Wrap Up July With These 5 Miami Hotel Happenings

The final few days of July are among us, so make them count by taking advantage of the various happenings at Miami’s top hotels. Boredom, who?

Floating Sound Bath at The Miami Beach EDITION

July 31, 7 p.m. / Website

Embark on a unique sound healing experience led by Kanekshun, a multi-sensory experience company grounded by healing, meditation and self-exploration. As you float in the pool under the setting sun, let your worries ripple away with the soothing vibrations of the singing bowls.

Casamigos & Amigas Tequila Day Pool Party at MOXY South Beach

July 27, 12 to 3 p.m. / Website

Party in honor of the newest Casamigas expression, with plenty of floaties, giveaways, curated cabanas and obviously, tequila. Expect tons of drink specials.

Not Your Standard Sushi Pop-Up at The Standard Miami Beach

Until July 29 / Website

For a limited-time only, Monterrey Bar has transformed into a daytime sushi pop-up, where you’ll find hand-picked and hand-rolled staples served with specialty crafted Japanese beverages. Sushi lovers won't want to miss this one.

Masters of Comedy with Sam Jay at Faena Hotel

July 31, 7 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. / Website

Treat yourself to a comedic night out at Faena Theater’s MASTERS OF COMEDY July edition, featuring Emmy-nominated writer Sam Jay as the spotlight series performer.

Run Club at 1 Hotel South Beach

July 29, 7 to 8 a.m. / Website

Start your Monday off on the right foot with a boardwalk run, taking in the fresh air and serene beachside setting.