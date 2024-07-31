Explore The Best Of Miami Spice

Food & Drink, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

Miami Spice, a staple of the Miami summer, is back. Running from August through the end of September this year’s Spice has more than 250 participating restaurants taking the city’s culinary scene by storm. Explore the best of this year’s Miami Spice.

Delilah Miami

For its first year, Miami’s modern-day supper club, Delilah Miami, offers an opulent dinner menu for Miami Spice. Diners can enjoy wagyu carpaccio and the world-famous chicken tenders for starters, followed by roasted chicken, Mediterranean branzino and key lime pie for dessert. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, @delilahmiami



Photo Courtesy: Delilah Miami

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami

Escape to the South of France with LPM Restaurant & Bar’s Miami Spice menu. Guests can opt for the $60 St-Tropez menu or the $95 Monte Carlo menu while dining on dishes such as calamari frits, salt-baked striped seabass, escargot, gnocchi and the iconic vanilla cheesecake with berry compote. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, @lpmrestaurants_us



Photo Courtesy: LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami



CASA NEOS

Riviera Dining Group’s latest hot spot, CASA NEOS Restaurant, offers mouthwatering Mediterranean appetizers of fresh horiatiki Greek salad, crispy cod Beignet, hummus with warm pita bread and zucchini and eggplant. For main courses, enjoy grilled prawns, salmon, black truffle pasta and cauliflower steak, then end the night on a sweet note with a choice of dessert. 40 SW North River Dr., Miami, @casa_neos



Photo Courtesy: Casa Neos

Casadonna

Head to Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality’s Casadonna this Miami Spice for a Coastal Italian-inspired menu. Offering a $60 dinner menu Sunday through Thursday, guests can enjoy alfresco dining complete with a comprehensive crudo bar, bespoke cocktails and spritzes and an extensive wine selection. 1737 N Bayshore Dr., Miami, @casadonnamiami



Photo By: Christian Gonzalez

Casa Faena

For Miami Spice, Casa Faena serves vibrant Latin and New American flavors for dinner every night. At $60 per guest, enjoy sustainable dining options with twists on tradition. 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @casafaena



Photo Courtesy: Casa Faena

Jaya

Enjoy a celebration of Asian cuisine at Miami hot spot Jaya at the Setai. Helmed by chef Vijayudu Veena, diners can enjoy a $35 lunch Monday through Friday with dishes such as the Setai salad, tuna tacos, chicken panang and filet mignon, or the $45 dinner Sunday through Thursday that includes Tandoori chicken samosa, truffle dumplings, chicken makhani, Thai beef, wok lobster, mochi and more. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach



Photo Courtesy: The Setai Miami Beach

Glass & Vine

Find delicious lunch and dinner options at Coconut Grove’s Glass & Vine. This year, the Grove Bay Hospitality Group dining spot serves a $30 lunch and $45 dinner with Florida classics such as smoked fish dip, ceviche, croquettes, grilled oysters and more. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove, @glassandvine

Sereia

Sereia, the modern and seafood-forward restaurant, joins the lineup of Miami Spice participants this year, serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday. With dishes inspired by the Iberian coast, diners can delight in appetizers of wahoo crudo, sliced Iberian pork and a mixed green salad with apple, toasted walnut and golden raises. For main dishes, try the Bacalhau à Brás, Arroz de Cogumelos, and Frango Grelhado Piri Piri, followed by mouthwatering desserts such as Pudim Abade De Priscos and Arroz Doce. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami, @SereiaMiami



Photo By: Riben Cabrera

Avra

Offering dinner Tuesday through Sunday, Avra, the acclaimed Greek restaurant, is offering a delicious three-course menu of Mediterranean favorites. From the Avra Greek salad grilled octopus, lobster pasta and more, Avra brings the best of the Mediterranean to Miami Spice. 17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @avraestiatorio



Photo Courtesy: Avra Estiatorio

Le Zoo

Bal Harbour’s European-inspired Le Zoo delivers French flavors for Miami Space. Offering both lunch Monday through Friday and $45 dinner Sunday through Thursday, expect expertly prepared cuisine, transporting guests to the South of France. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @lezoobalharbour

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

As Florida’s only two Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon serves its Signature Experience for Miami Spice. For $135, guests can enjoy standout dishes, including the cold poached lobster and beef filet, black forest chocolate, and kirsch chantilly for dessert. 151 NE 41st St., Miami, @latelier_robuchon_miami



Photo Courtesy: The Bastion Collection

Amara at Paraiso

Take in waterfront views at chef Michael Schwartz’s Amara at Paraiso. Dine on a Latin-inspired, three-course weekday lunch for $35 or a three-course dinner for $60 with standout options, including octopus causita, crab and choclo croquettes with salsa golf, grilled cobia and more. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami, @amaraatparaiso

Kissaki

The Japanese dining destination participates in Miami Spice for the first time with a three-course menu from Wednesday through Sunday evening. For $45, enjoy a four-piece nigiri flight, hamachi tiradito and a choice of entrees, including Wagyu fried rice and black cod, followed by the Spanish-style French toast-style brulee trojan. 500 South Pointe Dr., Suite 160, Miami Beach, @explorekissaki



Photo Courtesy: Kissaki

Doma Wynwood

Serving contemporary Italian dishes, Doma’s three-course Miami Spice menu is available Monday through Thursday evenings for $60. Guests can enjoy beef tartare topped with black truffle, homemade bucatini 'Cacio e Pepe,’ mushroom risotto and creme brulee or tiramisu for dessert. 35 NE 26th St., @DomaMiami

La Màrtola

La Màrtola is participating in its first Miami Spice, serving Italian, French and Spanish Riviera-inspired dishes. Offering a $35 brunch and lunch and a $60 dinner, the eatery provides European Riviera appetizers, entrees and desserts. 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami, @lamartola

Elastika

As the Miami Design District’s latest culinary spot, Eliastika offers a $35 lunch and $60 dinner for this year’s Miami Spice. Highlights for lunch include the tomato gazpacho, Ora king salmon, roasted chicken and cookies and cream, or dinner serving kingfish crudo, grilled bavette steak, scallop and a chocolate and buckwheat dessert. 191 NE 40th St., Miami, @elastikamiami





Bouchon Bistro

Chef Thomas Keller’s award-winning bistro offers Miami Spice diners a classic French bistro experience. Enjoy a special lunch and dinner menu with classic Parisian highlights, including soup de jour, salade de saumo, escargots de Bourgogne, steak frites and more. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables, @bouchon_bistro

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Known for modern Mediterranean dishes, both the South Beach and Aventura locations are participating in Miami Spice. Chef Samuel Gorenstein’s lamb kefta shakshuka makes the menu, as does the lamb kefta arayes, falafel pita and sorbet for lunch or local fish ceviche, fire-roasted peach salad, the prime burger and more for dinner. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach, @abbaletlv

Doya

Serving dishes from Greece and Turkey, Doya’s menu boasts the best “meze”, reflecting the belief that food tastes better when it is shared. This Miami Spice, guests will have the opportunity to share a lunch for just $35. Diners can enjoy an array of cold and hot meze and their dessert of choice between baklava and figs and walnuts. 347 NW 24 St., Miami, @doyarestaurant

The Strand at Carillon Miami

The Strand at Carillon Miami offers something for everyone, ranging from vegetarian and vegan to gluten-free dishes for both lunch and dinner. Dine on three courses featuring menu highlights such as the vegan truffled zucchini and tomato pie, summer harvest Panzanella salad and saffron orzo and grilled octopus. Make sure to leave room for dessert. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @thestrandmiami



Photo By Brinson Renda, BR Consulting + Creative