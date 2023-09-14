The 10 Best Halloween Events in Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Lifestyle Parties Events Holiday Guides

Here are all the best Halloween events in Miami for a spooky good time

Photo Courtesy: Havana Haunted Mansion

Havana Haunted Mansion

As the sun sets, South Florida’s historical Curtiss Mansion will come alive with all the mind-bending frights and thrills one could hope for. Complete with theatrical performances, spine-chilling cocktails and more, this adults-only Halloween experience is sure to transport you to early-20th century Havana, Cuba. Guests can explore the estate, participate in immersive activities, explore hidden mysteries and encounter ghostly characters throughout the night. 9/15-10/31, hours vary, 500 Dear Run, Miami Springs, Website

Howl-O-Ween

Calling all dog lovers! Join Pinecrest Gardens as it becomes haunted by four-legged companions. Enjoy a day of tricks, treats, a doggie costume contest, a pumpkin patch, drinks and live entertainment, all accompanied by a man’s best friend. 10/14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, Website

Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon

Looking for a way to burn off the Halloween candy? Miami Beach’s Halloween half marathon combines running with Halloween costumes, although costumes aren’t mandatory. Runners will receive a Halloween-themed shirt along with registration and post-run food and drinks. Those participating can run individually or form a team. If running isn’t for you, then participate in the four-miler, ideal for those who prefer a nice walk. 10/28; 6:30 a.m., South Pointe Park, 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Maxim Halloween Party at Hyde Beach

Celebrate the spooky season at MAXIM’s third annual Halloween Party. Taking the Halloween experience to the next level, this year’s party promises an unforgettable night, complete with live performances, a top-tier DJ lineup, giveaways and more. Presented by VIP Life and Made Special and hosted at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, immerse yourself into a night of thrills and celebration. Tickets start at $75, and VIP packages are available. 10/28, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Halloween in the Grove

A magical night full of tricks and treats returns to the historic Coconut Grove. Hosted by Miami HEAT’s Dale McLean, a portion of the event’s proceeds will go to Glenn Close's Bring Change to Mind organization, which supports mental health for teens in high school. Nothing will beat the haunts of this adult-only throwback event, which includes spectacular costumes, an open bar, light-night bites and an incredible live performance. 10/27-28, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 3157 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, Website

Gulfstream’s Headless Horseman

Returning for another year of thrills and chills, the Gulfstream Halloween-themed event is transforming the outdoor shopping spot into a Halloween paradise. Open to the public, this family-friendly event will include candy stations, live entertainment and a light show. Make sure to come costume-ready for a safe night of family fun. 10/28, 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Website

The Little Lighthouse Annual Children’s Halloween Party

Set to host its annual Children’s Halloween Party, the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Halloween extravaganza will deliver on all fronts. In partnership with Hasbro, LLF plans to welcome more than 800 underserved children to experience a day filled with games, candy, fun, food and more. 10/28/ 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami, Website

Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Pair a day of science with Halloween fun at Frost Science’s Spooky Science Monster Mash. Enjoy eye-catching experiments and radical chemistry reactions in the Mad Science Lab. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet scientists from local universities and professional organizations who are helping Frost Science celebrate National Chemistry Week. 10/28, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

MILA Lounge/MILA MM Dive into the Halloween spirit at MILA Lounge this season with its Haunted Sunken Shipyard-themed. Spend a thrilling night mingling with phantom mariners and ethereal mermaids or dancing the night away. Don your most macabre maritime costume and revel in a night celebrating a Halloween experience that defies the boundaries of the living world. 10/28, 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, Website Spooky Symphony: A Halloween Extravaganza No scary movie is complete without a killer musical score. Join the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony for an afternoon of Frightfully fun music to get you into the Halloween spirit. Enjoy an afternoon of fan-favorite chilling musical numbers accompanied by visuals and projected images. All guests are encouraged to wear a costume, and tickets will be available for RSVP starting October 1. 10/29, 3 p.m., 2901 W Flagler St., Miami, Website