Where To Celebrate Pride Month In Miami 2023

Pride Month is just around the corner. This annually-celebrate month honors the Stonewall riots and the effort to achieve equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community while continuing to fight for inclusivity. From parades to performances, celebrations, and more, here are events and activations around the city.

Pride at the Park

This year, Miami Marlins Park is starting its Pride celebration early. On May 31, during the Marlins game against the San Diego Padres, fans are encouraged to arrive early for a chance to meet Billy Bean, the only openly gay Major League Baseball player. 501 Marlins Way, Miami / Tickets here

Brickell City Centre

​​Brickell City Centre is celebrating Pride Month with various scheduled events and activations through its Beyond the Rainbow program. The shopping center will feature events centered around transformative storytelling and poetry readings all month. Partnering with O, Miami, people can share their unique narratives and personal stories. Equinox will even power a special PRIDE workout. 701 S Miami Ave., Miami

PRIDE Anthems

Join the Arsht Center as it celebrates Pride Anthems, a vibrant musical experience through the past 50 years of Pride anthems. The music features iconic songs from Donna Summer to Queen, Madonna, Lady Gaga and many others; the music takes us from disco to the present day. The story of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality is linked to this music, which evokes the struggles and liberation of queer lives then and now. A portion of the proceeds from Pride Anthems will be donated to Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center, which will open in June 2024. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Wynwood Pride

Along the painted streets of Wynwood is one of Miami’s biggest Pride parties. The multi-week celebration showcases musical performances, drag shows, and a jubilant celebration. Kicking off on June 3 with the kickoff and pool party at the Arlo Hote’s tropical third-floor cocktail bar, Higher Ground, DJs and drag queens will entertain guests long into the night.

Puttshack

The entertainment venue is transforming its photo booth into a vibrant Pride-themed experience. Guests can enjoy high-energy music and dance the night away in a welcoming and inclusive environment. To tantalize taste buds and support the cause, enjoy the specialty-crafted Pride-themed cocktail, the CosmopoliTom. Puttshack will donate a portion of all sales to a local LGBTQ+ charity. 701 S Miami Ave., Miami

The Miami Beach EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION is celebrating pride with a poolside pop-up event with designer and artist Patrick Church. Launching his new collection during Miami Swim Week, the British multimedia artist will address the raw emotion of the human experience. In addition, guests can experience a colorful handcrafted cocktail that exudes confidence and pride. Made with vodka, fresh pineapple juice, housemade ginger syrup, chamomile kiwi, creamy egg white, prosecco, and hints of lime, a portion of the proceeds from this refreshing drink will go to the Stonewall National Museum’s efforts in collecting, preserving, and sharing the proud history of LQBTQ+ people of all stories. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Standard Spa

The Standard Spa has teamed up with neon extraordinaire, Yellowpop for a month-long installation - Pop of Pride: Yellowpop x The Standard. Featuring the bright and colorful works of renowned LGBTQ+ artists, the exhibition is open to the public and will be on display throughout June. 40 Island Ave. W, Miami Beach

Freehand Hotels

Freehand Hotel's iconic Broken Shaker Chambord, and PFLAG, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, are partnering for Pride Month with an extensive list of activations. From a cocktail-making class hosted by queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, guests can create a Pride-themed drink with help from talented bartenders. In between classes, guests might even have the chance to witness the queens’ performances. June 17-18, 4-9 p.m. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach