Where To Find Miami's Most Mouthwatering Sandwiches

National Sandwich Month is the perfect opportunity to check out some fantastic restaurants and indulge in mouthwatering hand-helds. Here are some exquisite places to feast and fancy this national holiday.

Bocadoro

Encounter a refined dining twist to the standard sandwich experience at Bocadoro. These European food enthusiasts aim to deliver various ingredients to help you undergo culinary authenticity. With over half a dozen options, such as el Pepito and el padrno, this menu can widen your palate while giving you a genuine cultural experience. 140 NE 39th St., Miami, Website

Regatta Grove

Indulge in the ultimate sandwich experience at Regatta Grove’s House of Birds and Biscuits. Delight on the crispy and smokey chicken thighs fried and covered in a creamy truffle smoked gouda queso while taking in breathtaking views. 3415 Pan American Drive., Miami, Website

Le Zoo Miami

Experience flavorful French Mediterranean cuisine at Le Zoo. Located in Miami’s luxurious open-air Bal Harbour Shops, this destination is a great place to stop and grab a delectable sandwich while on a shopping spree. The elegant atmosphere combines French and South Florida impressions to help provide a comforting and elevated dining experience. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Bring the flavors of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine directly to your plate at the Israeli-inspired restaurant, Abblalé. Sandwiches featuring tuna, lamb and shawarma all undergo a cultural spin to help provide a unique dining experience in the heart of Miami. A melting pot of flavors from the Middle East, Europe and North Africa will help create a memorable experience for National Sandwich Month. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach, Website

R House

Partake in an unforgettable experience with a lavish and exciting drag brunch at Wynwood’s iconic R House. Brunch will feature fabulous drag performers and an expansive menu with optional bottle service. Celebrate National Sandwich Month with the Cuban, made with slow-roasted mojo pork, Serrano ham, pickles, local mustard, and Swiss cheese and served on Miami-local Zak The Baker bread. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami, Website

Bayshore Club

Dine at this waterfront hot spot with an all-day menu with various handhelds, including a “Yankee style” lobster roll and a classic fried chicken sandwich. Bayshore Club will help you celebrate National Sandwich Month with live music, a relaxed ambiance and picturesque food. 3391 Pan American Drive, Miami, Website

La Sandwicherie

Celebrate the classics and indulge at this destination that has been around for more than 30 years. La Sandwicherie offers crisp baguettes, soft croissants and daily fresh ingredients to allow you to imagine your sandwich fantasy. With the help of its famous vinaigrette, you can transform your taste buds by capturing its extraordinary French savoir-faire. 229 14th St., Miami Beach, Website

American Social

Indulge in a variety of modern American handhelds and cocktails at American Social. The award-winning food and classic bar-style restaurant features great options, such as the Wagyu truffle melt while spending a fun night out with friends while ringing in National Sandwich Month. 860 NE 79th St., Miami, Website

Higher Ground

Delight in a wide selection of savoring sandwiches at Higher Ground. Its recently revamped menu features the pollito, made with marinated chicken breast, grilled jalapeño spread, peppercorn bacon, lettuce and red onion on a brioche bun. Celebrate National Sandwich Month by savoring this delectable dish and raising your glass of one of its decadent cocktails served. 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami, Website

MaryGold’s Florida Brasserie

Experience flavors that pull from the French tradition of the brasserie concept that fuses the rich culture of Miami with every sip and bite. For National Sandwich Month, MaryGold’s highlights the restaurant’s delicious French onion burger, a decadent steak patty with compte brulee, grilled onion marmalade and roasted garlic dijon. Celebrate at Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. with drinks, friends and this flavorful handheld. 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami, Website

Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami

Enjoy Mediterranean-American cuisine at Verde at the Perez Art Museum Miami while gazing at Biscayne Bay. The restaurant celebrates National Sandwich Month with its tasty grilled chicken club, topped with avocado, refreshing lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon and rosemary aioli. Enjoy the casual but modern ambiance and a culinary experience perfect for your selected sandwich. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

Santorini by Georgios

Celebrate National Sandwich Month at Santorini by savoring Greek cuisine. Santorini features the Greek chicken sandwich with grilled chicken breast, mayo, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon and lettuce. Enjoy live musical performances and events while indulging in this handheld that can help give you a glimpse of the Greek Islands. 101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Website