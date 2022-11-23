Coast To Coast: Our Essential Guide To Comparing Miami And San Francisco

By: Robert Lovi, Kyrie Sismaet By: Robert Lovi, Kyrie Sismaet | | Culture Home & Real Estate Food & Drink Feature Travel Entertainment Community

San Francisco and Miami- from coast to coast, America's antipodes are gifted with two of the most vibrantly diverse and innovatively modern cities both esteemed for their stunning nightlife, pleasant weather, and impeccable food. If you're curious about just how similar and different these two cultural hubs are, here is our essential guide that breaks down the most important aspects of both for you to easily compare and contrast.

Similarities

They Are Fabulous Tech Hubs

Without a doubt, San Francisco has emerged as the technological epicenter of the United States. The Bay Area, which is home to major corporations such as Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter, is innovative and ever-growing. The Golden City has always been known for its tech innovation. Its proximity to Silicon Valley and local tech-focused universities makes the city attractive to many looking to open startups and continue innovating. On the other hand, Miami is also a vital tech hub on the East Coast. As the "gateway to Latin America," it's no surprise that more entrepreneurs worldwide are choosing Miami to build and grow their businesses. Between 2017 and 2021, Florida added 119,000 jobs in the tech and e-commerce industries, and Miami startups raised nearly $1 billion in venture funding in 2020 alone. Many tech companies from all over the country and the world are relocating to Miami. The Magic City is also an important hub for all things crypto.

Both Cities Love Hispanic Food

Look no further if you love decadent Mexican food or a refreshing Peruvian ceviche. The large Hispanic population in both cities has made these towns become hotspots for some of the best Hispanic food you’ll find in the country. According to a study by Skyscanner, they analyzed Yelp data from nearly 50,000 restaurants in the 50 most populous cities in the United States to determine which cuisines each city excels at; at least two Hispanic cuisines dominate the top five of both towns. You may find Brazilian and Empanadas (a Hispanic dish) in the top 5 cuisines in San Francisco. In contrast, in Miami, Cuban and Peruvian made the list. It doesn’t matter if you are in the mood for a burrito or a picanha steak. You have to visit both cities for the ultimate Hispanic bite.

Strong Multicultural Presence

Everyone knows Miami and San Francisco have a solid multicultural presence. For years, many people worldwide have called the amazing cities home, creating cultural enclaves all around and influencing the culture. On the one hand, San Francisco has a larger Asian population, whereas Miami has more Hispanic residents. However, you may find large groups of these populations in either cities or many others. Their strong multicultural presence is also why these waterfront beauties have some of the best food in the world. So if you are looking for diversity, don; ’t think twice.

Small Metropolises Surrounded By Water

Both cities have similar land areas. Population-wise, San Francisco has about 400k more residents than Miami, but neither exceeds the million. Nonetheless, living or visiting a smaller metropolis has its benefits. If you are visiting, you won't have to travel far to experience the attractions. If you are commuting, the drive will be short, but a point worth mentioning is that traffic in both cities is terrible; but we all know that. However, San Francisco's area is about 46.87 mi² while Miami's is 55.25 mi². Both cities are surrounded by water, which makes them attractive and economically prosperous. In both, you can enjoy the beaches (although Miami beaches might be a little warmer); regardless, who doesn't want to go to the beach when it's in your backyard? And living by the water also has a massive benefit: great seafood.

Nice Weather Year Round

This point might be controversial, depending on how you look at it. Nonetheless, it is not a myth that Miami and San Francisco boast some of the best weather year-round in the country. Ever heard of "The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco"? Mark Twain said, but the City by the Bay has an almost perpetually spring-like climate. Summer temperatures along the Golden Gate Bridge range from 54 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit (12 to 18 degrees Celsius), while winter temperatures range from 48 to 59 degrees (8 to 14 degrees Celsius). San Franciscans save money on clothing because the same items can be worn annually. Items like knits, light wool, long sleeves, and pants; Miamians also can wear the same clothes year-round.

Miami has pleasant weather all year, with warm and sunny days and breezy tropical nights. The Magic has the warmest ocean temperature on the United States mainland, making it ideal for a beach vacation all year. So bring your sunglasses, bathing suit, and beach towel, and you're ready to enjoy Miami's semi-tropical climate. However, the best time to visit is between November and April, as it is drier but still warm. Many people come to Miami during those winter months because the weather is so pleasant. The summer is also a great time to visit, but it's hurricane season, so if you don't mind dealing with these bad boys, Miami is ready to welcome you.

Differences

San Francisco Summers Are Colder, Miami Has More Sweltering Days

While both cities are known for their pleasantly temperate weather for most of the year, an immediate stark difference does line in their summers. While Miami’s southern positioning provides a sunny, yet humid summer, San Francisco from June to August (aptly named “Fogust”) is defined by their thick frigid fogginess. However, SF still averages more sunny days a year than Miami at 259 days, with the hottest months actually being October and September, though Miami has more days a year that are over 90 degrees. As for rain, Miami is wetter with an average of 59.3 inches a year, with San Francisco only receiving 38.1 inches.

Miami Has A Lower Cost Of Living Than San Francisco

It’s apparent that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities to live in, but by just how much? The cost of living remains 43% lower in Miami than in San Francisco, and while the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $4,128, in Miami it is $2,134. Additionally, Miami’s median home value is $562,500, while in San Francisco it is $1,321,100.

Both Cities Are Diverse, In Different Ways

Both cities are undoubtedly rich with a vivid confluence of many different cultures and ethnic backgrounds, which naturally infuse into their equally cutting-edge culinary scenes. When looking closer at the race and ethnicity demographics, San Francisco holds an average of 33% more of an Asian population than Miami, while Miami is home to a greater Hispanic population, 72.2% compared to SF’s 15.3%. Both can be historically attributed to their proximity to neighboring countries. When it comes to age and gender demographics though, both are comparable, with about an equal distribution of males and females, many of which reside within the 21 to 40 age range, with their median being 38.5 years old.

San Francisco And Miami Contrast In Population, Size, And Terrain

Though both cities are in splendid reach of the gorgeous open sea, San Francisco’s terrain within the Bay Area provides a wide variety of mountain ranges to explore, whereas Miami is situated within a flat elevation. San Francisco also holds the breathtaking title of not only being one of the steepest cities in the world, but also more densely populated than Miami, despite its peninsula being only 7 by 7 miles in diameter compared to the other’s sprawl.

If you enjoy hiking, living in a more densely compact urban city, and a consistent leg workout, SF’s ready for you! Otherwise, stick to the endless coasts and spacious layout of Miami.

Miami Is Home To More Sports Arenas, SF Sports More Museums

Sports fans rejoice! Miami holds a whopping four arenas- FTX Arena, Miami Marine Stadium, LoanDepot Park, and Kingdom Sports Arena. Nearby South Miami hosts 9 different stadiums, and 9 more in Doral, making Miami a truly bustling area for live music and sports. San Francisco has the Chase Center and Oracle Park, though more museums reside here such as the SFMOMA, Legion of Honor, and DeYoung.

We hope this helpful guide has elucidated you with a better understanding of how our two coastal cities relate and differentiate, for whether you’re simply curious, planning to visit, or perhaps even move!

