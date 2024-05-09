11 Must-Follow Miami Food Influencers

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, People, Food & Drink, Creators,

Miami’s culinary scene is on fire, and there is something for every tastebud. With countless delicious options to choose from, picking the perfect spot can be a tough choice. Thankfully, Miami has some of the best food influencers to help us decide what to choose when looking for restaurant recommendations or picking the perfect dish. Just a few clicks away, Miami’s food influencers know what their followers need, whether it’s a must-try new restaurant, cooking tutorial, dish picks or even a culinary travel guide. Modern Luxury rounded up some of Miami’s best food influencers you won’t regret following for the best food inspiration and inside tips.

Samantha Schnur

@thenaughtyfork



Photo Courtesy: Samantha Schnur



As one of Miami’s top food influencers, Samantha Schnur, who runs The Naughty Fork, is also one of Instagram’s most popular accounts, with over 2 million! Having coined the phrase, “I’ll start my diet tomorrow,” she is a resident expert for all things Miami culinary. Combining home cooking recipes and restaurant recommendations, this Miami-based culinary connoisseur is more than an influencer. Samantha, also named Forbes 30 Under 30, is a must-follow.

Insider Tip: “My new favorite spot in Miami that I think everyone needs to try is Tam Tam. A little off the beaten path and not your standard Miami restaurant, Tam Tam is a great spot for food, drinks, and a good time. Each dish is better than the next, and the menu changes all the time. The menu is pretty small, so I suggest trying everything–it’s actually not that small, but still try everything.”

Nico Norena

@succulentbite



Photographed by PHRAA

Taking his followers to discover Miami’s most “succulent bite,” Nico Norena merged his passions for food and photography while telling “a story with every bite.” Highlighting everything from trendy spots and creating recipes to the behind-the-scenes of Miami’s culinary world and collaborating with world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Nico’s Instagram shows a full and mouthwatering look at Miami’s gastronomic community. Named Forbes 30 Under 30, Nico’s Instagram is a complete guide to the culinary world and a haven for foodies.

Insider tip:

A go-to for a nice weekend lunch: Mandolin

Swanky Date Night: Dirty French

Favorite Weekend Brunch: MILA

Favorite Dinner Party: Marion

Dana Rozansky

@miami_foodporn



Photo Courtesy: Dana Rozansky



Dana Rozansky, the name behind the iconic Miami Food Porn, knows the best spots in town. From sweet to salty, Miami Food Porn shares it all, and while she is Miami-based, she’ll travel for food, and she takes her followers along for the journey. With nearly half a million followers across platforms, her goal is to highlight Miami’s top culinary destinations, and her drool-worthy videos will have you craving whatever is on the menu.

Insider Tip: “If you’re from Miami and don’t have a handful of memories involving Joe’s Stone Crab, are you even from Miami? Whether said memories include family dinners where you ordered entirely too much food (yet somehow managed to make it all disappear) or ringing in the New Year with stone crabs and Champagne…there’s one thing in common: any Joe’s experience feels like home, nostalgia, and indulgence all wrapped up into one delicious package. If you need me this summer, I’ll be hosting picnics at South Pointe Park thanks to Joe’s Takeaway #IYKYK. Come through.”

Gio Gutierrez

@chatchowtv



Photo By: Ricardo Mejia/RMStudio Corp



Miami-based food influencer Gio Gutierrez, known as Mr. Chat Chow TV, explores all the behind-the-scenes moments of the Miami five-star culinary scene. Previously working on the video food podcast Chat Chow, Gutierrez knows all the best spots in Miami. With a deep relationship with the hospitality industry, Gutierrez aims to feature the food and take his followers to Miami’s best, including Michelin-starred restaurants, cocktail tastings and cross-country imbibing.

Insider Tip: “The one thing every Miamian needs to try is a Cuban Frita, and it doesn’t matter if it’s at El Rey De Las Fritas or Chug’s Diner. This dish is a Cuban-style beef and chorizo patty with sautéed onions piled high with thin, crispy shoestring fries resting on a fluffy Cuban Roll. This is a Cuban burger with a history found only in the 305.”

George Arango

@mr.eats305



Photo Courtesy: George Arango / Mr. Eats305



Don’t take a bite without George Arango, the creator of Mr. Eats305. As a Miami “lifer,” George knows the ins and outs of the city and shares his top picks with his followers, including locals and tourists. Always representing the 305, George even has merchandise available on his site.

