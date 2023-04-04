These Top Fitness Spots Are Perfect For A Spring Workout

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Local

Mimi Yoga’s new infrared yoga studio in Wynwood PHOTO: BY JANEL KILNISAN

MIMI YOGA

Mimi Yoga is a haven for all yogis. The newly opened studio founded by Mimi Ghandour has quickly become a favorite among Miamians, offering a plethora of classes that are complemented by infrared heat, allowing guests to achieve a great body tone, sweat and relaxation— nourishing both the body and mind. Standout classes include Mimi’s personal power class and Power Flows with Julia Kaufmann and Lihn Kalas. Each will leave you feeling better than when you came in, accomplished and at peace. 278 NW 27th St., Miami, @mimiyogastudio



JETSET Pilates class. PHOTO: BY MICHELLE BURGOS-THE MUSE

JETSET PILATES

For the ultimate tone-and-burn session, head to one of Miami’s JETSET Pilates studios. With locations from Coral Gables to Fort Lauderdale and beyond, JETSET classes incorporate the signature 50-minute format of choreographed movements on a Pilates reformer. With high-energy music, an encouraging ambiance and skilled instructors, continued sessions will enhance and elongate the body’s muscles, leaning out and strengthening with full-body, low-impact workouts. Multiple locations; 110 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @jetsetpilates



Bunda classes focus on working the glutes. PHOTO: BY WORLD RED EYE/COURTESY OF JETSET

BUNDA

Designed to target the glutes, the 50-minute class combines half StairMaster and half strength training, as science-backed research shows training the lower body frequently supports an overall body change. The Coral Gables location has been a fan favorite since its opening, and most recently, Bunda debuted its second location in Doral. With the incorporation of the StairMaster, the class features a lower-intensity cardio workout targeted to burn fat and help prevent injury by stabilizing the back and knees with a strong butt. The end result? A bigger, stronger and more beautiful posterior! 3535 NW 83rd Ave., Doral, @trainbunda