By: Paige Mastrandrea

From Miami Beach to the Design District, find Miami’s hottest member clubs that excel in culinary excellence and a scene to be seen.



The upstairs bar of ZZ’s Club PHOTO BY DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN

ZZ’s Club

Brought by Major Food Group, ZZ’s Club has become one of the hottest destinations in the city. The private dining grants guests exclusivity and a scene with Michelinworthy Japanese cuisine to match. After dinner, head upstairs to the lounge or speakeasy for a nightcap and dancing, or head over to the new sports lounge on Sunday for premier Sunday Football viewing. 151 NE 41st St. Ste. 117, Miami, @zzsmembersclub

The Bath Club

Located in North Miami Beach, The Bath Club is an oasis of Miami’s beauty. As the city’s oldest private members club, guests enjoy the pristine beach with personalized service, along with cabanas and daybeds, a sunset patio, monthly programming, exquisite culinary and beverage offerings, live music, and so much more. 5937 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @thebathclub_



Riviera Dining Group’s MILA MM’s bar area features exquisite design and a striking chandelier. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RIVIERA DINING GROUP

MILA MM

Brought by Riviera Dining Group, MILA MM is an extension of the beloved Miami hotspot, located underneath the restaurant. The private members lounge features a bar and restaurant, intimate omakase den and hosts nightly DJs that bring the party to the next level as the night progresses. Additionally, members of the club enjoy curated programming and member perks including priority seating, reservations, custom chopstick boxes and special arrangements across all Riviera Dining Group venues such as MILA, MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge, BÂOLI and AVA MediterrAegean. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, @milagroup_miami

Faena Members Club

With access to Miami’s Conde Nast Travelers’ No.1-rated hotel in the city, the amenities and luxuries that come with this Club are aplenty. In addition to pool, beach and spa access, the membership also grants programming centered around fostering the arts and exclusive events. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @faena



The sleek dining room of ZZ’s Club features a decadent Japanese menu. PHOTO: BY DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN

Soho Beach House

Known worldwide for its premier membership clubs, the Miami iteration is a unique gem with two pools, a spa, a gym, beach access, Cecconi’s restaurant, and incredible programming. Find the hottest events throughout Miami’s key times of year, such as Art Basel, Miami Grand Prix or Swim Week, or enjoy live DJ beats with friends on the Club’s exclusive second floor. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @sohohouse

Coming soon: Harbour Club

Located in the heart of Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, Harbour Club is poised to be the neighborhood’s inaugural private membership club when it opens in spring 2024. The two-story establishment by restaurant veterans James Julius and Michele Esposito will feature a coastal Italian restaurant open to the public, a members-only Japanese restaurant, and a cocktail-forward speakeasy. Combining exquisite dining and old-world service, the new club will undoubtedly become a coveted dining destination.

The Moore Miami

Located on the second floor of the landmark Moore building in the heart of the Miami Design District, The Club at The Moore is a new private social club opening in February. Combining a chef-driven restaurant, multiple bars and lounges, private dining rooms and an event space, the Club offers a bit of everything for everyone with a special emphasis on culture and arts programming. Membership is by application only and based on nominations and referrals, with members receiving access to the full Club space, plus members-only events, perks, amenities and more. 4040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, mooremiami.com