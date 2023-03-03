The Miami Open Returns With An All-Star Lineup

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Events

THE HARD ROCK STADIUM PREPARES TO HOST THE MIAMI OPEN, FEATURING AN ALL-STAR LINEUP.

Center court view at the Miami Open PHOTO COURTESY OF IMG/MIAMI OPEN

As spring blooms in Miami, the city gears up to welcome back a lineup of tennis royalty with the Miami Open, presented by Itau. Featuring some of the most remarkable players in history gracing the Hard Rock Stadium, this year’s event runs from March 19 through April 2. For 15 days, Miamians can experience the best that tennis has to offer, with top ATP and WTA players going head-to-head for the Grand Slam title. In addition to world-class tennis, the Miami Open encourages guests to enjoy all the Hard Rock Stadium has to offer, including delicious bites from city favorites and decadent drinks from partners such as Stella Artois, Botran Rum and the Miami Open’s signature drink, the Ace Paloma with Maestro Dobel Tequila. Set to showcase some of the world’s most enthralling tennis rivals, including last year’s winners Iga Świątek and Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament is sure to be a match made in heaven for the city. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, @miamiopen



Guests can enjoy premier hospitality during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium PHOTO COURTESY OF IMG/MIAMI OPEN