Dig In, Miami: The 2023 Florida Michelin Guide Is Out

Self-proclaimed foodies rejoice—the results are in. The second edition of the Florida Michelin Guide has officially been released and, shocking to no one, Miami took the cake for the Florida city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants.

The reveal ceremony took place last night at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where the culinary stakes were high and baseball was most certainly not on the menu.

Instead, the stadium served as the hub for guests and restaurant industry professionals alike to mingle over passed hors d'oeuvres as Florida’s hottest restaurant teams patiently awaited their 2023 Michelin status update in real time.

As the official whiskey of the Michelin Guide (the partnership will see “immersive tasting gardens” in its future), Basil Hayden presented the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award that acknowledges the winning Beverage Director for their talent in pairing culinary experiences with unique beverage programming.

The lucky first-time recipient of this honorable award was Miami’s Jaguar Sun, an intimate seafood and cocktail bar specializing in pasta and tropical signature beverages.

Jaguar Sun was among the two Miami establishments having newly earned the Bib Gourmand distinction this year, the other being Rosie’s. According to Michelin, the Bib Gourmand distinction celebrates restaurants serving quality food at affordable prices worth the detour.

As for the restaurants retaining their coveted Michelin-star status, all 11 of Miami’s Michelin-starred restaurants from last year made the cut. Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt earned one star for the first time, joining the gold-laden pack of Miami’s most elite culinary destinations.

As purveyors of fine food ourselves, we’d have to hand it to Michelin for adequately honoring our food-centric city where the most prized possessions often come from the kitchen.

If what you’re going to eat for dinner takes precedence over, well, quite literally anything else, the Michelin Guide is your bible and its contents are now twice-confirmed. Go snag those reservations, people.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

L'Atelier was the only restaurant to retain two Michelin stars this year, remaining the only two-star Michelin restaurant in Miami.

"So honored to carry on the legacy as Florida’s only two-star Michelin restaurant,” said James Friedberg, Executive Chef at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier Miami. “Can’t wait to push for that third star next year.”

Ariete

Boia De

Cote

The Den at Sushi Azabu

Elcielo Miami

Hiden

Le Jardinier

Los Felix

Stubborn Seed

The Surf Club Restaurant

Tambourine Room