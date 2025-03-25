Your Ultimate Miami Music Week Guide 2025

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Events, Guide, drink, Entertainment, City Life, Clubs and Bars, Eat, Hotel, Nightclub/Lounge,

Miami Music Week is officially here, bringing an electrifying fusion of world-class DJs, high-energy events, and exclusive parties to the city’s most coveted venues. Whether you’re looking to dance poolside at a beachfront oasis, revel in late-night club takeovers, or unwind at a luxe hotel between sets, this guide has everything you need to make the most of the week.

Where To Play

Moxy South Beach

For an electrifying Miami Music Week experience, Moxy South Beach transforms into a vibrant hub of sound and energy, hosting an exclusive week-long takeover by Move Ibiza Radio. From March 24–29, the venue welcomes legendary DJs like Roger Sanchez, Milk & Sugar, and Ron Carroll, delivering pulsating beats that will echo from the sun-drenched pool deck to a global audience via live broadcast. The celebration begins early with the MixHer Networking Brunch on March 23, spotlighting elite female talent, while the Elevate Tuesday Pool Party on March 25 sets the stage for the high-energy festivities to come. As the week unfolds, expect immersive performances, world-class entertainment, and an atmosphere that embodies Miami’s signature blend of music and sophistication. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

E11EVEN

An icon of Miami’s nightlife, E11EVEN Miami is pulling out all the stops for Miami Music Week 2025, delivering five days and nights of unparalleled performances from the world’s most sought-after DJs. With a 24-hour party atmosphere, this legendary venue welcomes heavyweights like Marshmello, Diplo, Gordo, and Steve Aoki, ensuring that every night is a masterclass in electronic sound. Elevated further by the opulent rooftop experience at Giselle Miami—complete with breathtaking skyline views, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, and VIP service—E11EVEN sets the standard for an unforgettable Miami Music Week. For more information and to purchase tickets or tables, click here. 29 NE 11th St., Miami

Paraiso Miami

Celebrating a decade of music, fashion, and culture, Paraiso Miami marks its milestone anniversary with an intimate yet electric rooftop experience at Esmé Miami Beach. On March 28, Deep Tech Miami curates a lineup of talent featuring Frank Nitty, Diggy, Jesse Fernandez, and more, set against a backdrop of sultry Miami Beach sunsets and poolside revelry. Signature cocktails and a handpicked selection of beats create an atmosphere where music lovers and industry tastemakers alike can connect in a space that is as exclusive as it is immersive. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Giselle Miami

After the sun sets, Giselle Miami becomes the city’s most coveted after-dark destination during Miami Music Week. From March 27–29, the venue plays host to an extraordinary lineup, including house music icon Roger Sanchez, the hypnotic rhythms of Nulu Movement by Anané and Christian Mantini, and the high-energy performance of Ravidrums. The fusion of fine dining, world-class DJ talent, and an ambiance dripping in allure makes Giselle the ultimate setting for those looking to experience Miami Music Week through a lens of pure indulgence. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 15 NE 11th St., Miami

Bootshaus x We Rave You at DUA Miami Hotel

On March 26, Miami Music Week reaches new heights as electronic music powerhouses Bootshaus and We Rave You join forces for an exclusive event at the newly revamped DUA Miami Hotel. This private, invite-only gathering unites industry visionaries in a high-energy setting before transforming into a world-class afterparty open to select guests from 11 PM to 2:30 AM. As the 5th best club in the world, Bootshaus brings its signature cutting-edge production to the event, while We Rave You, a global leader in dance music media, curates an elite lineup of international DJs. Set within the luxurious 5-star DUA Miami, with its Philippe Starck-designed interiors, rooftop pool, and panoramic city views, this event offers an unparalleled fusion of music, networking, and elevated hospitality. Early RSVP is essential to secure a place at one of Miami Music Week’s most anticipated gatherings.1300 S Miami Ave., Miami

Cleavelander South Beach

As the pulse of Ocean Drive, Clevelander South Beach sets the stage for an electrifying Miami Music Week, drawing in top-tier EDM talent and global tastemakers. Partnering with industry powerhouses like EDM.com and 1001 Tracklist, this iconic venue curates a week-long lineup featuring heavy hitters like Nitti, Henry Fong, DJ Susan, and PLS&TY. Each night unfolds with immersive performances, world-class production, and an unparalleled energy that transforms Clevelander into the ultimate playground for music lovers. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Tomorrowland Miami

