Get To Know These Miami Models' Summer Secrets

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

Get to know Miami's most promising young models that are fresh on the scene as we uncover their summer secrets.

Alexis Santiago (@alexisnsantiago)



PHOTO BY ALESSANDRA FIORINI

What are three summer beauty essentials you swear by?

COSRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, Rare Beauty liquid blush in Love, and Bag Balm.

Best summer fitness routine: Running or sprinting in intervals

Three things you can’t live without: My family (including my dogs), the beach, and sleep

Words to live by: “It’s going to be hard, but hard is not impossible.”

Beatriz Pinheiro (@beatrizpinheiro)



PHOTO BY @GAHENRIQUE

What are three summer beauty essentials you swear by?

I always carry my sunscreen to enjoy the beach all day long and moisturizer and lip balm to stay hydrated after the sun! I also have lots of water and fresh fruits, of course.

Best summer fitness routine: I wake up early and drink natural juice, and eat breakfast. I work out before the day gets too hot and then take a cold shower (preferably in the ocean). I get sun-kissed a little bit every day, wear fresh and beautiful outfits, and watch the sunset.

Three things you can’t live without: Sun, nature and art (music, dancing, books…)

Words to live by: “Freedom, family, art, love, work, friends, compassion and respect.”

Eyshila Tomaz (@Eyshilatomaz_ )



PHOTO BY @JUSTINMACALA

What are three summer beauty essentials you swear by?

Summer in South Florida is hot, so protection is critical. I love using “Sun Bum” and Image sunscreen, I always have lip gloss and love using a rose water refresher on my face.

Best summer fitness routine: I just discovered hot yoga, and I love it. I also do 2-mile walks on average four times a week. On my off days, I love to swim in my pool.

Three things you can’t live without: It sounds cliché, but my family, friends and God!

Words to live by: There’s this phrase in Brazil that says, “È sobre viver e não existir,” which means, “It’s all about living life, not just existing.” This quote always reminds me to live life to the fullest.

Krystal Xamairy (@KrystalXamairy)

PHOTO BY @ELIONOGUERIAOFFICIAL

What are three summer beauty essentials you swear by?

Sunscreen, a water bottle and waterproof mascara are musts!

Best summer fitness routine: Cardio, yoga and a lot of piña coladas!

Three things you can’t live without: Traveling, family and my bikini

Words to live by: “Trust the vibes you get; energy doesn’t lie.”

Olivia Link (@olivialinkk)



PHOTO BY @URBANPHOTO

What are three summer beauty essentials you swear by?

This summer, I’m all about a glowy, sun-kissed face! My three beauty essentials are Supergoop Glow Screen, Laneige Lip Mask and Charlotte Tilbury blush stick.

Best summer fitness routine: My best summer fitness routine is going to an early Pilates class or a morning run.

Three things you can’t live without: My morning matcha, Aquaphor and FaceTime calls with my mom

Words to live by: “You are exactly where you are meant to be.”