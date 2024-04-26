The Ultimate Guide To Miami Race Week

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Parties Events Lifestyle Feature Guides

One of Miami’s most exciting weekends is racing back to the scene. The third Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is set to be a spectacular can’t-miss event pairing world-class culinary activations, legendary performances, can’t-miss races and more.



“As we enter the third year of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, we are proud and excited to welcome fans to our beautiful Campus, which is entirely unique in auto racing and has been thoughtfully imagined and perfected to provide the best fan experience on the Formula 1 calendar. Said Tyler Epp, president of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Whether attending the formal races at the transformed Hard Rock Stadium or attending some of the hottest parties this city has to offer, Modern Luxury editors share where to stay, dine and party at the hottest and most exclusive events this Race Week.

What To Do

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Nothing beats the on-track action, and this year, the Hard Rock Stadium is transformed into a vibrant paddock. Roaring onto the scene at the Miami International Autodrome (MIA) built around Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami affair offers a stellar lineup of world-class racing, more than 65 on-site culinary options–Vicky Bakery, Harry’s Pizzeria, Bodega, Pubbelly Sushi and more, plus entertainment, art and more. Complete with the top echelon of drivers, the adrenaline-pumping weekend promises thrills at every turn. Set to take this year to the next level, Grammy-Award-winning superstars Marc Anthony and Ed Sheeran are set to perform, with Anthony signing the national anthem and Sheeran hosting both an intimate concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as well as performing at Hard Rock Beach Club at MIA on Saturday, May 4. Ticket options range from grandstand seats to luxury clubs, suites and lounges, each promising a stellar viewing experience. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Website

American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH



Photo Courtesy: CARBONE BEACH

American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH is back for its third year, gearing up for an incredible year. Complete with bespoke luxury events, the four-night event brings delicacies blending supper club theatrics with Italian cuisine. Get the inside look here. May 2-5, tickets here.

Red Bull F1 Race Car Simulator at Moxy South Beach



Photo Courtesy: Red Bull

This F1 season, Moxy South Beach is partnering with Red Bull, adding a special Formula 1 race car simulator. Before this upcoming Race Week, guests can hop into the driver’s seat and feel the rush of driving an F1 vehicle. Set to be a thrilling installation, guests can have their own racing experience and then enjoy a special Red Bull frozen margarita. April 26 - 30, 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Jack’s Garage

Jack Daniel’s and Universal Music Group are teaming up with McLaren Racing for an inaugural new music platform experience, Jack’s Garage, set to debut during race week. Hosted by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music, the immersive experience is the ultimate destination for motorsport and music enthusiasts. Expanding on previous success and activations in Austin and Las Vegas, Jack’s Garage’s innovative activation will serve as a hub for fans to experience the brand’s energy through the power of music.

“By tapping into the excitement of Formula 1 and merging it with an electrifying atmosphere of live music, we are giving guests an unforgettable experience to complement the energy of race weekend,” said Mary Beth O’Mara, Jack Daniel’s senior brand director.

Guests can register in advance on a first-come, first-served basis. ​​Register here location provided after registration

Where to Watch the Race

Casa Ferrari Trackside



Photo Courtesy: Interluxe Group

Take your Formula 1Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix experience to the next level with Casa Ferrari, Ferrari’s exclusive trackside hospitality suite. With creative production by Interluxe Group, this exclusive experience, set at Turn 5, offers a front-row seat to the heart-pounding action. Complete with curated culinary and cocktail offerings, the elevated experience will take your F1 viewing to the next level. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens

The Tequila Herradura Fan Zone

Experience the trackside action at Tequila Herradura’s VIP experience. As a campus partner of the Miami International Autodrome, Tequila Herradura is creating the Extraordinary Awaits Bar in the MIA Marina area of the West Campus at the Hard Rock Stadium. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails such as the MIA Passionfruit Paloma and MIA Tequila Espresso Martini. Complete with a live DJ, a shaded area and signature Tequila Herradura cocktails, guests can enjoy an F1 experience like no other. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens

RACING FAN FEST



Photo Courtesy: Red Bull Content Pool

Can’t make it to the track, Racing Fan Fest returns to Miami as the largest off-track fan festival in Miami Race Week. Emobying the spirit of racing, the four-day immersive event offers live stage performances, curated pop-up shops by Hugo Boss and New Era, activations, live DJ performances and unprecedented culinary options, including North Italia, in addition to the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone complete with race simulators, team merchandise, photo opportunities and more. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami May 2-May 5

