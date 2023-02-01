By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

One of the country's most important events of the year is happening soon, on Feb. 12, and you and your loved one can be part of the fun in the Magic City. Florida has hosted numerous Super Bowls, and the incredible cheering energy never leaves, even if this year's big game is not hosted in the sunshine state. If you are in South Florida, you can head to some of the best restaurants and locations to celebrate the big game and cheer for your favorite team. You are guaranteed a great time surrounded by delicious food and drinks for yet another unforgettable time. Below you may find where to celebrate the Super Bowl in Miami and nearby cities.

Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila

Multiple Locations / Website

Look no further than Bodega Taqueria y Tequila for Super Bowl LVII watch parties at all lounge locations (including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, South Beach, and West Palm Beach)! The restaurants will have a draft for $7, pitchers for $25 on classic margaritas, pomegranate margaritas, and draft beer, and 5 for $25 mix + match buckets on any beers or seltzers. Guests will also have $1 wings (sweet chili chipotle sauce, jalapeno, and cilantro served with adobo ranch) from 5:30 p.m. until the game ends.

Tropical Smokehouse

3815 S Dixie Hwy / Website

What better way to watch (and win) Game Day than to devour some delicious craft BBQ with your crew? The 500-gallon custom-built smoker at Tropical Smokehouse produces what is best described as "signature soulful smokey goodness" and has become synonymous with this South Florida frontrunner on the BBQ scene. Tropical Smokehouse offers a game day special of their drumsticks with Florida Fire & Orange Sauce (12 Drumsticks for $24) for football fans and bbq lovers.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

3252 NE 1st Ave / Website

Choose to watch The Big Game on the big screen at SUGARCANE raw brill or watch it from home with catering courtesy of their new game day-inspired bites via their catering portal. Wagyu sliders, buffalo chicken wings, bacon-wrapped dates, goat cheese croquetas, sushi, and more are available for $15 - $200 per platter. Heating instructions are included with each dish. Catering orders must be placed with a 24-hour notice.

Kings Dining And Entertainment At CityPlace Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 152 / Website

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m., Kings Dining and Entertainment at CityPlace Doral will host a Super Bowling Party where guests can watch the Big Game while enjoying all the entertainment options.

Bowling, billiards, shuffleboard, air hockey, foosball, arcade games, food, and other classic social games are available at Kings Dining and Entertainment.

Specials include, in addition to watching the Big Game on-site:

Half price pizza at halftime

$25 Buckets of Bud Light

$13 Bud Light Cocktails

Guests will also have the opportunity to win a Bud Light Cooler and one free pizza per month for a year. Guests can enter the Super Bowling event by signing up for King's Dining and Entertainment's loyalty program. Each purchase of a Bud Light Seltzer earns you an additional entry. The winner will be chosen at the beginning of the fourth quarter and must be present to accept the prize.

Please click here for more information or to reserve a table for King's Dining and Entertainment's Super Bowling party.

Kush At Clevelander

1020 Ocean Drive / Website

Looking to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with friends, good food, and beverages? Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar and Clevelander South Beach is hosting two parties at the world-famous hotel as the entire country waits to see if the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Given the Miami Dolphins' lack of playoff success in recent years, Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar will host its fourth annual Please Forgive Us, Ray Finkle, Miami Dolphins despojo in the hopes of appeasing the football Gods. On Feb. 11, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Kush will honor Ray Finkle by offering Brugal drink specials featuring Kush's 'Finkle is Einhorn' cocktail, the burning of a Dan Marino pinata, a Dan Marino pinata with goodies inside, and a photo-op with a recreation of Ray Finkle's room. In addition, enter to win tickets to a Miami Dolphins game next season! Kush is also donating 10% of the proceeds from each Brugal cocktail sold, with Brugal 1888 matching the donation.

On Feb. 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., catch all the action at Clevelander South Beach on their 20ft LED screen with GAME SOUND. Take advantage of additional projectors and TVs to ensure you don't miss a play! Pre-sale general admission tickets start at $25.

