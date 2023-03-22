Drum Roll, Please: The Best Of Miami Music Week 2023

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Events Music Entertainment

Miami Music Week 2023 is officially upon us, meaning an epic lineup of international DJ sensations are set to take over the hottest clubs, warehouses, hotel pools and outdoor venues in what will be a legendary electronic dance music blowout. The grand finale, you may ask? That would be known as Ultra Music Festival, the three-day Bayfront Park musical extravaganza featuring headliners like Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd and Afrojack to name a few.

Spring breakers, deep house aficionados and elite ravers have had MMW in their calendars long before the lineup was dropped, and now the results are finally in. Cue the fanny packs and neon attire if Ultra is on your agenda, but the Miami-chic dress code is most definitely in order when frequenting classics such as E11EVEN or LIV. With Miami’s linchpin of alternative dance music Rüfüs Du Sol leaving a mesmerized crowd on their knees at the iconic Club Space last night, it’s safe to assume an unforgettable week celebrating the groundbreaking influence of EDM has commenced.

Below you’ll find a curated mix of Miami Music Week highlights, but by no means is this list all-encompassing. Rest assured, there’s a beat for Music Week amateurs and veterans alike. Worth a mention is Miami’s first vinyl listening bar Dante’s HiFi, which will be showcasing a set with sound expert and music director Rich Medina along with a stacked assortment of global music talent in Dante’s signature intimate listening room.

The more or less well-known speakeasy behind COYO Taco is serving hand-pressed tacos with a side of live tunes, featuring Doc Martin, DJ Ruckus and other masterful selectors. Keeping within Wynwood territory, check out Oasis for their Black Book Records Miami Showcase and A-Track & Friends session while munching on the venue’s array of tempting food vendors. Admission is free for both, FYI.

Hands down, Factory Town is where it’s at this Miami Music Week, similarly to last year’s Miami Music Week, Art Basel, New Year’s Week and every major event to come to Miami since Factory Town’s inception. Often compared to the Brooklyn Mirage, Hialeah’s gargantuan outdoor venue was brought to life by Link Miami Rebels, the group behind Space and the leading underground electronic music organizer to take over Miami’s electronic music scene long associated with clubs like LIV and STORY.

What previously existed as a set of warehouses has now been established as a mecca for Miami’s most raucous raves, with Afterlife by Tale of Us being one of the pinnacle labels at Factory Town to captivate diehard audiences. Known for their transcendental digital visuals, Afterlife shows are applauded for the unique stage design that alternates per gig, combined with the heavily synthesized, mysterious techno beats that some say even hold the power to hypnotize.

And not to be missed this year is the Ibiza-favorite RESISTANCE brand, Ultra’s international underground house and techno concept that is debuting its U.S. club residency at the newly-minted M2 club in Miami. Its Season 1 headliners include Carl Cox and Anfisa Letyago, who will be joining the official MMW closing party at M2 on Sunday night.

Factory Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Factory Town (@factorytown_)

Wednesday

Afterlife, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., tickets

Thursday

elrow: Rowlympic Games, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets

Music On, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets

Friday

Black Coffee & Friends, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets

Paradise, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets

Saturday



Get Lost, 12 p.m. to 12 p.m., tickets

Sunday

MMW Closing Party, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets

E11EVEN Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E11EVEN MIAMI (@11miami)

Wednesday

Protocol Miami feat. Nicky Romero, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets

Thursday

Diplo + 11APE + DJ Idris Elba, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets

Friday

deadmau5 + Cedric Gervais, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Marshmello + Deorro + Kamal Bankay, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets

Sunday

FISHER + Nic Fanciulli + Ameme, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets

LIV Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV (@livmiami)

Wednesday

Cedric Gervais + Joel Corry, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Thursday

Black Coffee, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Friday

David Guetta, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Tiësto, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Club Space

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P A C E (@spacemiami)

Wednesday

Meduza + Claptone + Korolova + Miss Monique, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Thursday

Fisher + Rossi + Paco Osuna + Mason Collective, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Friday

Solid Grooves, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Saturday

The Martinez Brothers Present Cuttin' Headz, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Sunday

MMW Closing Party, 11 p.m. until infinity, tickets

STORY Nightclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STORY (@storymiami)

Thursday

Hardwell, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Friday

STMPD RCRDS, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Alesso, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets

Arlo Wynwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Higher Ground Wynwood (@highergroundwynwood)

Thursday

POPLIFE Magic City Label Showcase at Higher Ground, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., tickets

Friday

Tropical Popsicle Ft. Charlie Soul Clap Rooftop Pool Party, 2 to 8 p.m., tickets

Strawberry Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strawberry Moon (@strawberrymoon)

Thursday

Robin Schulz & Friends, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets

Friday

Luciano + Mathew Jonson + Josh Wink + Gustavo Ibarra, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets

Saturday

ARTBAT + ARGY, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets

1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Beach Club (@1beachclubsobe)

Saturday

Guy Gerber + DJ Yusf Osiris, 4 to 11 p.m., tickets

Sunday

Lee Burridge, 4 to 11 p.m., tickets

Sagamore Hotel Epic Pool Parties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagamore Hotel South Beach (@sagamorehotel)

Wednesday

DJ Mag feat. Acraze + Purple Disco Machine, 1 to 11 p.m, tickets

Thursday

Defected feat. Idris Elba + Sam Divine, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets

Friday

The Soundgarden, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Seth Troxler b2b Danny Tenaglia, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets

Sunday

Glitterbox, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets

SLS Hyde Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS South Beach (@slssouthbeach)

Wednesday

Claptone presents The Masquerade, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets

Thursday

Born of Music: Addiction by Vintage Culture, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets

Friday

Rumors feat. Guy Gerber & Friends, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Meduza + Idris Elba + Armand Van Helden, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets

Sunday

James Hype & Friends, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets

SLS Brickell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS Brickell (@slsbrickell)

Thursday

Sam Feldt presents Heartfeldt Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets

Friday

Boris presents Get Wet Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets

Saturday

Oscar G "Made in Miami" Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets

Sunday

Bassrush Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets