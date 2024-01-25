11 Tasty Pink Cocktails To Celebrate Pantone's Color Of The Year

By: Taylor McNiff By: Taylor McNiff | | Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink drink Cocktails

Pink and good enough to drink! Pink is in season this year with Pantone’s 2024 color of the year, peach fuzz. From margaritas to local brews, the pastel peach fuzz is coloring the lively Miami mixology scene. Here’s our guide to finding flavorful peach-colored cocktails in South Florida.

Sundown Cosmo at Monterrey Bar at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Photo Courtesy: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Taking inspiration from Pantone’s color of the year, Monterrey Bar, a speakeasy with an intimate vibe, presents the Sundown Cosmo, a pastel cocktail made with Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, white cranberry and lemon bitters. This classy cocktail offers a delightful combination of bold flavors. 40 Island Ave., W, Miami Beach/ @thestandard



Bellini at Bellini at Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove

Photo Courtesy: Mr. C

Enjoy Bellini’s stunning views of the Miami coastline and its authentic Italian cuisine while sipping the timeless Bellini cocktail. Made with white peach purée and Mr. C’s prosecco, this classic two-ingredient combination creates an immersive experience that transports guests to Italy's flavor, where Giuseppe Cipriani initially created the drink in 1948. 2988 McFarlane Road, Miami/ @belliniusa

Tomatini at LPM Miami

Photo Courtesy: LPM Miami

Known for its French Riviera-inspired cuisine, LPM Miami’s renowned Tomatini is a classic. Perfectly hued to Pantone’s color of the year, this unique martini uses Campari tomatoes with a pinch of salt and pepper, white balsamic vinegar, simple syrup and theatrically cracked pepper to create a must-try for savory cocktail lovers. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami/ @lpmrestaurants_us

Freudian Sip at Rio’s Tequila Bar

Photo Courtesy: SFL Hospitality Group

With its cozy warm hues, Rio’s Tequila Bar is a great venue to enjoy a cocktail featuring Pantone’s color of the year. As a go-to spot for South Florida tequila enthusiasts, Rio’s Freudian Sip features mezcal, Licor 43 and Aperol. A sweet cocktail containing notes of coconut and lime, the bold and refreshing Latin-inspired cocktail is the ideal peach drink for tequila lovers. @riostequilabar

NDO Tropical Spritz at Biscayne Brewing Company

Photo Courtesy: Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

As Downtown Miami’s first brewery, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company offers a featured cocktail with Miami-based sparkling water NDO H2O that puts a tasty tropical twist on the traditional spritz. Mixing mango and raspberry, this crisp-tasting cocktail takes on a harmonious, warm tone that perfectly resembles Pantone’s peach fuzz. 100 NE First Ave., Miami/ @biscaynebrewing

Frozen Guava Sangria at Pink Taco

Photo Courtesy: Pink Taco Miami

Crisp and refreshing, Pink Taco’s vibrant wine cocktail, the Frozen Guava Sangria, perfectly embodies Pink Taco’s colorful atmosphere. This decadent and sweet cocktail blends guava nectar and sparking rosé to create the perfect peach-colored treat for your tastebuds. 1200 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach/ @pinktaco

Al Sur del Tropico at Quinto Miami

Photo Courtesy: Quinto

Overlooking the Miami skyline, Qunito Miami’s Al Sur del Tropico contains sweet fruit ingredients, including orange-infused gin, peach puree and fresh thyme. This well-layered cocktail is a nuanced blend of citrus and thyme, perfect for a sunset delight. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami/ @quinto.miami

From Jalisco with Love at Klaw

Photo By: James Livingston

Mixing Patron tequila, citrus and grapefruit soda, Klawputs a playful new twist on the classic Paloma. This vibrant pink cocktail conveys the wonderful whimsy of Pantone’s color of the year. With the added kick of Arbikie chili, Klaw offers a peach cocktail that’s both pleasing to the eye and the tastebuds. 1737 N Bayshore Drive, Miami/ @klawrestaurant

Froze Sundreams at Joia Beach

Photo Courtesy: Joia Beach

Topped with a rose popsicle, Joia Beach’s Froze Sundreams provides the perfect cool-off when the Florida sun is shining. Eye-catching and sweet, the Froze Sundreams combines the citrusy Smirnoff pink lemonade with Whispering Angel rose and a peach and strawberry infusion. This warm-toned cocktail is not only photo-worthy against the gorgeous blue backdrop at this relaxed beachside hangout but also a treat for Miami’s sunny days. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami / @joiabeach

Il Capitano at Strawberry Moon Venue

Photo Courtesy: Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon is the perfect poolside haven for pink lovers. Looking for the ideal peach fuzz cocktail to enjoy on a lounge chair under a peach umbrella, Strawberry Moon’s Il Capitano blends cranberry, orange and raspberry, giving this fruity rum cocktail its warm-pink hue, which perfectly compliments The Goodtime Hotel’s art-deco design. 601 Washington Ave.,/ @strawberrymoon

Toku-Tini at Toku

Photo Courtesy: Toku

Perfect for sipping, this reimagined martini uses cranberry juice, raspberry vodka and coconut rum to attain its peachy hue. Both vibrant and classy, the Toku-Tini perfectly embodies the vibe of Toku. This subtly sweet cocktail seamlessly matches Toku’s unique modern Asian dishes like rock shrimp tempura, Peking duck and an array of super fresh sushi and sashimi. 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura/ @tokurestaurants