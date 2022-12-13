9 Miami Hotels That Are Ideal Settings For The Next Season Of "The White Lotus"

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink People Style & Beauty

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

A season filled with twists and thrills left every fan of "The White Lotus" yearning for more after the finale. If you have yet to watch season two or one of this popular HBO Max series, drop everything you are doing and binge-watch all the episodes. Warning, you are in for many surprises and shocking moments. Season one took place in Hawaii, and season two (the one that brought the show to stardom) took place in the beautiful Italian region of Sicily. If you are a lover of the eye candy and design, this season is perfect for you. From the beautiful Italian Hills to the classic architecture, "The White Lotus" is all about the setting. After all, the show follows the characters' lives as they vacation at a resort where everything seems possible.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Following season two's finale, the show's creator Mike White said that the first season focused on money, while the second season focused on sex. He added, "I think the third season will be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. Doing another round at White Lotus feels like it could be a rich tapestry." His statements have fans speculating if the third season (because HBO Max has confirmed a third installment coming) will be in Asia. Although that would be fantastic, Miami is also a great host of wonderful events.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

The producers don't have to travel far for another great season. Many fantastic and iconic hotels in the Magic City could be the ideal setting for a third or any other season of this thrilling show that may come out. So, we invite White and everyone to discover these hotels and learn why they are perfect for your next stay, "The White Lotus," or any show.

Faena Miami Beach

3201 Collins Ave / Website

There is magic and art everywhere you walk at the Faena Miami Beach. With hues of gold and red, this hotel doesn't leave anything to the imagination, and celebs love to stay here. This iconic Miami location is about shocking guests with art and first-class extravagance, very on brand with The White Lotus. Faena is the creation of Argentine developer and hotelier Alan Faena, who collaborated with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his set designer/costumer wife, Catherine Martin, who were behind the glitz and glamour of "The Great Gatsby" and "Moulin Rouge!" to create the perfect hotel. Los Fuegos, Argentine super-chef Francis Mallmann's open-fire Asado restaurant at the Faena, delivers on the food and drink front while the hotel takes advantage of its private white-sand beach. The hotel is also known for its incredible shows, so you don't need to leave the premises to feel like you are in Miami. The hotel has it all, which is why it is one of the ideal locations in Miami for a new season of this show we all love.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave / Website

One resort comes to mind when looking at Miami's past: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. A vivid representation of what Miami once was and the grandeur the city has achieved in recent years, this resort is the perfect setting for a new season of "The White Lotus." The resort's design effectively launched the so-called Miami-Modern style, dominating Miami Beach. It's a clean and classic escape where modern vibes meet retro in a glitzy flash. Although the Fontainebleau has been significantly upgraded, guests still feel as if they are a part of the city's glamorous history. The 20-acre oceanfront hotel has a sprawling poolscape, cutting-edge conference and event facilities, one chic nightlife venue, LIV, and the 40,000-square-foot Lapis spa. It has 12 fine dining and casual restaurants, bars, and lounges under the direction of culinary celebrities. Undoubtedly, the ideal setting for any show or simply your next stay.

Four Seasons Hotel At The Surf Club

9011 Collins Ave / Website

On the topic of historic hotels that brought glamour to Miami, The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, once a glamorous host to celebrities and royalty, cannot miss the list. Located in Surfside, the hotel sits on nine acres of oceanfront and gardens, just minutes from the renowned Bal Harbour Shops and the sights and sounds of Miami Beach. Home to The Surf Club Restaurant, awarded a Michelin Star this year, this fabulous property has top-class dining and luxury offerings. Prepare to be immersed in the elegant glamour of old meets new as you enter the hotel via the historic Peacock Alley. Guests have included Elizabeth Taylor, Wallis Simpson, and the Shah of Iran over the years. Winston Churchill used to rent two cabanas, one for painting and the other for "napping" (and drinks, as during Prohibition, spirits were served illegally here). The cabanas now house a charming spa, complete with brushed-brass keypads on the lockers and a handful of Cabana Studio bedrooms, each a pale-but-interesting study in contrasting textures: canvas, rattan, and travertine. The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club represents Miami's glamorous past that hasn't died. Simply because of its historical significance, it is the ideal location for a thrilling season of "The White Lotus."