Esplanade at Aventura

Enjoy the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Aventura’s dining, shopping and entertainment destination. Free and open to the public, the viewing party is held on May 4, from noon to 5 p.m. and May 5, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy screen broadcasts, F1 car simulators, allowing participants to feel as though they are on the track, F1-themed cocktails and menu items and more. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, RSVP Here

Cinco De Mayo Heineken Race Viewing Party at The Plaza

Combine the adrenalin-fueled race celebration with Cinco de Mayo festivities at the Plaza. Attendees can watch a live broadcast of the race and keep the party going with a tequila tasting, Mexican dishes and festive music. Guests must be 21 or older, and tickets are available here. 2901 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Where To Party

E11EVEN Miami Race Week celebration



Photo By: ADINAYEV

Miami’s 24-hour ultraclub is speeding onto the Miami Race Week scene with a stellar lineup featuring A$AP Rocky, 50 Cent, Afrojack and other A-list performers. As part of the over-the-top celebration, enjoy the Winner’s Circle Package, priced at $111,000. Featuring a four-night stay at The Gabriel Hotel throughout Race Week, the package includes private transportation, dinner at Giselle and a table for 11 people with an escorted VIP backdoor entrance, exclusive VIP access, custom E11EVEN Vodka bottle, vitamin IV for the day after and more. While there, make sure to check out the E11EVEN X PLAYBOY limited edition capsule collection, launching May 1.

BAOLI X The GR1D Club

Celebrate this unforgettable weekend at BAOLI’s The GR1D Club. Offering attendees an unparalleled experience, the Miami hot spot is offering world-class music and imaginative cocktails during Race Week. With various table options available, get ready for an unforgettable weekend and enchanting experience.1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Maxim’s Miami Race Weekend Party

Maxim Magazine is taking over Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach for the Race Week Red Carpet party. Bringing world-renowned DJs, including Guy Laliberté and Anabel Englund, the party is set to be an electrifying evening perfect for the high-octane weekend. Tickets are available here.

Where To Stay

Hotel AKA Brickell



Photo Courtesy: Hotel AKA Brickell x MPH Club

Offering two exclusive F1 packages, Hotel AKA Brickell immerses racing enthusiasts in the week's excitement. Guests can opt for either the Pit Stop Suite, which includes a three-night stay with official F1 memorabilia, an in-room VR F1 simulator, round-the-clock concierge assistance, and a complimentary bottle of Magnum Champagne with a meal for two at ADRIFT MARE, or the Grand Prix Escape, which includes a three-night stay, dinner for two from ADRIFT Mare, and access to a luxury car allowing guests to cruise around Miami in style this Race Week. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, Website

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

As one of Miami’s most historic hotels, the Miami Beach spot is an ideal destination for Race Week. Guests can enjoy iconic dining, including Mirabella, Hakkasan and La Côte. After a day spent on the track, guests can party at the iconic LIV and enjoy the electrifying performance of Black Coffee on May 2 and on John Summit the following night. If you are looking for a peaceful escape, relax and unwind at the Lapis Spa. Offering something for everyone, the hotel is a great place to stay during Race Week. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

The Setai Miami Beach Hotel

Spend Race Week beachside at Miami’s premier hospitality destination, The Setai Miami Beach. Combining five-star oceanfront elegance with the inviting essence of Asian hospitality, The Setai is the perfect place to surround yourself after a day spent watching the track. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club



Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Step into a realm of oceanfront elegance steeped in history at The Surf Club. Nestled within an iconic social club setting, this beachside haven offers a new era of luxury, featuring celebrated dining curated by chef Marco Calenzo and world-class spa experiences. Indulge in timeless sophistication amid the waves. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, Website

Where to dine

Once Upon A Kitchen



Photo Courtesy: GR8 Experience

Once Upon a Kitchen, presented by GR8 Experience and W South Beach, returns to Miami for the highly anticipated culinary event. Offering an intimate evening with Michelin-starred chefs Massimo Bottura and Virgilio Martínez, the fine dining experience allows guests to speak with the chefs to learn their passions, philosophies and stories behind each dish. Complete with floor-to-ceiling projections, the newly-renovated W South Beach ballroom will transport guests from Tuscan fields to Machu Picchu, enhancing the audio-visual experience. Tickets can be purchased via Resy for $2500 per person.

