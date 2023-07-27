By: Charlotte Trattner and Sarah Finkel By: Charlotte Trattner and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Guide Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink drink food Apple News

Miami Spice is officially back. As one of Miami’s most exciting culinary events of the year, visitors and locals can enjoy delicious three-course offerings for discounted prices at some of the city’s most iconic and delectable restaurants. Giving restaurant-goers a highly curated experience, here are our picks for the best of Miami Spice 2023 so you can make your reservations.

Aba

For its first year, Aba joins the ranks of culinary destinations to experience during Miami Spice, offering brunch, lunch and dinner offerings. Diners can enjoy delicious offerings curated by executive chef CJ Jacobson, such as the Greek Village salad, various kebabs, hummus and other mouthwatering Mediterranean-inspired dishes. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @abarestaurant

Le Zoo

Head to this exquisite Bal Harbour destination and dine on French flavors. Le Zoo offers lunch Monday through Friday, while Sunday through Thursday is reserved for dinner. From salmon and steak tartare to coq au vin, enjoy all the makings of a French bistro. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @lezoobalharbour

Sushi | Bar Miami Beach

For a meal like no other, Sushi | Bar Miami Beach offers a signature dinner experience complete with nine courses for $60 every day of the week at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a highly curated omakase experience with albacore, akami, king salmon and more, complete with strawberry ice cream for dessert. Sushi | Bar is also offering a 17-course signature dining experience for $175 per person at 9:45 p.m., featuring dishes off the usual menu in addition to caviar and truffles. 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @sushibarrestaurants

Mayami

For Miami Spice, Mayami is offering the ultimate three-course dining experience. Start with the refreshing yuzu soy hamachi paired with the arroz caldoso as an entrée, and end the night with the creamy flan. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, @mayamiwynwood

Gekkō

Head to David Grutman and Bad Bunny’s Brickell hot spot for a standout meal and scene. Offering a dinner for $60 Sunday through Thursday, diners can enjoy the Japanese-inspired steakhouse’s take on chophouse staples. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami, @gekkomiami

Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy classic Italian dishes for lunch and dinner with Mi’talia’s Miami Spice offerings, created by chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. Featuring signature menu items such as whipped ricotta toast, chili mussels, pesto ricotta ravioli, chicken parmesan and tiramisu for dessert, this modern interpretation of Italian flavors is sure to be a standout.5958 S Dixie Highway, Miami, @mitaliakitchen

Prime 54

Experience elevated steakhouse offerings at Prime 54 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Joining the Miami Spice dinner roster for $60 per guest Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, choose between steak frites and grilled salmon before enjoying decadent dessert offerings. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @dinebleau

Hutong

For Miami Spice, Hutong offers an authentic Chinese $35 lunch menu and a $60 dinner menu. Complete with restaurant staples like the dim sum platter and Mala chili prawns, guests can indulge in these signature dishes during this limited time. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami, @hutongmiami

Bayshore Club

Head to Coconut Grove’s waterfront dining destination and enjoy an array of coastal-inspired meals such as ceviche, mussels, salmon tartare and tropical cocktails. Indulge in $35 lunches Monday through Friday and $60 dinners Sunday through Thursday. 3391 Pan American Drive, Miami @bayshoreclubmiami

Beauty & The Butcher

For its first year, Beauty & The Butcher joins the Miami Spice lineup, offering contemporary-American dishes from Miami’s Top Chef champion Jeremy Ford. From Caesar salad or croquettes to truffle chicken and s’mores ice cream for dessert, guests can enjoy the $60 dinner Sunday through Thursday. 6915 Red Road, Coral Gables, @beautyandthebutchermiami

CHICA Miami

Enjoy new dishes at CHICA Miami this Miami Spice, including Tijuana Caesar salad and the iconic asado negro arepas, with nightly $60 dinners and $30 lunches. 5556 NE Fourth Court, Miami, @chicarestaurants

Hakkasan

For Miami Spice, the critically-acclaimed Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach serves several famed dishes for brunch and dinner. From dim sum baskets to crispy orange chicken and an array of sides, Hakkasan’s $35 brunch and $60 dinner menu is a hit during Miami Spice. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @hakkasanmiami

