(@NILUBRACCO), FOUNDER NILUU (@NILUUSILKSENSE)

Bracco’s PETA-approved vegan silk wear designs are the ultimate wardrobe essentials—from lounging around the house to pairing with a pair of heels and heading out on the town, niLuu’s colorful “silk” sets and dresses fashionably nod to Bracco’s Turkish roots with an international twist.

MARIA A. PEREZ



PHOTO COURTESY OF STORY TELLERS THE STUDIO. @STORYTELLERSTHESTUDIO

CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND ARTIST BY MAP (@BY_MAP)

Miami-based Venezuelan designer Maria Alejandra Perez (M.A.P.) had a passion for the arts for as long as she can remember, focusing on painting her entire life. She eventually combined her love for fashion and painting with the emergence of her hand-painted resort wear brand, By_Map. With a taste of tropicality, bold colors and elegant designs, By_Map is a love note from Perez that embodies the beauty of travel all year long.

ADRIANA EPELBOIM-LEVY



PORTRAIT BY MARY BETH KOETH

ARCHITECT AND FOUNDER ALEPEL (@ALEPELOFFICIAL)

Specializing in handpainted shoes, accessories and home, Alepel ensures quality and uniqueness in each product they put out. The brand was founded in 2014 by Adriana Epelboim-Levy with the impetus of being a “canvas for which anything is possible.” Delivering on this goal, ALEPEL inspires creativity through these wearable pieces of art with hand-painted and made-to-order products



PRODUCT PHOTO BY GABRIELA EPELBOIM