The Setai Miami Beach

2001 Collins Ave / Website

One of Miami's best boutique hotels, The Setai Miami Beach is an award-winning, international hospitality leader for a global clientele. This iconic hotel combines Asian Hospitality with the best personalized service, the latest in-room technologies with exceptional dining experiences led by Executive Chef Vijay Veena. Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Madonna are all fans of The Setai—and it's easy to see why: walking through The Setai's two-story, zen-inspired lobby, which uses elements like black granite floors and French limestone to create an environment that is at once sleek and modern, but also timeless. The beds are comfortable, and overall the hotel is a great vibe that makes it ideal for hosting any shows or movies.

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Ave / Website

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is an unrivaled haven of oceanfront elegance, anticipatory service, and top-notch amenities in one of the most exclusives areas of the city. This exclusive Miami Beach resort and spa is across the glamorous Bal Harbour Shops and just minutes from all the fun in Miami. It's an ideal destination for guests looking for family resorts (the perfect location for "The White Lotus" families) with various rooms and suites. The St. Regis also boasts one of the city's best luxury spas and expansive balconies that provide direct ocean views in the spacious guest rooms and suites. Here you can relax in the Oceanfront Day Villas and indulge in gourmet dining options that will make you feel like the most privileged guest. For years, this hotel has been a favorite of many world-class guests and those not afraid of getting pampered in glamour.

The Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne

455 Grand Bay Drive / Website

The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, merges the benefits of a secluded resort with a short drive to all Miami's most incredible attractions. This hotel, popular among families and couples who prefer to be away from the vibrant Miami life, has some of the best amenities in the city, with beautiful beaches and world-class dining options. Away from all the noise, this hotel gives the air of a resort on the Mayan Riviera, making it a private destination ideal for the suspense of "The White Lotus." The Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne features serene 450-rooms combining the traditional "Ritzy" benchmarks like immaculate grounds, massive pools, a brilliant spa, a world-class tennis center, a kids' club, and elegant interiors.

The Goodtime Hotel

601 Washington Ave / Website

Although smaller compared to the other hotels on this list, the design of this young hotel provides a level of coziness and style that you may not experience anywhere else. The Goodtime Hotel Miami, the brainchild of music legend Pharrell Williams and Miami nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, engulfs guests in vibrant pastel hues with golden tones that make this location very insta-worthy. Here, you will not only have a good night's sleep but also indulge in delightful dishes at the hotel restaurant's Strawberry Moon, which adds to the fun. The elevators, with their alligator-patterned fuchsia wallpaper, murals on the walls, golden pineapples, and a giraffe in the library, are just other style aspects that make this hotel so fabulous. The double pool has a pastel-striped runway to walk down and an attached bar for refreshing cocktails. From amazing parties and relaxation, this hotel in the heart of Miami Beach is all about having a good time. It is another ideal location for any season of "The White Lotus."

The Miami Beach EDITION

2901 Collins Ave / Website

Every amenity a person could want is available at the Miami Beach EDITION, one of the most iconic hotels in the city. Here you will have fun at the stylish ice skating rink and indulge at one (or all) of the hotel's fantastic five drinking and dining options, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten's innovative Latin fusion restaurant, Matador Room. There's no detail in the rooms that haven't been thought of to exceed guests' every expectation, and the heavenly, low-slung bed is no exception. It sits atop a light oak frame that blends in with the walls and is topped with a down comforter and pillows. The hotel's spa is one of the best in the city, and the lounges, with a relaxed ambiance, make this hotel the ideal setting for the show. It is not just a boutique hotel but a next-generation urban resort located in the heart of Miami Beach. Guests will find an elegantly designed, intricately interconnected complex of structures, spaces, and settings that offer a new type of luxury resort environment.

The Villa Casa Casuarina At The Former Versace Mansion

1116 Ocean Drive / Website

Because we can't get enough of Italy and its glamour, let's bring "The White Lotus" to the iconic Villa Casa Casuarina inside the former Versace Mansion. This iconic destination offers an exceptional Miami Beach experience that will please every traveler. The Villa's 10 custom guest suites, which include king-sized or custom double-king beds, custom Italian marble oversized bathrooms with two shower heads, ample closet space, separate living rooms, sitting areas, and balconies with patios, offer some of the best classical representations of Italian style and design in the Magic City. You may choose to relax in the 19,000-square-foot Villa or experience the nearby fine dining, shopping, and entertainment in the heart of South Beach. This iconic location has been featured in other shows and movies, so it is only fair that it is considered for "The White Lotus" if it ever comes to Miami, but we all think it should because no other city is as fun.