Insider Tip: “Since I created Mr.Eats305 in 2016, my mission statement has remained the same–to help people find great spots as easily as possible. Creating the map was a goal to provide my audience with another resource to navigate my suggestions. But regarding recommendations, these have been my go-to’s: Tinta y café, Caracas Bakery, Miami Slice and Shadow Wagyu.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez

@alwayshungrymel



Photo Courtesy: Melissa Marrero Rodriguez

As a former reporter, Melissa Marrero Rodriguez is “exploring SoFlo restaurants one bite at a time.” Having spent eight years as a South Florida lifestyle and entertainment news reporter, Melissa knows the area’s vibrancy. On a mission to shine a spotlight on the hidden gems, the stories behind the chefs, places to explore with loved ones and share honest experiences with her audience, Melissa started her account in 2018 and has since profiled hidden local gems, the hottest new restaurants, created “top 5” lists for brunch, date nights and more while sharing fun events to check out in South Florida.

Insider Tip: “My husband and I are huge fans of Omakase, so our current favorite restaurant is Shingo. Although it’s pricier, it’s absolutely worth it for a special occasion or much-needed date night. Plus, they recently earned a well-deserved Michelin Star! I’m also obsessed with Italian food, so our go-to spot for homemade pasta is Fratellino in the Gables.”

Juliana Alvarez

@miami.foodiez



Photo Courtesy: Juliana Alvarez



Juliana has her finger on Miami’s newest and most noteworthy culinary experiences. What was once a creative outlet is now a community of Miami foodies(z) who turn to Juliana for her recommendations for everything from food to cocktails, date night spots and local events. Creating content that is fun, informative and digestible (pun intended), Miami Foodiez highlights the best experiences and hidden gems of Magic City.

Insider Tip: “Don’t be afraid to try new experiences! I enjoy exploring new concepts in Miami. I’m currently obsessed with Rosie’s and Tam Tam.”

Sanah Tharadra and Joanna Maczuga

@miami_eats_official



Photo Courtesy: Sanah Tharadra and Joanna Maczuga

Meet Sanah Tharadra and Joanna Maczuga, who are best friends that run @miami_eats_official. This powerhouse duo scours South Florida from West Palm to South Miami, to bring you the most mouthwatering and visually stunning dishes. Their adventures also take them to international hotspots, uncovering hidden gems and world-class cuisine.

Insider Tip: “We rave about Makoto, praising its innovative blend of traditional Japanese flavors with modern twists. With a diverse menu featuring sushi, robata, and hot stone delights, all crafted with the freshest ingredients, Makoto is a must-visit. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening or a casual lunch with friends, Makoto's intimate atmosphere and prime location near Bal Harbour Shops make it an ideal choice.”

Taylor Dante

@taystytravels



Photo Courtesy: Taylor Dante

Taylor is her own CEO, that is, Chief Eating Officer. Highlighting the tasty experiences around South Florida, Taylor, a born and raised South Floridian, developed a passion for food at an early age. Now, she’s sharing that love with others. Focusing on food, travel and lifestyle, Taylor captures a fun twist on Miami’s latest and greatest culinary scene while bringing followers on her “TAYsty” journey.

Insider Tip: “There are so many Miami gems, but I always recommend 27 at the Freehand. Located inside a historic house, the food and vibes are always perfect. I suggest ordering various menu items to share, especially if it’s your first visit. Plus, it shares the same space as Broken Shaker, which offers some of the best cocktails in South Florida. For anyone visiting, you get to experience both spots all in one night, which makes for such a TAYsty evening!”

Rachel Samson

@stickaforkinme



Photo Courtesy: Rachel Samson



Rachel Samson’s passion for travel and the melting pot of cultures and food began at a young age. From growing up in Chicago and then moving to New York before settling in Miami, Rachel combined her expertise in influencer marketing with a critical eye for photos, creating @stickaforkinme. Her Instagram covers everything from food and restaurant recommendations to travel, cruises and recipes. Giving you an inside look at Miami’s most mouthwatering creations, Rachel’s account is a must-follow for all foodies.

Insider Tip: “As a Miami local, we are so lucky to have an incredibly vast selection of restaurants from high-end to street food. I find myself most often wanting that “something in between” and I am drawn to Old Greg’s on repeat! With the motto being ‘pizza, wine and good ‘ol times,’ I can stay casual and get down to business with my go-to order of cukes n taters + a pepperoni pizza. The Caesar salad hoagie is always a home run (that bread!), and the scratch-made desserts are great. Don’t miss the disco action in the bathroom for a complete experience.”

Juan Duran

@juanbiteatatime



Photo Courtesy: Juan Duran

What once started out as a hobby soon became Juan’s full-time career. Working to share drool-worthy content across his platforms, Juan, who splits his time between Miami and Boston, is traveling the world and taking it “Juan bite at a time.” His followers can expect an array of sweet treats and his own recipes to cook at home.

Insider Tip: “My go-to is definitely Sanguich partially cause I’ve been craving a Cuban at the moment, but I’d say COTE too!”