Langosteria Beach Club Pop-Up

Langosteria Beach Club’s exclusive invite-only pop-up is arriving in Miami for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix Formula 1. Popping up at The Raleigh Rosewood Hotel & Residences, Europe’s seafood sensation, Langosteria, and Langosteria restaurateur Enrico Buonocore are transporting diners to Milan for two dinners at The Raleigh’s Pavilion in Miami Beach. Originally opened in the 1940s, The Raleigh will once again open its doors in 2026 after a complete restoration, and it will be home to Langosteria’s first permanent U.S. location.

Almave x Groot Hospitality: Almave Race Weekend Happy Hour at Casadonna



Photo Courtesy: Ngoc Minh Ngo

In collaboration with David Grutman, Almave, the first non-alcoholic distilled blue agave spirit founded by F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton and Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, is celebrating race week with the introduction of a new nonalcoholic drink menu. Open to the public, Casadonna is offering complimentary Almave nonalcoholic drinks that capture the Coastal Italian allure, which will be introduced at Komodo and Gekkō throughout the summer. 1737 N Bayshore Drive, Miami

COTE Miami

Dine at Miami’s Michelin-starred COTE Miami, offering its Race Week Feast. From May 2-5, guests can enjoy a pre-fixe tasting menu featuring dishes like USDA prime and wagyu beef, Japanese A5 wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture. Guests can enjoy additional dishes such as the double dragon tartelette, ban-chan, savory egg soufflé and more. Celebrate Race Week in style with one-of-a-kind curated dishes and crafted libations. 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

LA MÀRTOLA



Photo By Sopfia Barroso, FIID Agency



Dine at the recently debuted culinary hot spot La Màrtola. Offering a delicious blend of European Riviera-style dining, La Màrtola serves a menu of local and world-class dishes such as Neapolitan-style pizzas by La Filiale, wood-fired meats, fish and vegetables, all paired with an extensive wine list. Top off your culinary adventure with La Màrtola’s gelato program curated by Italian master gelato maker Simone Bonini. 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami

CHATEAU ZZ’s

Set in Brickell’s historic Château Petit Duoy, Major Food Group’s Chateau ZZ's blends old-world sophistication with modern luxury. As Major Food Group’s first Mexican restaurant, Chateau ZZ’s collection of rare tequilas, beautiful solarium, bar and lounge are a decadent location to visit during Race Week. 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami,

CARBONE MIAMI



Photo Courtesy: Major Food Group

Known as one of the toughest spots to secure a reservation in Miami, Carbone is one of Miami’s most celebrated Italian restaurants. Founded by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, Carbone serves unparalleled New York-styled Italian dishes. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Ferrari Trento at The Webster

The official sparkling wine of Formula 1, Ferrari Trento, is toasting to the excitement at The Webster South Beach with a special aperitivo party. Guests can enjoy a selection of the winery’s premium sparkling wines while mingling with Ferrari winery owner and CEO Matteo Lunelli. Race fans can toast Ferrari Trento all weekend long at select Miami hot spots, including The Four Seasons, Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop, Casa Tua, Villa Versace and Cecconi’s at Soho House. 1220 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, May 3, 4:30 p.m.

How to Travel to The Hard Rock Stadium

HeliFlite

Elevate your Miami Race Week experience with a luxury helicopter service. As the only aviation provider authorized to land at the Miami Internation Autodrome during the weekend, set your traffic worries aside with this fan-favorite air travel. Upon landing, passengers are transported by private vehicles to their ticket destinations at the Paddock Club, Palm Club or 72 Club. Website

Limo Miami

As one of the premier luxury transportation services in Miami, Limo Miami offers unparalleled standards during Miami Race Week. With a commitment to excellence, Limo Miami offers a fleet of over 40 luxury vehicles, including S-class Mercedes sedans, Cadillac Escalades, Rolls-Royce Phantoms and more. With the flexibility to customize your journey with in-vehicle amenities, you can travel to the stadium with ease. Website

Blacklane

Travel to the track with Blacklane’s on-demand and hourly services. As a premium global chauffeur service, Blacklane offers airport transfers for those flying into Miami for the race. Delivering a curated experience for its passengers and city-to-city options for a flat rate, Blacklane’s services are a great way to travel to the race without the traditional worries. Book here.