What To Know About Miami Swim Week 2023

Miami Swim Week, one of the city’s most anticipated summer events, is quickly approaching. As a Miami summer staple, the iconic event is switching things up this year, changing the runway events to June for the first time in nearly two decades. Presenting an unmatched lineup of coveted runway shows, celebrity appearances, parties and more, the occasion starts June 7 and goes through the 11, bringing more heat to the beach.

Photo Courtesy: PARAISO Miami Beach

As lines worldwide prepare to present their latest designs, PARAISO Miami Beach (@paraisomiamibeach) reveals what to expect from this incredible week. Held across multiple venues, including W South Beach, Soho Beach House, Plymouth Miami Beach, Queen Miami Beach, Sofia’s, Esme Hotel, and the Miami Design District, here’s what to expect from the ultimate pool party.

Open to the public, the inaugural Summer Fashion Summit brings together top swim and resort wear industry leaders to celebrate innovative ideas. Kicking off the five jam-packed days of programming, the summit starts on June 8 at W South Beach. It features panel discussions and masterclasses to discuss summer fashion and trends, sustainability, marketing, and new ideas within the fashion world. Other public events include Bossa Concept Summer House, showcasing exclusive designs by Latin American designers at the Summer House pop-up; Swim Souk, a swimwear marketplace at The Gardens of The Standard Spa, the Stick Lab pop-up trunk show featuring Latin American designers in partnership with sustainable swimwear label Hunza G.

Alongside innovative fashion discussions, swimwear lovers will have a front-row seat to PARAISO’s renowned runway tents. Showcasing brands such as Jessie James Decker’s swim and accessories line, Kittenish; The Blonds; Matte Collection, which was founded by women for women; Natasha Tonic’s latest collection, Coral City, which features the plant-based swimwear pioneer’s designs that aim to bring awareness to the dangers facing coral reefs and marine life. In addition, swim week staples such as Sinesia Karol, Beach Bunny, Luli Fama, ONEONE, and more will return to the iconic tents showcasing the latest swim trends.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Throughout the weekend, Miami Swim Week will host wellness activations such as Reserve Model Padel hosted by Pura Vida and Alo Yoga and Miami Wellness Wakeup, a HIIT and run workout open to the public. In addition, Instituto Marangoni, PARAISO’s official academic partner, will continue its upcycle challenge.