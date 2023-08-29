Here's What To Do In Miami Over Labor Day Weekend

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Travel Entertainment

Labor Day Weekend. An interesting concept to the SoFlo community. While everyone else is mourning the end of summer, we Miamians are out here celebrating the metaphorical end of sweltering heat and the start of more bearable temps during our year-long summer. We do love a long weekend, however, which means less labor and more pool—just how we like it. Here, we’ve rounded up the essential three-day weekend Miami pastimes for an unforgettable experience (or forgettable, depending on how hard you partied at E11EVEN Sunday night).

Pool Parties

Any weekend in Miami is incomplete without the usual pool party suspects. Heavy-hitters like The Pool at Strawberry Moon and Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach guarantee a champagne-popping, DJ-spinning and smoke-infused good time, the best day-long pregame to the wild debauchery your night has in store. For the ultimate Vegas day club experience, check out DAER Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, where Tiesto and Alesso frequently lead the crowds. Nautilus by Arlo and Baia Beach Club by Mondrian South Beach throw swanky pool party bashes at a slightly more low-key level, and Kimpton EPIC in Downtown is hosting an epic summer pool party on the 16th-floor pool deck on Saturday, featuring house beats, boozy splashes and skyline views.

Beach Clubs

Sure, you can plop yourself down anywhere along the famous strip of sand and ocean known as Miami Beach (if you manage to figure out parking), but why join the commoners when you can revel in private oceanside glory at Miami’s ultra-luxe members-only beach clubs? We’re talking The Bath Club, Soho Beach House and Beach Club at The 1 Hotel South Beach to name just a few, and the exclusive beach club on Fisher Island if you’re important enough to know somebody who resides there. While open to the public, Joia Beach and Nikki Beach are alternative options, doubling as posh waterfront dining destinations with elaborate weekend festivities.

Nightclubs

Everyone knows Miami is home to some of the best nightclubs in the world, offering a dynamic nightlife experience that can’t be found literally anywhere else. In the Magic City, partying sees no limits—whether it’s day or night, Monday or Saturday. Not that we ever need an excuse to dance the night away, but Labor Day Weekend is the time to do it when it’s the most socially acceptable to be at Space at 7 a.m. on a Monday. You definitely did not hear it here first, but LIV and STORY are your go-to South Beach mega-clubs, where the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and Deadmau5 are regularly headlining, and for the 24-hour partying bender, Downtown’s E11EVEN and Club Space are your best friends. Of course, clubbing isn’t for everyone. For a tamer night on the town (by Miami standards), we suggest combining going out with dining at a restaurant, presenting you with the ultimate “clubstaurant” experience, otherwise known as the winning Miami formula. And if you’re opting for more cocktail-sipping and less dancing on tables, check out our list of the best 27 bars in Miami.

Staycations

Sometimes we desperately need a vacation, but can’t manage to swing jetting off to a far-away destination. Good thing we live in Miami, the elite vacation spot with top luxury hotels offering all the five-star amenities imaginable. Whether you've checked into the Biltmore Hotel in picturesque Coral Gables or the Faena Hotel in buzzy South Beach, you’re sure to be treated like royalty on your staycation. Every neighborhood in Miami has something unique to offer, with a range of local sites to be seen and activities to be experienced. If you find yourself wandering the idyllic streets of Coconut Grove during your stay at Mr. C, a trip to Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is an absolute must. And a Miami staycation is only as relaxing as your choice of spa services, which our city is renowned for. You can’t go wrong with a massage at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort or a Floridian body scrub at the Four Seasons Surfside.

Boat Tours

Boats are Miami’s lifeline—after all, PortMiami is the largest cruise and ferry port in the world. Nothing beats a weekend out on the water with your crew, which any of these luxury Miami yacht rentals will deliver. Although, you know what they say: The bigger the yacht, the better the time. Since our city is enveloped by water, it’s only natural that a boat tour would land on the agenda for a long weekend. Choose from some epic party cruises or personalized tours around Biscayne Bay’s iconic landmarks. Miami’s beauty extends far out into the sea, and we’d be selling ourselves short if we didn’t explore it.

Golf & Tennis

What do golf and tennis both have in common? Easy—they’re year-round Florida sports that are popularly enjoyed across all age ranges, and, well, they just scream luxury. Hit the links or partake in a rally at these prominent Miami-based golf courses and public tennis courts. Make sure you’re dressed to impress in your crispest whites, if you want to at least pretend like you know what you’re doing. For other bouts of exercise, embark on a hot girl walk along Miami’s best walking trails, or go for a run or bike ride around these stunning Miami parks.

Day Trips

We love the 305 with our whole hearts, but sometimes we can’t resist the urge to escape, even if it’s just for a short and sweet day trip. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, meaning, in this case, we can better appreciate how lucky we have it when we leave it. Miami is at the pinnacle of day trip heaven, with the Florida Keys, Orlando’s Walt Disney World and Palm Beach all within reasonable driving distance. Is the west coast truly the best coast? Find out for yourself on a mini getaway to Naples or Marco Island, Southwest Florida’s glitzy enclaves that lack the South Beach noise.

Miami Spice

Labor Day falls in the heat of Miami Spice months, and it would be a downright shame not to eat your way through the weekend at coveted dining destinations for a fraction of the price. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami Spice offers three-course $45 to $60 meals at a large selection of participating restaurants—a foodie’s paradise. With the extra time on your hands, treat your tastebuds before the program ends on Sept. 30.