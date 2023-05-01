Nine Miami Spots To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Events drink food

As Miami turns up the heat for the yearly celebration of Cinco De Mayo, there is no better way to celebrate delicious food and delightful drinks honoring the Mexican culture. This Cinco de Mayo, we’ve rounded up our top Miami destinations celebrating this holiday.

Tacombi

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at either location and support a great cause. This year, Tacombi is donating 100% of its proceeds from all orders to the Tacombi Foundation to help feed the local Miami community facing food insecurity. Through the foundation, Tacombi will supply meals to those in need, working with partners such as the Miami Rescue Mission, Village FREE and Lotus House. In addition to supporting an important cause, Tacombi offers guests complimentary guacamole for each table all day long in partnership with Avocados From Mexico. 1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 3930 NE Second Ave., Suite #100, Miami

Coyo Taco

Miami’s popular spot, Coyo Taco, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the launch of its new $5 margarita, available indefinitely. Each Coyo location is hosting a celebration complete with DJs, mariachis, and $5 margaritas all day. Each location promises delicious food and an incredible celebration.

Mayami

Located in Wynwood, this Miami hot spot is known for transporting its guests to an ancient Mayan civilization, and this Cinco de Mayo promises exclusive happy hour specials to celebrate. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can sip on $5 cocktails and enjoy taco bowls and bites, all while decompressing from the day. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami



CHICA Miami

Chica Miami is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Cinco de Mayo. Complete with live entertainment and music, CHICA Miami is offering a specialty menu, serving chicken tinga flautas, bone marrow asadero, the restaurant’s signature flaming skull with a Cinco de Mayo twist, and more. Guests can also enjoy $5 specialty shots from lunch until happy hour. 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

Bakan Wynwood

Wynwood’s authentic Mexican hot spot, Bakan, is offering something for everyone this Cinco de Mayo. Complete with live mariachis, a unique, symbolic appetizer special, and a specialty margarita made with tequila or mezcal, passion fruit puree, hibiscus, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, and an edible flower garnish, Bakan’s celebration is proving this spot is the place to be. Bakan is also serving a dish called Tetelas that originated from Oaxaca, made with fresh corn masa folded in triangles and filled with Oaxaca cheese, black truffle, and served with micro cilantro and epazote over a huitlacoche sauce. 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami

Nikki Beach

As an ultimate beach club destination, Nikki Beach’s worldwide hospitality is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in beachside style. Guests will enjoy three delicious sushi-inspired tacos, including a tuna sushi taco, a tempura shrimp taco, and a ceviche taco, in addition to the deliciously refreshing hibiscus strawberry frose. Get ready to dip your toes in the sand while soaking up an incredible view and food. 1 Ocean Drive, Miami

BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA

From live entertainment to activities, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with an all-night festival. Each location is offering drink specials from Cazadores and Patron. Guests can expect a full-on party with specialty dancers from Zhantra Entertainment at the Fort Lauderdale and Coconut Grove locations.

Toro Toro

The Pan-Latin steakhouse, Toro Toro, is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Cinco de Mayo. Complete with live Mariachi entertainment, the restaurant also serves a vibrant lineup of specialty tacos. From the chicken al pastor taco made with grilled pineapple, cilantro sauce and yuzu-avocado; to the fish taco, carne asada taco, and more, guests will enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes while supping on the tequila-based Mexican Cantarito cocktail. Reservations are encouraged and can be booked here. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

The Wharf

Complete with musical performances, Mariachi bands, sombreros, piñatas, and more, The Warf Miami and Fort Lauderdale celebrate Cinco De Mayo all day. From drink specials to delicious tacos, Whe Wharf is having the ultimate fiesta. While the event is free to attend, guests can reserve a table ahead of time. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale