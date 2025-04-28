Step Inside Wynwood's New Fitness Studio Miami Pilates

Culture, Lifestyle, Local,

Wynwood welcomes a chic new Pilates studio designed to challenge your body like never before.



The Wynwood Pilates studio is a design lovers’ paradise. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI PILATES

Miami’s fitness landscape has a new standout, and it’s nothing short of transformative. Miami Pilates, which recently opened in Wynwood, is a high-end studio founded by Avelin Babel, a New York transplant with an eye for design and a passion for Pilates. After living in cities like Tel Aviv, Paris, and L.A., Avelin sought to create a space in Miami that captured the best elements of her favorite studios—challenging workouts, expert instructors and an inspiring environment.



Miami Pilates founder Avelin Babel PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI PILATES

Miami Pilates brings a unique approach to the classic Pilates method. The studio offers a contemporary Pilates class that emphasizes full-body movements, breathing, alignment and proper form. With over 20 years of combined teaching experience, all instructors are classically trained in both reformer and Cadillac Pilates, ensuring a deeply knowledgeable and results-driven experience. While it may look intimidating upon arrival, both Babel and the instructors are welcoming of all levels and offer modifications throughout the class whenever necessary.



The studio uses top-of-the-line equipment, including Bala props. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI PILATES

The studio features reformers from Balanced Body, combined with Cadillac Pilates equipment. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI PILATES

The space itself is a design haven, blending aesthetics with functionality. Top-of-the-line equipment from Balanced Body and props from Bala create a dynamic environment that changes daily to keep workouts fresh in a breezy, open-air format that is doused in natural light.

Whether you’re a Pilates pro or a newcomer, Miami Pilates offers an experience that will elevate both your workout routine and wellness journey. 2823 NW 3rd Ave #137, Miami,@miamipilates_