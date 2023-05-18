The Best Music Festivals in Miami

By The Editors By The Editors | | Culture Feature Events Music

HERE ARE THE FESTIVALS IN MIAMI YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS.

Tortuga Music Festival

Located on the sandy beaches of Fort Lauderdale, get ready for three days worth of Southern hospitality. Standing as Florida’s largest country music festival, Tortuga Music Festival will be an endless party filled with yummy local foods and refreshing drinks. Showcasing various music styles, including country, rock, and root music, the Spring festival works to raise awareness and support for ocean conservation. Past performers include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynrd, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, and more. 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, @tortugamusicafestival

Rolling Loud

This summer, Rolling Loud (@rollingloud) returns to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium with a coveted lineup of the most beloved rap and hip-hop talent. With its past shows featuring artists from Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black to Playboi Carti, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky and beyond, this year’s roundup of culture icons will be nothing less than spectacular. With its 2023 iteration set to take place on July 21-23, get ready for three days of matchless excitement filled with hype by music moguls and bites by local Miami food vendors. 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens

III Points

Presenting a lineup of established and up-and-coming DJ talent, III Points Music Festival serves as one of Miami’s most iconic and intimate music festivals. Located in Wynwood, the two-day festival is armed with unforgettable performances alongside immersive art and cutting-edge audiovisual technology. While its past lineups have featured top artists such as Zhu, Rüfüs Du Sol and Wu-Tang Clan, the buzzy event continues to grow as it lures in a global audience to take part in the one-of-a-kind experience. Returning this fall, the 2023 festival is set to include more than 100 top artists. 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, @iiipoints

South Beach Jazz Festival

For the lovers of soul music, experience euphoria at its utmost pivotal at the South Beach Jazz Festival (@southbeachjazzfestival). While gathering world-renowned musicians from the entire spectrum of jazz to Miami, the spirited affair serves as a celebration of the past, present and future of the most passionate music genre. Located on the sandy beaches of Miami Beach, the myriad of performances will be filling the air with rhythm and blues all weekend long.

Calle Ocho Music Festival

Every year thousands of people make their way to Little Havana to experience the largest Latin street party: Calle Ocho Music Festival (carnavalmiami.com), also known as Carnaval Miami. Presenting dozens of stages and mouthwatering Cuban cuisine throughout one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, enjoy time with family and friends as you get a diverse taste of Latin culture at large. Enjoy 15 blocks of international food, dance, entertainment and fun.

Ultra Music Festival

While the curtains have come to a close on the 2023 iterations of Miami Music Week, it's never too soon to start planning for next year’s affair. Serving as a longtime Miami favorite, Ultra Music Festival is known for its over-the-top display of top artists, food and fun. The 2023 concert featured some of the greatest DJ talent up-to-date, from Martin Garrix to Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta. Experience great music as you get a taste of Miami hospitality at its finest from the local food and drink stands scattered throughout the venue. 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @Ultra

