Everything You Need To Know About The Miami Marlin's Record Season

The Marlins, Miami’s Major League baseball team, is on its way to having one of its best seasons since winning the 1997 World Series. As eager fans purchase tickets to watch their star players in action, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about this season’s initiatives and specials.

Luis Arraez, the team’s second baseman, is the number one hitter among current players with a .400 batting average. Leaving an impressive legacy for the South Florida team, Arraez shares his passion for the team and this season.

“We feel like we have something special happening here and have a really good team,” Arraez notes. This is amazing. I feel like this is my family. There are a lot of Latin people in this community, and I feel them when they come to support us. I want to keep continuing to play hard for the fans.”

Behind the scenes, the team’s current manager Skip Schumaker plays a crucial role in the team’s recent success. Voted top five among team managers, Schumaker acknowledges the team's unwavering commitment and talented roster.

“We got a guy hitting .400, another guy near the top of the home run leaderboard, a Cy Young Award winner,” Schumaker says. “We have some great things happening here. It’s an exciting time to be here. This team doesn’t give up. It’s a credit to the players and the coaching staff for their work and preparation and overall winning mentality.”

As attendance increases for at-home games, the Miami Marlins are introducing new activations for fans to experience the incredible season. One program ideal for indecisive fans who need help choosing one game can purchase a summer pass that offers standing-room admission to all home games for $50 a month. Additional programs include a special Puerto Rico Heritage celebration, bringing your dog to the park, a firework show after the game and more. A complete list of ongoing deals is available here.