Drum Roll, Please: The Best Of Miami Music Week 2023

Miami Music Week 2023 is officially upon us, meaning an epic lineup of international DJ sensations are set to take over the hottest clubs, warehouses, hotel pools and outdoor venues in what will be a legendary electronic dance music blowout. The grand finale, you may ask? That would be known as Ultra Music Festival, the three-day Bayfront Park musical extravaganza featuring headliners like Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd and Afrojack to name a few.
Spring breakers, deep house aficionados and elite ravers have had MMW in their calendars long before the lineup was dropped, and now the results are finally in. Cue the fanny packs and neon attire if Ultra is on your agenda, but the Miami-chic dress code is most definitely in order when frequenting classics such as E11EVEN or LIV. With Miami’s linchpin of alternative dance music Rüfüs Du Sol leaving a mesmerized crowd on their knees at the iconic Club Space last night, it’s safe to assume an unforgettable week celebrating the groundbreaking influence of EDM has commenced.
Below you’ll find a curated mix of Miami Music Week highlights, but by no means is this list all-encompassing. Rest assured, there’s a beat for Music Week amateurs and veterans alike. Worth a mention is Miami’s first vinyl listening bar Dante’s HiFi, which will be showcasing a set with sound expert and music director Rich Medina along with a stacked assortment of global music talent in Dante’s signature intimate listening room.
The more or less well-known speakeasy behind COYO Taco is serving hand-pressed tacos with a side of live tunes, featuring Doc Martin, DJ Ruckus and other masterful selectors. Keeping within Wynwood territory, check out Oasis for their Black Book Records Miami Showcase and A-Track & Friends session while munching on the venue’s array of tempting food vendors. Admission is free for both, FYI.
Hands down, Factory Town is where it’s at this Miami Music Week, similarly to last year’s Miami Music Week, Art Basel, New Year’s Week and every major event to come to Miami since Factory Town’s inception. Often compared to the Brooklyn Mirage, Hialeah’s gargantuan outdoor venue was brought to life by Link Miami Rebels, the group behind Space and the leading underground electronic music organizer to take over Miami’s electronic music scene long associated with clubs like LIV and STORY.
What previously existed as a set of warehouses has now been established as a mecca for Miami’s most raucous raves, with Afterlife by Tale of Us being one of the pinnacle labels at Factory Town to captivate diehard audiences. Known for their transcendental digital visuals, Afterlife shows are applauded for the unique stage design that alternates per gig, combined with the heavily synthesized, mysterious techno beats that some say even hold the power to hypnotize.
And not to be missed this year is the Ibiza-favorite RESISTANCE brand, Ultra’s international underground house and techno concept that is debuting its U.S. club residency at the newly-minted M2 club in Miami. Its Season 1 headliners include Carl Cox and Anfisa Letyago, who will be joining the official MMW closing party at M2 on Sunday night.
Wednesday
Afterlife, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., tickets
Thursday
elrow: Rowlympic Games, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets
Music On, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets
Friday
Black Coffee & Friends, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets
Paradise, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets
Saturday
Get Lost, 12 p.m. to 12 p.m., tickets
Sunday
MMW Closing Party, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., tickets
Wednesday
Protocol Miami feat. Nicky Romero, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Diplo + 11APE + DJ Idris Elba, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets
Friday
deadmau5 + Cedric Gervais, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Marshmello + Deorro + Kamal Bankay, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets
Sunday
FISHER + Nic Fanciulli + Ameme, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets
Wednesday
Cedric Gervais + Joel Corry, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Black Coffee, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Friday
David Guetta, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Tiësto, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Wednesday
Meduza + Claptone + Korolova + Miss Monique, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Fisher + Rossi + Paco Osuna + Mason Collective, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Friday
Solid Grooves, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Saturday
The Martinez Brothers Present Cuttin' Headz, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Sunday
MMW Closing Party, 11 p.m. until infinity, tickets
Thursday
Hardwell, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Friday
STMPD RCRDS, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Alesso, doors open at 11 p.m., tickets
Thursday
POPLIFE Magic City Label Showcase at Higher Ground, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., tickets
Friday
Tropical Popsicle Ft. Charlie Soul Clap Rooftop Pool Party, 2 to 8 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Robin Schulz & Friends, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets
Friday
Luciano + Mathew Jonson + Josh Wink + Gustavo Ibarra, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets
Saturday
ARTBAT + ARGY, doors open at 12 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Guy Gerber + DJ Yusf Osiris, 4 to 11 p.m., tickets
Sunday
Lee Burridge, 4 to 11 p.m., tickets
Wednesday
DJ Mag feat. Acraze + Purple Disco Machine, 1 to 11 p.m, tickets
Thursday
Defected feat. Idris Elba + Sam Divine, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets
Friday
The Soundgarden, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Seth Troxler b2b Danny Tenaglia, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets
Sunday
Glitterbox, 1 to 11 p.m., tickets
Wednesday
Claptone presents The Masquerade, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Born of Music: Addiction by Vintage Culture, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets
Friday
Rumors feat. Guy Gerber & Friends, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Meduza + Idris Elba + Armand Van Helden, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets
Sunday
James Hype & Friends, 12 to 11 p.m., tickets
Thursday
Sam Feldt presents Heartfeldt Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets
Friday
Boris presents Get Wet Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets
Saturday
Oscar G "Made in Miami" Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets
Sunday
Bassrush Pool Party, 12 to 9 p.m., tickets
