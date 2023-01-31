Presenting Miami's 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

The James Beard Foundation officially released its 2023 semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories, and we can proudly confirm that Miami culinary talent takes the cake across nine distinctions for their exceptional achievement in the culinary arts world. Commonly coined as the Oscars for the food industry, the James Beard Awards recognize the nation’s most prestigious movers and shakers in the kitchen and culinary system. This year’s finalists will be announced on March 29, with the winner’s ceremony taking place on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. If any conclusion can be made from the sweeping number of Miami-based semifinalists, it’s that the 305 food and beverage scene is one to look out for. As always, Miami brings the heat—this time, directly from the kitchen.

Outstanding Restaurateur—Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group

Outstanding Chef—Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Outstanding Restaurant—Ariete

Emerging Chef—Akino West, Rosie’s

Outstanding Bakery—Zak the Baker

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker—Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery

Outstanding Wine Program—Macchialina

Outstanding Bar—Cafe La Trova

Best Chef: South—Fernando, Nando and Valerie Chang, Itamae