A beacon of sound and spectacle, Tomorrowland Miami sets the stage for an unforgettable Miami Music Week with a dynamic lineup of DJ-driven events from March 25–30. Located in the heart of the city, this immersive venue offers the perfect blend of high-energy beats and vibrant ambiance, kicking off with The Cut on March 25 for a laid-back welcome session. As the week progresses, Sunnyside Presents Libero (March 26), Tamed (March 27), and Headliner Presents Crates (March 28) bring a thrilling mix of house, techno, and deep grooves, leading into Baron on March 29 for a late-night affair. Closing out the week, The Cool Out on March 30 offers a smooth and soulful sendoff, making Tomorrowland Miami an essential stop for those looking to revel in the magic of Miami Music Week. For more information, click here. 1368 N Miami Ave., Miami

The Goodtime Hotel

A sun-drenched haven designed for revelry, The Goodtime Hotel transforms Miami Music Week into an extended celebration of sound, style, and connection. Its sprawling pool deck becomes an epicenter of energy, hosting a star-studded lineup featuring Robin Schulz, D.O.D., Lee Foss, and Genesi. From midday gatherings to sundown sessions, the hotel’s vibrant atmosphere fuses chic design with world-class music, creating an idyllic escape where guests can dance, unwind, and indulge in Miami’s signature rhythm. Whether checking in or stopping by, The Goodtime Hotel ensures every moment feels like a scene from a music-fueled paradise. For more information, click here. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Arlo Wynwood

A dynamic fusion of art, music, and nightlife, Arlo Wynwood emerges as a must-visit destination during Miami Music Week. Its rooftop sanctuary, ART Wynwood, offers a front-row seat to breathtaking bay views, while its elevated pool deck and chic cabanas provide the perfect retreat for festivalgoers. Higher Ground, the hotel’s urban hideaway, will pulse with deep house rhythms on March 28 for The Establishment Presents Revive, featuring top-tier DJs like Terry Hunter and Quentin Harris. On March 30, Public Service Music Week Party makes its Miami debut, delivering a Brooklyn-born energy to the city’s creative epicenter. Whether indulging in omakase at Sushi by Bou or unwinding with a craft cocktail, Arlo Wynwood invites guests to immerse themselves in a seamless blend of culture and sound. For more information, click here. 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami

LIV Miami

No Miami Music Week is complete without a night at LIV, the city’s most iconic nightlife destination. Nestled within the Fontainebleau, this high-energy nightclub fuses history with cutting-edge entertainment, offering an unrivaled space for dance music’s elite. The 2025 lineup reads like a festival dream—Soundtuary kicks things off on March 26, followed by the deep, hypnotic sounds of Black Coffee, a Tiesto-fueled Friday, and an electrifying Axwell b2b Kaskade performance on Saturday. Capping off the week, LIV on Sunday delivers a grand finale, cementing its reputation as the heartbeat of Miami’s after-dark scene. For more information and to view the lineup, click here. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Delilah Miami

A bastion of glamour and live entertainment, Delilah Miami elevates Miami Music Week with a spectacular blend of nostalgia and high-energy performances. While the full A-list lineup remains under wraps, the stage is already set for an unforgettable Throwback Thursdays on March 27, featuring award-winning rapper Waka Flocka. Paired with the venue’s signature white-glove service, retro cocktails, and sultry ambiance, this performance promises a night where hip-hop meets opulence in true Delilah style. For more information and to make reservations,, click here. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

Joia Beach

Set against the glittering Biscayne Bay waters, Joia Beach transforms into an open-air haven for electronic music lovers during Miami Music Week. The four-day celebration begins on March 27 with the Essential Deep House Brunch featuring the legendary Ron Carroll, followed by an Art Department-led take over on March 28. Cassimm brings his signature energy to Joia’s renowned Sounds of Tides series, while the week culminates with an exclusive 10 Ibiza Showcase on March 29, spotlighting Miami’s rising electronic talent. Between barefoot dancing in the sand and decadent waterfront dining, Joia Beach delivers a sensory escape unlike any other. For more information, click here. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

COYO Taco Wynwood

An underground sanctuary for music purists, COYO Taco’s Wynwood speakeasy curates a Miami Music Week lineup that blends global talent with homegrown legends. Murk Monday on March 24 sees Oscar G ignite the dance floor with his signature Latin-infused house, while Tuesday’s Rum & Bass delivers high-energy Caribbean rhythms with Walshy Fire at the helm. Wednesday’s Dubwise taps into reggae and dub culture, setting the stage for Thursday’s Bango Bango, where Grammy-nominated producer Terry Hunter joins an elite roster of dance music icons. As the weekend arrives, Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire leads COYO’s 10-Year Anniversary Block Party on March 28, with Saturday’s all-star lineup featuring Gene Farris, DJ Holographic, and Junior Sanchez. Closing out the week, Babygirl with Spinser Tracy brings a soulful, sing-your-heart-out experience on March 30—because every perfect party deserves an unforgettable finale. For more information and to RSVP, click here. 2320 Northwest 2nd Ave., Miami

Café Standard

Step into a retro time warp at Café Standard as it transforms into the Disco Diner, a vibrant homage to vinyl grooves, late-night revelry, and vintage flair. Running from March 21 to April 11, this month-long sonic experience features a rotating lineup of DJs, with standout sets from DJ Ray, Tomi x Knightcap, and Carozolla, among others. With a menu curated to match the funky, feel-good atmosphere, guests are invited to dine, sip, and dance their way through a neon-lit nostalgia trip. Whether you're catching the beats or simply soaking in the ambiance, Disco Diner delivers an elevated yet effortlessly cool way to experience Miami Music Week. For more information, click here. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

Where To Eat

Zaytinya at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Where music, art, and gastronomy intertwine, Zaytinya at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach presents an exclusive Miami Music Week experience curated by José Andrés Group and Caché Life. On March 29, the restaurant’s poolside patio transforms into a high-energy celebration of creativity, featuring DJ sets by Eric Essebag, Dabittan, and Marimar, alongside a curated art exhibit and a runway show showcasing Origin of Oceans’ striking swimwear designs. Guests can indulge in expertly crafted cocktails and a selection of Zaytinya’s signature mezze, all while immersing themselves in a multisensory evening that epitomizes Miami’s cultural vibrancy. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Queen Miami Beach

Step into a world of gilded glamour at Queen Miami Beach, where Miami Music Week takes on an opulent edge. On March 26, the internationally renowned DJ duo Mëstiza will take center stage, blending the rhythmic pulse of flamenco with electrifying electronic beats. Paired with an indulgent menu featuring premium Wagyu cuts and elevated Japanese cuisine, this exclusive performance is a masterclass in sensory indulgence. As the clock strikes midnight, Queen transforms into an immersive sonic playground where music, fine dining, and spectacle collide. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Marion Miami

Known for its lively, immersive soirées, Marion Miami sets the scene for an unforgettable Miami Music Week affair on March 27 with an exclusive performance by Moojo. The global sensation, celebrated for his fusion of African, Latin, and electronic influences, brings an irresistible energy to the venue’s high-energy Thursday affair. As deep house beats pulse through the night, guests can revel in Marion’s signature Asian-American culinary creations, sip on handcrafted cocktails, and experience a night where luxury meets the rhythm of the city. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami

MILA Lounge

A sanctuary of sound perched high above Miami Beach, MILA Lounge presents a stellar Miami Music Week lineup featuring the likes of Kenny Dope, Dennis Cruz, and Kaz James. From deep house to tribal beats, each night promises a new sonic journey, culminating in a MOMENTO pop-up with Nico De Andrea and Drush on March 29. Whether sinking into plush lounge seating or swaying under the stars, MILA delivers an elevated nightlife experience that blends music, sophistication, and the essence of Miami’s magnetic allure. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

CASA NEOS MM Beach Club

Set against the shimmering backdrop of the Miami shoreline, CASA NEOS MM Beach Club curates a two-night spectacle for music lovers. On March 29, Mahmut Orhan takes the decks, delivering his signature melodic house and deep beats, followed by the globally revered Pablo Fierro on March 30. A convergence of rhythm, refined ambiance, and oceanfront revelry, CASA NEOS offers a Miami Music Week experience where sound and scenery merge in perfect harmony. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 40 SW North River Dr., Miami

STK South Beach

A fusion of high-energy nightlife and elevated dining, STK South Beach redefines the steakhouse experience with its signature Vibe Dining concept. Nestled inside the 1 Hotel South Beach and just moments from the Winter Music Conference, this sleek, two-story destination blends bold flavors with an electrifying atmosphere. Guests can indulge in premium steaks, fresh seafood, and artfully crafted cocktails while DJs set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Whether savoring an intimate dinner in one of the private dining rooms or mingling at the expansive bar, STK South Beach offers a glamorous escape where music and culinary excellence collide. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 2305 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Where To Stay