MILA

For an elevated experience, head to MILA which seamlessly blends exciting dining with an equally glamorous and vibrant atmosphere. Complete with flavorful Mediterranean and Asian-inspired cuisine, guests can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner featuring fried eggplant, hirame crudo, seared salmon and more. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, @milagroup_miami

Amalia

Head to this charming spot for fine dining that fuses Mediterranean and Latin flavors. This year, Amalia offers a $35 lunch menu and a $60 dinner menu daily. Find menu classics such as fresh green salad or ricotta and pear Fiocchi. Top the experience off with a mouthwatering arroz con leche or gluten-free dark chocolate dessert. 1990 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @amalia.miami

Jaya at The Setai

Find delicious dishes for lunch and dinner at Jaya at the Setai. Choose from mouthwatering dishes such as Faroe Island salmon with grilled vegetables, tuna tacos, chicken makhani and nariyal sagu with tapioca pearls, condensed milk and pistachio ice cream for dessert. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach

Katsuya at SLS South Beach

Katsuya has created an impressive dining experience for this year’s Miami Spice menu. Complete with specialty cocktails, sashimi platters and creative rolls, Katsuya offers a wide assortment of Japanese flavors. Experience a variety of main dishes like the wagyu skirt steak topped with yakitori sauce or the ora king salmon robata before concluding with the sweet dessert offerings. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @katsuyasobe

Byblos

As a long-standing Miami Spice staple, Byblos serves an extraordinary menu of Eastern Mediterranean dishes. Featuring a choice of two appetizers, one main course, a side dish and dessert, all for $45, guests can enjoy small plates of duck kibbeh, Turkish kale salad, lamb ribs and large plate options of Middle Eastern fried chicken, Atlantic salmon and more. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @byblosmiami

Eating House

For its first year, Eating House joins the Miami Spice guide offering signature dishes for lunch and dinner. From the brussels sprout Caesar salad to pasta carbonara, guests will experience both seasonal dishes and Eating House classics during the Miami Spice calendar. For an additional $45, guests can enjoy a curated wine pairing with their meal. 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, @eating_house

ConSentido

This Asian-Mediterranean fusion spot on Brickell Bay Drive is inspired by feel-good cuisine with global influence. For Miami Spice, enjoy a three-course meal for lunch for $35 per person or a $60 dinner and experience a range of flavors—from a baked mahi mahi to crispy cauliflower with hummus and tzatziki. 1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, @consentidomiami

Joliet

The team behind Lost Boy Dry Goods, Tropezon and Fox’s Lounge bring New Orleans-inspired Joliet to South Beach, which has newly joined Miami Spice. Choose between a gem lettuce salad and johnny cakes as an appetizer, blackened red snapper and jambalaya as an entree and top off the feast with a decadent strawberry sundae. 1209 17th St., Miami Beach, @jolietmiamibeach

Sofia Design District

Head to the pink-inspired Toronto transplant in the Design District for luxury Italian cuisine, available at a discounted price for brunch, lunch and dinner during Miami Spice for the first time. 140 NE 39th St., Miami, @sofiamiamidd

Doya

Known for its modern Aegean meze, Doya in Wynwood offers some of its classic hits for lunch every day of the week. For $30, we suggest starting with the house salad, a combination of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, capers, olives and feta, followed by the kofte (grilled Turkish meatballs) and concluding with the pistachio baklava. 347 NW 24th St., Miami, @doyarestaurant

Zeru

The new Basque Mediterranean eatery Zeru in Brickell is serving a Miami Spice menu filled with regional highlights such as the sirloin beef, mushrooms and asparagus socarrat and the Andalusian gazpacho jar. In addition to an appetizer, entree and dessert, guests can choose between mussel or ham croquettes as a precursor to the meal. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, @zerumiami

Calle Dragones

Calle Dragones presents a unique take on dinner cabaret and an equally as scintillating menu featuring a fusion of Cuban and Asian elements. From Wednesday to Sunday, guests can dine for dinner for $60 per person along the bustling Calle Ocho in Little Havana. 1036 SW 8th St., Miami, @calledragonesmiami

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Experience flavors of the Côte d’Azur at this Brickell hot spot. For $60, enjoy a three-course menu complete with featured appetizers, a main course and dessert. Miami Spice attendees are also invited to enjoy LPM’s newest rosé label, LPM x Figuière, for an additional price. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive., Miami, @lpmmiami