Here Are 7 New Food Items For Indulging At LoanDepot Park This Season

Take us out to the ball game and we’ll be unapologetically stuffing our faces with hot dogs and soft pretzels while the pitcher does his thing. America’s national pastime is as much a sporting event as it is a foodie excursion, one can argue, and peanuts and crackerjacks are no longer cutting it.

We’re talking elaborate pickings like tacos, brisket, quesadillas and more, presented in partnership with ballpark food curator Levy. When supporting the Marlins in their 30th season, it’s only appropriate to channel the spirit of their home through Miami’s tried and true flavors combined with timeless ball game classics, which is exactly what you can expect this season.

In other 30th anniversary news, the Marlins will be throwing it back to the old days every home Friday game by donning their old uniforms from 1993, complete with teal hats that feature a 30th-anniversary logo patch on the side. Coined “Flashback Fridays,” these special games will pack in guest appearances from former players and coaches and will further engage fans with exciting giveaways to celebrate the milestone.

And not to worry, you’ll be well-fed throughout the season’s festivities. Here’s what’s new from the stands.

Cubano Gigante (Section 40)

Coming in hot at 34 inches long and nearly 3 pounds heavy, the Cubano Gigante by Goya is practically the godfather of all Cuban sandwiches long beloved by true Miamians. Round up your crew because you’re going to want help downing this bad boy that feeds up to eight.

Naked Taco (Section 8)

Chef Ralph Pagano at Naked Taco is headlining at loanDepot this season and we’re absolutely ecstatic to get feasting on tacos in between innings. While you can surely expect a traditional taco, don’t be surprised to find a taste of fellow baseball-loving cities Philly and New York on the menu. Our eyes are on the Philly Taco and Buffalo Chicken Taco.

Bites del Caribe (Section 24)

Bites del Caribe is bringing the island vibes to the ball park with Caribbean-inspired cuisine, featuring choices like arepas and tequenos.

On Deck Smashed Burger (Section 207)

Where there are hot dogs, there are burgers, and this case, smashed burgers in addition to boneless wings and loaded buffalo fries on the Legend Level. Think a flavorful union of fries, Buffalo Chicken and shredded cheese.

The BeisBowl (Section 19)

It’s no secret that baseball hasn’t exactly inspired healthy eating habits among fans, with greasy, carb-loaded snacks being the fuel of choice for many. The BeisBowl is changing that by providing a healthier option, found in a grain or rice bowl that comes with various toppings (such as a mouthwatering brisket) and sauces of your choosing.

Queso Grande (Section 40)

Get creative with your quesadillas at this fun concept that will be serving up tortillas filled with Firecracker Chicken, Steak Carnitas and Impossible Bulgogi (vegetarian).

Pardon My Cheesesteak (Section 13)

For a Philly cheesesteak experience, make your way over to Pardon My Cheesesteak for as close to a traditional hoagie as it will likely get in the Magic City, where the Cubano takes the reign.

Don’t think we’ve forgotten about dessert. Although not new, the Tres Leches from the Goya stand and Funnel Cake from the Sweets stand (section 26) are calling all sweet tooths.

For old time’s sake and a quick snack to munch on, grab the Giant Soft Pretzel from Obie’s stand (section 13) and wash it down with a fresh brew from Biscayne Bay Brew Hall (section 14). Stay a while at the brew hall to mingle with other Marlins fans for an experience on its own if your schedule allows.