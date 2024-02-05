Treat Yourself To A Solo Valentine's Day Dinner At These Miami Restaurants

By: Casey Brennan By: Casey Brennan | | Food & Drink Food & Drink drink Clubs and Bars Eat Guides Cocktails

Treat yourself to a solo Valentine’s Day dinner this year in Miami.

LPM Miami’s Tomatini is a must when visiting the beloved eatery. PHOTO COURTESY OF LPM MIAMI

Move over, Galentine’s Day. This year, Feb. 14th is all about self-love. And what better way to celebrate the day than with a delicious meal at one of the city’s top spots? No plus-one is needed.

LPM Miami

A dinner for one at LPM Miami is the ultimate in self-indulgence. Start with the much-loved Tomatini cocktail, made with juicy and sweet Campari tomatoes, vodka, white balsamic vinegar, sugar syrup and salt and pepper, followed by the French Riviera-inspired starters like the warm prawns with olive oil. Savor unforgettable main dishes like marinated lamb cutlets with olive or gnocchi with cherry tomato, garlic and parmesan. Top it off with their world-famous cheesecake for a sweet ending. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, @lpmrestaurants_us

Cecconi’s

The buzzy scene and friendly staff make dining alone at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House a real pleasure. While the upper floors and pool area are available to members only, the garden dining room in the courtyard is open to the public, and the bar is an excellent spot for enjoying a meal alone or chatting up fellow diners. The Venetian-style dishes—cicchetti—include the melt-in-your-mouth whipped ricotta and truffle honey crostini, ham and cheese croquettes and ahi tuna tartare. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @cecconisrestaurants



The dining room at Cecconi’s Miami Beach PHOTO: COURTESY OF SOHO BEACH HOUSE

Zaytinya

The latest from chef José Andrés, Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, showcases Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors, and the mezze dishes make it ideal for stag diners. The tasting menu from chef Michael Costa is a gastronomical adventure, but for a solo dinner, the small plates, including hummus, baba ghannouge, taramosalata, and dolmades served with doughy pita make the perfect “girl dinner.” 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, @zaytinya

Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Spa

An OG of the Miami scene, the Standard Spa is the ideal locale for a self-celebration. Start the day with a treatment at the relaxing spa. In addition to the regular offerings like Turkish Hammam, sauna and acupuncture facial rejuvenation, additional tantric experiences are available this month. Then, head to the waterfront Lido Bayside Grill for a bite. The dishes are made with locally sourced ingredients, while the drinks menu features biodynamic wines, classic cocktails and housemade concoctions—but the real draw is the stunning sunset views. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, @thestandard

Makoto

What better way to commemorate the day of love than with an authentic Edomae-style omakase meal? Head to the third floor at Bal Harbour Shops and grab a seat at Makoto’s sushi bar to enjoy the chef’s choice of sashimi. Be sure to treat yourself to something special at the shops after! 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @makotobalharbour

Walrus Rodeo’s carrot tartare. BY JULIAN COUSINS

Walrus Rodeo

With 90s hip-hop blasting and craft cocktails flowing, a dinner for one at Walrus Rodeo in Buena Vista is the perfect way to celebrate self-love on V-Day. The vibe may be casual, but the food is dead serious. Grab a seat at the chef’s counter and order a bunch of small plates, including the carrot tartare, charbroiled oysters, cabbage carbonara and mustard green lasagna, all prepared in the Napolitano wood-fired oven. Just make sure to save room for the dessert. 5143 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, @walrusrodeo