Indulge And Relax At These Miami Spas For Miami Spa Months

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Guide Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

Miami Spa Months, which begins July 1 and continues through August 31, offers the rare opportunity to receive high-end treatments and services at some of Miami’s most luxurious spas for a discounted price. From signature spa experiences to facials, massage detoxes and more with, the summer is serving as the ideal time to rejuvenate, enjoy these offerings for some much-needed pampering and relaxing treatments.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY

Biltmore Hotel Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Biltmore Hotel Miami - Coral Gables (@thebiltmoremiami)

Unwind at this Coral Gable’s destination with the 80-minute Polynesian sanctuary body ritual. The treatment involves a gentle exfoliation followed but a calming full-body massage with exotic oils and a coconut-infused mask. Other treatments include the spa’s anti-aging facial or a 50-minute full-body massage. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables / Website

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach (@ritzcarltonsouthbeach)

As the epitome of luxury, have the ultimate spa experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach. This summer, enjoy a relaxing getaway with 20% off the nightly rate and indulge in a wide range of spa offerings. Treatments include a 50-minute Swedish massage to a 50-minute aromatherapy massage that incorporates a hot stone massage, and guests can enjoy pool access and a complimentary glass of Champagne during the next two months. 1 Lincoln Road / Website

1 Hotel South Beach’s Bamford Wellness Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Hotel South Beach (@1hotel.southbeach)

Experience pure bliss at 1 Hotel South Beach’s Bamford Wellness Spa. Throughout the next two months, guests can enjoy an array of specially priced treatments, including a head-to-toe Swedish aromatherapy massage targeting both the physical and energetic layers of the body. If you want to opt for a facial, the spa also offers a classic 50-minute or 80-minute rose quarts collagen facial to treat the body, mind, skin and spirit. Whichever treatment you select, you will feel refreshed and at ease. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

âme Spa & Wellness Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry (@jwturnberry)

From its serene environment to its extensive service menu, âme Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is always one of the most coveted destinations during Miami Spa Months. Available every day, excluding Saturday, guests can enjoy an array of treatments complete with a Himalayan salt room and an aroma and music therapy steam room. While the services may appear endless at âme Spa & Wellness Collective, several standouts include a 50-minute Fijian body butter massage that utilizes a choice of coconut, guava or mango body butter, the electro-sound lymphatic purification treatment, or the 80-minute restore and glo full-body scrub followed by a massage. The spa also offers teeth whitening services and a nonsurgical jaw contouring treatment. 19999 Country Club Drive, Aventura / Website

Leaf Spa at Hotel AKA Brickell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel AKA Brickell (@hotelakabrickell)

Set an intention to center your mind, body and soul with various holistic treatments. Incorporating elements of nature into each treatment, Leaf Spa works to help each guest embrace change and bring wellness into their lives. During Miami Spa Months, the Brickell-based spa features a unique “What’s the Tea” menu inspired by the alchemy of herbal teas and sacred rituals. From an 80-minute lavender massage, detoxifying dandelion guided meditation, rooibos facial and more, the spa’s offerings throughout the next two months will help reset your body and revitalize your spirit. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami / Website

The Spa at Baia Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baia Beach Club (@baiabeachclubmiami)

Miami Spa Months are all about relaxation and rejuvenation. Few spas create inner tranquility like the Spa at Baia Beach Club set in the scenic Mondrian South Beach. Its signature treatment, a 60-minute deep relaxing massage, ease and restores muscles and the mind through oil blends and Himalayan sea salt stones. The spa also offers a special two-in-one experience that combines a facial and massage for the first time. The Baia waters signature massage and express hydrating facial works to revitalize and destress your skin and body, ideal for summer months. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esencia Wellness (@esenciawellnessmb)

Summer is a great time to indulge in self-care, and the Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach offers an extensive list of discounted seasonal specials. From a 50-minute Swedish massage to help guests achieve optimal tranquility to an 80-minute hydrating body treatment complete with a body and scalp massage, Esencia offers something for everyone's rejuvenation journey. Arrive early and experience the hydrotherapy lounge before your treatment. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Miami Beach EDITION (@miamibeachedition)

Experience a top luxury experience at The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION, which offers an extensive menu of treatments to counter everyday stressors. From detoxifying color therapy steam to aromatherapy, guests and locals alike can experience all they need to relax. Throughout the month, enjoy special deals on treatments such as the house massage, which uses CBD-infused ointment to relieve anxiety on a cellular level; a microbiome facial using cutting-edge technology from South Korea; or a triple therapy experience which include a 60-minute massage coupled with a dry body brush and detox body mask that will leave your skin feeling smooth and soothe your nervous system. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS LUX Brickell (@slsluxbrickell)

Surrender the healing touch for the ultimate spa experience at Ciel Spa. For Miami Spa Months, the spa created signature treatments geared toward guests’ astrological signs. Immerse yourself in refined relaxation and harmonizing rituals. Guests can also opt for an astrology reading in addition to their treatment. 1300 S Miami Ave. Miami / Website