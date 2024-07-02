Where To Treat Yourself During Miami Spa Month

Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Style & Beauty Feature, Travel, Style & Beauty,

By: Tessa May By: Tessa May | | Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Style & Beauty Feature, Travel, Style & Beauty,

It is officially that time of year. Miami Spa Month, formally beginning on July 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, offers signature treatments and experiences at some of Miami’s most luxurious spas for a discounted price. From body treatments, massages, facials and more, this season offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in a bit of pampering. Make sure to check out these destinations offering self-care during Miami Spa Months.

The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION



Photo Courtesy: The Miami Beach EDITION

Kicking off Miami Spa Months, The Miami Beach EDITION’s beautifully designed space combines emerging trends with cutting-edge treatments to instill their philosophy: a complete rejuvenation of the mind, body and soul. Offering complete serenity, the spa’s relaxation lounge makes it impossible not to fall into deep relaxation. Whether you seek to soothe muscle tension with a CBD massage, restore your skin’s radiance with a facial, or experience a complete detox with the Triple Therapy package, which combines a body mask, a circulation-boosting massage, and dry brush treatment, The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION has something for everyone. Unwind in this luxurious atmosphere and explore their full curated menu here. 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @miamibeachedition

The Spa at Baia Beach Club



Photo Courtesy: Mondrian South Beach

Trade city stress for oceanfront peace at The Spa at Baia Beach Club, Mondrian South Beach. This 4,000-square-foot escape offers a forward-thinking approach to self-care by providing fully organic nourishment. The treatments vary from enriching massages and soothing facials to body treatments and masks or enjoy the spa’s full-service salon. Find true relaxation in the co-ed lounge and Himalayan salt sauna, or even book the couple’s suite with a private balcony – perfect for a romantic escape. Find the specially curated spa month menu here. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, @baiabeachclubmiami

Esencia Wellness Spa



Photo Courtesy: Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Escape to summer bliss at Esencia Wellness Spa, at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. This serene spa offers a menu of carefully crafted treatments designed to pamper you from head to toe. Their services include refreshing manicures and pedicures, Swedish massages featuring aromatherapy, skin-quenching hydration facials, and specialized body treatments. Explore the complete menu for various self-care treatments. 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @esenciawellnessmb

Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau Miami Beach



Photo Courtesy: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Situated in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, the Lapis Spa provides a peaceful space for tranquility and restoration. Inspired by nature, the spa offers an inviting atmosphere with modern amenities like a co-ed hydrotherapy pool, healing mineral waters, eucalyptus steam room, rain tunnel showers and a Finnish-style sauna. Guests can enjoy a variety of specialties, including massages, revitalizing facials, and Ayurvedic rituals aimed to improve holistic balance. Signature treatments include the Swedish massage, Hyaluronic Restorative Facial and the Bleau Paradise Ritual for couples. The spa also features a salon for hair and nails, ensuring guests look and feel their best. Some spa packages include bonus perks like pool access for post-treatment relaxation and discounted valet parking for added convenience. Discover the full range of spa treatments available during Miami Spa Months by visiting here. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @fontainebleaumiamibeach

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort



Photo Courtesy: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

As one of Miami’s wellness sanctuaries, The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort has no shortage of services to help you step up your self-care game. During the next few weeks, the resort will offer more traditional spa services, like massage, facials and body scrubs, along with its touchless services. Whether opting for the relax & recharge massage of your choice, body glow treatment or tapping into spiritual services such as an Ayurveda and chakra reading, guests can enjoy special access to the cabana pool, beach, complimentary valet and more. Certain packages even offer access to the resort's Thermal Hydrotherapy Experience. See the full list of services here. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel

ÂME SPA & WELLNESS COLLECTIVE



Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Visit âme Spa & Wellness Collective within JW Marriott Miami Turnberry for a serene escape. Widely known for its holistic approach to self-care, âme offers a thorough range of treatments to provide relaxation, reduce inflammation, optimize sleep, boost immunity and defy aging. Before your treatment, you can settle in at the Aroma and Music Therapy Steam Room or the Himalayan Salt Room, known for its respiratory and skin benefits. The spa menu features a variety of body treatments such as contour therapy, massages with customizable pressure and aromatherapy and detoxifying experiences. Guests can also enjoy facial treatments to improve circulation and signature packages that combine multiple specialties for a customized wellness reset. Explore âme’s Spa Month menu to find the perfect treatment for your needs! 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, @jwturnberry

Away Spa at W South Beach



Photo Courtesy: Away Spa at W South Beach

Find a moment of tranquility at the recently-renovated Away Spa’s chic sanctuary. Both visitors and locals can indulge in various body treatments to suit their needs. Whether enjoying deep relaxation with a customized massage, a detoxifying pedicure with a hydrating foot soak and mask, or a targeted foot treatment to ease tension, expert therapists can create a personalized experience. For those seeking facial rejuvenation, Away Spa offers discounted services on its renowned non-laser facial treatments that deeply cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a radiant summer glow. Explore Away Spa’s full Spa Month menu here. 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach @wsouthbeach

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach



Photo Courtesy: Faena Miami Beach

Immerse yourself in one of Miami’s most luxurious spots, Tierra Santa Healing Houe, at Faena Miami Beach. This Miami Spa Month, explore its unique approach to self-care. Tierra Santa blends ancient healing practices with cutting-edge spa technology, offering innovative treatments that utilize indigenous ingredients and advanced facials. Indulge in invigorating body scrubs or finding inner peace with a group yoga class followed by a pampering hair treatment at the renowned Rossano Ferretti Salon. During the next few weeks, unwind by the seaside with exclusive beach access at a discounted rate when you book a treatment for over $199. Take a look at Tierra Santa's full menu of stress-melting treatments here. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach @tierrasantafaena

Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach



Photo Courtesy: 1 Hotel South Beach

Bamford Wellness Spa, a destination of organic indulgence, is situated within the 1 Hotel South Beach. Founded by wellness visionary Carole Bamford, this spa prioritizes a holistic approach, crafting treatments with natural ingredients to let guests escape unwanted stress while nourishing their bodies. You are bound to feel rested and renewed with a wide selection of tension-melting massages, relieving body treatments, or facials that leave your skin looking fresh. During this time, guests can extend their post-spa mood with complimentary valet parking and access to the pristine beachfront with a reserved chair to soak up the Miami sunshine. Explore Bamford’s comprehensive menu here. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @1hotel.southbeach

Acqualina Resort & Residences Spa



Photo Courtesy: Acqualina Resort & Residences

For the time in years, Acqualina’s luxurious spa is once again participating in Miami Spa Months. The Five Star, Five Diamond resort, known for its oceanfront location and lavish amenities, offers unique treatments during the next few weeks to help guests achieve optimal relaxation. From the summer body wrap treatment that includes a full-body exfoliation to two different facial options and a relaxing Swedish massage, the spa offers a true luxury escape during these offerings. See a menu of the Spa Month offerings here. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @acqualinaresort