Get To Know The Miami-Based Names And Faces Who Make The City Musical

From entrepreneurs to musical acts, get to know the Miami-based names and faces that help make up the rich musical culture within the city.

David Grutman

DAVID GRUTMAN

(@davegrutman)

This hospitality mogul first got his big start in Miami with the introduction of Miami’s iconic megaclub LIV, which has played host to some of the biggest names in the music industry. Since then, he boasts a diverse portfolio of restaurant and hospitality ventures, teaming up with big names in the music business like Pharrell Williams and Bad Bunny.



Gloria Estefan PHOTO BY DAVID PRUTTING/BFA.COM

GLORIA & EMILIO ESTEFAN

(@gloriaestefan) (@emilioestefanjr)

When it comes to Miami’s music scene, this power couple is the first that comes to mind. The singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, and Emilio is a 19-time Grammy Award-winning music producer. The two can be credited with enriching Miami’s music scene with Broadway shows, mentoring programs, New World Symphony performances, hospitality destinations and so much more.

SHAKIRA

(@shakira)

Colombian superstar Shakira has recently moved back to her home in Miami, planting roots in the city. Often referred to as the “Queen of Latin Music,” the Grammy Award-winning star has graced iconic stages like Super Bowl LIV, the World Cup and more.

MARC ANTHONY

(@marcanthony)

The musician, songwriter and actor is legendary in Miami and beyond. He holds three Grammys, six Latin Grammys and is beloved for his tropical salsa records.



Rony Seikaly DJing PHOTO: BY DAVID X. PRUTTING/BFA.COM

RONY SEIKALY

(@ronyseikaly)

The NBA player-turned-DJ is headlining megaclubs around the world with his electronic music sets from Ibiza to Miami. You can find him taking the stage at Miami’s legendary Space for a multi-hour set as well as music festivals near and far.

Myles Shear PHOTO: BY JULIAN OTAVO

MYLES SHEAR

(@managermyles)

Most famously known for discovering superstar DJ Kygo, Myles Shear, aka Manager Myles, has a knack for finding musical genius and golden business deals. With his Palm Tree Crew and Palm Tree Records, Shear’s empire keeps growing and he’s helping contribute to Miami’s music scene in a big way.



Lex Borrero and Tainy, co-founders of NEON16 PHOTO BY ROMMEL DEMANO/BFA.COM

LEX BORRERO & TAINY

(@lexborrero) (@tainy)

Co-founders of Miami-based NEON16, Borrero and Tainy each round out their thriving business with Borrero helming as CEO and bringing the business to new heights and Tainy’s musical prowess powering them forward, having produced global hits for artists ranging from J Balvin and Bad Bunny to Daddy Yankee, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and more.



DJ Khaled PHOTO BY VIRISA YONG/BFA.COM

DJ KHALED

(@djkhaled)

While the record producer and rapper can be found jet-setting around the world, he calls Miami home and has created some of his greatest music albums in the city.



Pharrell Williams PHOTO BY JOE SCHILDHORN/BFA.COM

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

(@pharrell)

Known as one of the greatest musical and creative geniuses of all time, the Grammy Award-winning superstar’s talents range from producer to rapper, singer, songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur.



Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, co-founders of Rolling Loud PHOTO COURTESY OF ROLLING LOUD LLC

MATT ZINGLER & TARIQ CHERIF

(@mattzingler) (@tariqcherif)

The duo is responsible for the global hip-hop festival and lifestyle brand Rolling Loud, which they first introduced to their hometown, Miami, back in 2015. Ever since, it has expanded to other markets throughout the world and has drawn in some of the biggest talents in the industry, ranging from Kanye West to Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and more.