TICKETS:

Please Forgive Us, Ray Finkle at Kush at Clevelander

Free admission



Reserve HERE

Clevelander Reservation - HERE

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave / Website

SWARM hosts one of the largest Big Game viewing parties in South Florida at Wynwood Marketplace. The multi-level indoor-outdoor entertainment complex recently hosted 200,000 visitors for its month-long immersive viewing experience for Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022. The event featured the Peacock Larger Than Life Responsive Soccer Ball, previously only displayed in Miami and New York.

There is something for everyone inside Wynwood Marketplace, including game time at thedeck. The venue has cutting-edge entertainment, including over 30 LED TVs (eight 70-inch screens) and a newly enhanced INFINITE sound system. A LIVE DJ will entertain guests while igniting the game's excitement and half-time advertisements.

In addition to 10 full-service bars, the viewing party will provide various game-time food and beverage experiences. With local favorites like the Pink Paloma and Wynbrgr, guests can try some of the most popular eats in Wynwood and beyond.

There is no better place to spend the day and night with friends and fans for football's biggest game and sporting championship of the year.

The event is completely free and open to the public. Please RSVP through Eventbrite.com. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the first 100 guests will receive one complimentary beer through the door.

E11EVEN Miami’s Big Game Weekend

29 NE 11th St. / Website

Feb. 12 – LVII Viewing Party, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Special Performance by CeeLo Green

Enjoy a premium Open Bar from 6PM to 10PM and a Complimentary BBQ Plate while watching the match on our 30ft LED Screen with surround sound! Special performance TBA. Individual tickets start at $75 and include a 4-hour open bar and a BBQ plate. Following the game, CeeLo Green will perform. For Tables & Tickets, please click here.

Rosewater Rooftop At The Ray Hotel

233 NE 2nd Ave / Website

Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel offers the ideal spot to watch this year's Super Bowl game, with 360-degree views of the beach and Downtown Delray. With eight 70" HDTVs spread throughout the lush rooftop's indoor and outdoor areas, plenty of lounging and dining spaces are available to cheer on your favorite team. Rosewater will offer a special game day menu with traditional American dishes such as Spicy Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville-inspired hot sauce and pickles, hearty Mac & Cheese with white cheddar and bacon, and classic Potato Salad in addition to its regular menu offerings. Guests can order a la carte or opt for the Big Game Package, which costs $65 per person and includes eight items from Rosewater's special game day menu. There will also be bottle service specials available. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and reservations are strongly recommended.

Restaurant At W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave / Website

The restaurant at W South Beach (RWSB), an Italian American restaurant developed by KNR Hospitality, is a great place to watch the big game. Gather around a large screen with a DJ at the lush outdoor Irma's. Cheer on your team with themed food and drinks prepared by RWSB's Chef Vincenzo, and dine on Tuscan-inspired dishes at the restaurant. There are no reservations required.

Centurion Restaurant Group Super Bowl Discount

Multiple Locations / Website

Centurion Restaurant Group is offering 10% off orders of $100 or more at their iconic restaurants, which include Pisco y Nazca, Havana Harry’s, and Bulla Gastrobar. r, in honor of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Hotel AKA Brickell “Big Game Viewing Party At Sky Bar + Grill

1395 Brickell Ave / Website

The Sky Bar + Grill at Hotel AKA Brickell is hosting a Big Game Viewing Party. A pre-game party with a live DJ, light bites, and a full bar will be available throughout the night, overlooking Biscayne Bay and the buzzing, walkable center of Brickell. Price is $10 per person and includes one specialty cocktail per peson.

Marabú’s Viewing Party In Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave / Website

The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at Marabú Restaurant in Brickell City Centre. Happy Hour in Cuban Beers and a Cuban Burger Special starting at $18 are available at the Cuban-inspired restaurant. You can also cheer on your favorite team with their carefully crafted cocktails, such as the Hemingway Daiquiri or the Marab Mule. Reserve your table for the big game here.

Mayami Wynwood

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

Mayami is the ultimate dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Wynwood. While sipping handcrafted cocktails and indulging in various delectable dishes, you can watch the Super Bowl in style. The restaurant has large screen displays, inviting you to watch the game with them and party all day and all night.

