Enjoy The Ultimate Summer Staycation At One Of These Properties

Tidal Cove Lazy River at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry PHOTO COURTESY OF JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY

JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY

For fun in the sun, the options are endless this summer at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry. With the Tidal Cove Water Park, guests can take advantage of seven water slides, a 4,000 square-foot kids pool and the first-ever FlowRider Triple surf simulation pool in the nation. To wind down, head to the âme Spa and Wellness Collective to indulge in various soothing or stimulating treatments for the mind and body as well as hydrotherapy, such as its pink Himalayan salt room or sauna. With a $25 daily food and beverage credit, hotel guests can enjoy exquisite cuisine at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Whichever route you choose, you’ll be met with warm hospitality and memories for the whole family. 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, @jwturnberry



The pool at SLS South Beach PHOTO COURTESY OF SLS SOUTH BEACH

SLS SOUTH BEACH

Long considered one of Miami Beach’s sexiest stays, SLS South Beach is always a great choice when looking for a taste of Miami’s beauty, nightlife, hospitality and cuisine in one setting. From weekend pool parties to exclusive beach access, exquisite on-site restaurants, a spa and salon, and plush accommodations, SLS South Beach checks all the boxes for the ultimate staycation. From restaurants like Katsuya by Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi to Hyde Beach, a playful indoor/outdoor space located oceanside, you can experience the best of Miami without ever stepping foot off the property—but if desired, you’re only steps away from some of Miami’s most historic locations. 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @slssouthbeach



Beachfront views from Loews Miami Beach Hotel PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL

LOEWS MIAMI BEACH

Located in the heart of Miami Beach with gorgeous beachfront access, bask in the sun and enjoy a staycation at Loews Miami Beach Hotel with unique summer offerings. With a Florida or Georgia license, hotel guests will receive complimentary breakfast for two daily, parking for one vehicle per night and a complimentary breakfast buffet for children ages 4-12. You can also take advantage of special suite packages, which offer extra room, comfort and amenities, including a $125 food & beverage credit per day and free premium plus Wi-Fi. Fun for the whole family, Loews Miami Beach offers a dose of vacation fun without straying too far from home. 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @loewsmiami



EDGE Steakhouse offers exquisite cuisine at Four Seasons Hotel Miami. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MIAMI

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MIAMI

For a taste of the cosmopolitan Miami flair during your staycation, book your stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Brickell. Situated in the heart of the action, surrounded by Miami’s best restaurants and shopping destinations, the location makes for the ideal setting to experience the vibrancy of Miami. Furthermore, the property features an on-site restaurant, EDGE Steakhouse, a lush spa and Equinox gym for the ultimate pampering experience. This summer, take advantage of special promotions, including third night free, fourth night free, and Experience More, with a daily food and beverage credit and discounted rates for Florida residents through September 30—making it the ultimate staycation to change up your summer itinerary. 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, @fsmiami



Kimpton EPIC hotel suite PHOTO: BY CRIS MOLINA

KIMPTON EPIC HOTEL

For a cosmopolitan staycation that includes all the perks—a rooftop pool, spa, easy access to Brickell shops and restaurants, on-property restaurants and galleries—Kimpton EPIC Hotel is the perfect stay for you. This summer, take advantage of its new “Epic Art” program, a bespoke Artist in Residency Program, featuring emerging and established local artists. Having launched ahead of Miami Art Week 2021 to deepen the hotel’s relationship with the local arts community and provide a platform for artists to exhibit and sell their work at cost, the program offers guests an insider’s look into Miami’s vibrant art scene. The hotel recently launched its class of 2023. This summer, guests are encouraged to check out exhibitions from local sculptor Walter Marin (May-June) and artist Joanne Hampstead (July-August). 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, @epichotel