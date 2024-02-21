Where To Find Stellar Margaritas In Miami

By: Daniela Garcia By: Daniela Garcia | | Food & Drink, Feature, drink, Guides, Cocktails,

As a classic cocktail of Mexican descent, the margarita is typically made with tequila and lime juice paired with a citrusy liquor like Triple Sec or Cointreau. Made in proportions according to taste and personal preference, this tropical drink can transport you to a beachy vacation in seconds. Here are 14 spots to get your fix this National Margarita Day.

Delilah Miami

301 Brickell Key, Drive @delilahmiami

As one of Miami’s newest arrivals, this spot, inspired by the roaring 20s’ glamour, offers dinners the ideal hangout spot. With vibrant chandeliers and elegant decor, customers can immerse themselves in live entertainment with a jazz band. For this upcoming National Margarita Day, enjoy its Spicy Siena margarita, which has all the classic components, including a spicy Fresno chili and Tajin powder kick.

Moxy Miami South Beach

915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach @moxysouthbeach

Located in the heart of South Beach, this vibrant Miami spot features several margarita options perfect for any palate. This National Margarita Day, enjoy the Rosita La Margarita made with watermelon for those with a sweet tooth, or opt for the Rosita Pero Con Sass with strawberry, lime and chile de arbol for a spicier take with fruity pairings.

MILA Miami

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach Rooftop @milagroup_miami

Offering its guests a captivating experience, MILA offers a dining destination fit for all five senses, surrounded by a vibrant and luxurious atmosphere. Their Botanical Margarita has Cointreu-infused cilantro, peppers and passion fruit, making this concoction a fruity, fresh and spice mixture, perfect for toasting to a lively night.

BAOLI Miami

1906 Collins Ave., Miami @baolimiami

This unforgettable experience offers a modern approach to dining with music, live entertainment, and an Asian-inspired menu. For National Margarita Day, delight in the Ubud margarita with elegant notes of citrus and florals. With Japanese melon Midori, this margarita has a unique green hue paired with fresh and light melon tastes.

Giselle

15 NE 11th St., Miami @giselle.miami

Enjoy Giselle’s skillfully crafted classic margarita, Close to Midnight. Equally herbaceous and spicy, Giselle's cocktail is made with grapefruit soda with a Tajin rim, topped with a chili pepper.

Hyde Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach @hydebeachmiami

Known for artful cocktails and Japanese-styled cuisine, Hyde Beach’s SLS Strawberry Margarita is a treat for National Margarita Day. This drink is perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself. It is made with triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, strawberry, and JAJA blanco tequila, elevating celebration with its rich and sweet strawberry taste.

Cantina Beach

605 Ocean Drive., Miami @ritzcarltonkeybiscayne

Cantina Beach’s oceanfront venue features Coastal-Mexican delicacies in the iconic Ritz-Cartlon hotel at Key Biscayne. The Watermelon Margarita contains Jose Cuervo’s traditional silver tequila, fresh lime and jalapeños, offering a layered experience letting the watermelon shine and a sweet sensation on the palate.

Verde at Perez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Perez Art Museum @verdemiami

The Perez Art Museum is a modern and contemporary museum exhibiting art from the 20th century. After visiting its numerous intricate installations, photographic sessions and paintings, visitors can enjoy Verde, the modern-casual eatery with a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay. Enjoy the Verde Spicy Margarita, made with Ancho Reyes Verde Poblano liqueur, giving it a unique green-chili flavor, suitable for an after-museum libation.

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables @fiolamiami

Bringing a slice of Italy to Miami, this sophisticated dining destination offers all the decadent Italian specialties. Fiola’s La Mejor Margarita transports guests to a tropical setting while highlighting the best of Italy’s flavors. With Patron reposado tequila and refreshing orange Patron Citronge, this drink transports dinners from the Italian Riviera to the Mexican coast in seconds.

The Strand

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach @thestrandmiami

After a workout or spa visit at your favorite health-focused hotel, head to The Strand and celebrate National Margarita Day. Reserve your spot and grab a complimentary margarita or savor the trendy Global Warming—a complex drink infused with coriander, habanero-flavored ice and the herbal Amaro Montenegro.

Ball&Chain

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami @ballandchainmia

Miami’s iconic live entertainment destination, Ball&Chain, is serving playful margaritas for the occasion. You can indulge in their Piña Basil Margarita, made with fresh basil, sweet pineapple, rich Zignum mezcal and an exotic Sal de Gusano rim. For those who prefer a spicy drink, opt for the Margarita Caliente, a refreshing concoction with fresh jalapeño slices inside.

Bakan

2801 NW Second Ave, Miami @bakanwynwood

Bakan is offering mango margaritas this National Margarita Day. With a bright yellow tone, this Tajin and salt-rimmed drink is a vacation in a glass. The deep mezcal, fresh extra mint and mango are ample for any palate.

Mayami

127 NWW 23rd St., Miami @mayamiwynwood

In celebration of National Margarita Day, enjoy Mayami’s unique Black Warrior Margarita. Made with Tequila Lobos, lime, agave, Triple Sec and dry lime, this exquisite cocktail is and garnished with flowers and a salted rim. Transporting guests with the ultimate late-night party atmosphere, this cocktail is a must-try.

Abbale Aventura

2956 NE 199th St., Aventura, @abbaletlv

Abbale Telavivian Kitchen, the chic Israeli restaurant by Horev Hospitality, features a unique margarita created by co-founder Jennifer Horev. Inspired by her two favorite refreshments, the matcha and the spicy margarita, this elixir is a healthier take on a classic drink. The antioxidant-filled matcha harmonizes with fresh lime and tequila blanco, a creative take on a busy night out.