Specials: Try a variety of Mexican brunch plates, such as Fluffy Japanese Pancakes, Truffle Benedicts, sushi rolls, taco bowls, and bottomless mimosas, available Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ADDiKT At W Miami

485 Brickell Ave / Website

W Miami, an urban oasis in the trendy Brickell District of Miami, is hosting a watch party at their signature rooftop restaurant, ADDiKT Modern Kitchen. Guests can watch the game while relaxing on the terrace with stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Snack on and drink from special game day menu items such as empanadas, nachos, wings, and sports-themed cocktails.

American Social

690 SW 1st Court / Website

American Social, known for its American comfort food with a twist, craft beers, and handcrafted cocktails, will host an unforgettable Super Bowl Party with unbeatable drink specials and more! AmSo is the ideal place to cheer on your favorite team to victory, with large TV screens and a space designed specifically for socializing.

Specials: $20 Buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, $30 Buckets of High Noon or Truly

Arkadia Grill

4441 Collins Ave / Website

At Fontainebleau's iconic Arkadia Grill, you can watch the Big Game. Traditional game days fare such as pizza, burgers, nachos, wings, and more are available, as are specials paired with 32 oz beer tubes for $40 and 100 oz beer tubes for $85. With TVs strategically placed throughout the restaurant, everyone can watch the game from the best seat in the house. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable.com.

Lona Cocina & Tequileria

321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd / Website

During The Big Game, cheer on your favorite team while indulging in authentic Mexican cuisine at Lona Cocina & Tequileria on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Lona will host The Big Game Watch Party on its newly constructed oceanfront tequila terrace on Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. Football fans can watch the game on a giant inflatable screen for $49++ per person while snacking on Nachos, Guacamole, Alitas, and Quesadillas and imbibing on select bottled beer and beverages. Additional options will be available on an a la carte basis. There are limited reservations available for The Big Game Watch Party; reservations are required and can be booked here. Lona will show the game on its indoor and outdoor bar TVs for guests who cannot attend the watch party.

Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave / Website

Head to Time Out Market for The Big Game. Whatever team you support, the bar has game-day-inspired food and drink specials all night long. Reserve a high-top table ($50) for the ultimate game-day viewing experience, which includes a complimentary bucket of beer, or watch your favorite team from the main bar. Drink bucket specials (a bucket of 5 for $25) of Peroni, Spritz Society, Modelo, and Corona are available for $25++. Football fans can eat Neapolitan-style pizza at PizzElla, burgers from Little Liberty, fried chicken at Chick'n Jones, a delicious Bao Bun filled with pork, shrimp, or tofu at Pho Mo, or sweet treats from The Blakery. For more information and to reserve your table, click here.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

250 N Federal Hwy / Website

Are you throwing a Super Bowl party? Remember to stop by South Florida's favorite dessert shop, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop! Whether you win or lose, sweeten your viewing party by stopping by one of FDBS' three locations before the game to pick up a selection of bake shop favorites to make your own Pie-Cuterie at home. Create your sweet smorgasbord with a Pie Sampler, which includes six pie slices of your choice, as well as the bake shop's stellar lineup of baked goods such as Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Guava White Chocolate Chip, and Rainbow Sugar cookies; Fudge, S'mores, and Turtle brownies; and Magic Bars. Pricing is determined by the items chosen, and the quantity purchased.

Wild Fork

Multiple Locations / Website

Prepare the ultimate game day spread with quality products and curated recipes from Wild Fork, a South Florida-based meat and seafood market. Whether it's a large or small gathering, having your items delivered will give you more time to prepare. Tailgate bundles and a la carte items such as family-sized sides, empanadas, and much more are available. Garlic, Mesquite BBQ, and Smoky Buffalo seasoned chicken wings are also available. Weight-based pricing is subject to change. Order online for same-day delivery or in-store pick-up, or visit one of South Florida's ten (10) locations: Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Doral, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, West Kendall, and Aventura. Shipping is available throughout the U.S.