The Elser Hotel & Residences

Soaring above Downtown Miami, The Elser Hotel & Residences offers an unparalleled retreat for festivalgoers seeking both convenience and sophistication. Directly across from Bayfront Park, this 49-story luxury tower provides a seamless blend of home-like comforts and high-end amenities, featuring spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, private bathrooms for every bedroom, and in-unit washers and dryers—perfect for extended Miami Music Week stays. With sweeping city views and effortless access to the week’s biggest events, The Elser ensures a stay as vibrant as the festival itself. For more information and to book your stay, click here. 398 NE Fifth St., Miami

Hotel Continental

Blending Mid-Beach’s nostalgic charm with contemporary indulgence, the newly opened Hotel Continental offers a refined yet effortlessly cool retreat for Miami Music Week. At the heart of the experience lies its MiMo-era vintage pool, a serene escape from the city’s high-energy festivities. Beyond the water’s edge, immersive social spaces invite guests to connect, unwind, and revel in the moment. For those seeking an unforgettable sunset experience, the hotel’s private 34-foot Chris-Craft Launch is available for scenic cruises, intimate gatherings, or signature charters—offering a front-row seat to Miami’s dazzling skyline as the music plays on.For more information and to book your stay, click here. 4000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Situated along the iconic Beachwalk, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club is a sanctuary of art deco elegance and European-inspired refinement. With two pristine pools, direct beachfront access, and thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, this coastal retreat offers the perfect balance of relaxation and indulgence. Whether unwinding under a private cabana or savoring oceanfront cocktails, guests can recharge in style between Miami Music Week’s most electrifying performances. For more information and to book your stay, click here. 3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Gabriel South Beach

Nestled further south on Ocean Drive, The Gabriel South Beach seamlessly blends midcentury modern design with the vibrant spirit of Floridian style. This chic retreat offers the ideal space to unwind after a dynamic day of Miami Music Week events, featuring a rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views. With stylish interiors and a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, The Gabriel provides a serene escape that’s just steps away from the lively energy of South Beach. For more information and to book your stay, click here. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A beacon of style and sophistication since 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach epitomizes the perfect blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury. Located next door to the Winter Music Conference, this iconic property is home to LIV™ Nightclub, world-class dining at Mirabella and Hakkasan, and the indulgent Lapis Spa. During Miami Music Week, guests can soak up the sun at the vibrant Arkadia Day Club, where DJ Austin Millz will deliver a unique fusion of hip-hop and dance music on March 27. Whether lounging poolside or enjoying a BleauLive performance, Fontainebleau is the ultimate destination for music, fashion, and unforgettable moments. For more information and to book your stay, click here. 441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

W Miami

A stylish urban oasis in the heart of Brickell, W Miami offers an unforgettable base for Miami Music Week. Just steps from Bayfront Park’s ULTRA Music Festival, this chic property features the newly opened TULUM Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, which boasts panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. On March 27, TULUM hosts a special Ladies' Night with an all-woman DJ lineup, while Sunday, March 30, offers the perfect recovery experience with a soothing stretch session at the outdoor terrace. Whether enjoying a live DJ set or indulging in bottomless drinks, W Miami is a sleek retreat for those seeking style, energy, and relaxation.For more information and to book your stay, click here. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami

YOTEL Miami

Located just steps from Bayfront Park, YOTEL Miami offers an energetic and vibrant atmosphere ideal for Miami Music Week. Guests can fuel up with incredible dining options and handcrafted cocktails while enjoying live DJ sets by Moorgaz on March 27 and 28. As the sun sets, don’t miss the Miami Sky Meets Ultra event on March 28, where YOTEL’s Vela Sky rooftop provides stunning city views and a high-energy music experience. With its lively ambiance and prime location, YOTEL ensures an unforgettable stay that keeps the Miami Music Week energy flowing from day to night. For more information and to book your stay, click here. 227 NE 2nd St., Miami

Pro Tip: Be sure to check out Blacklane, a premier private car service during this Miami Music Week. Offering hour-by-hour service with options to book ahead, Blacklane ensures a smooth, stress-free ride to all your events, whether you're heading to a concert, after-party, or just exploring the city. With a fleet of luxury vehicles and professional drivers, you can enjoy comfort and style while avoiding the hassle of parking or ridesharing.