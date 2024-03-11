Miami's Top 10 Music Venues To Feel The Beat

Culture, Clubs and Bars, Guides,

Whether seeking electronic dance beats or live performances straight out of Cuba, Miami has no shortage of music destinations that provide an unbeatable experience. Find 10 of the best spots in the city that are guaranteed to deliver musical excellence.



CLUB SPACE

Hosting some of the most legendary names in the electronic music industry from all over the world, a night (or day) at SPACE is an iconic Miami experience. You’ll experience some of the greatest DJ sets of all time, which often range from 4 a.m. until the afternoon, bringing consistent energy and unbeatable vibes. Miami names like Rony Seikaly and John Summit often credit it as their favorite venue to perform. 34 NE 11 St., Miami, @spacemiami

LIV

Long considered one of the top nightclubs in the country, LIV never fails to deliver an epic night filled with DJ sets, celebrity sightings, incredible light and acoustics and bottle service. The nightclub located inside the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach headlines all different musical acts, from reggaeton to DJs and hip-hop artists, depending on the day of the week. Past performers include Drake, Lil Tunechi, Diddy, Swedish House Mafia, Tiesto and many more. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @livmiami



BALL & CHAIN

Ball & Chain is one of Miami’s most historic destinations, located on the famous Calle Ocho since the 1930s. It’s an emblematic cultural destination, drawing in visitors and locals on any given night to experience the heart and soul of Cuban cuisine and entertainment with incredible live performances that appeal to nights out with the family or romantic dates. They also feature DJ sets, jazz performances, salsa classes, music festivals and more. 1513 SW 8th St, Miami,@ballandchainmia

FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

Whether holding court at the opulent Living Room, enjoying live musical acts with exquisite cocktails or heading to the Faena theater for an awe-inspiring live show, Faena is a cultural hub in Miami with endless opportunities to experience music and the arts. Allura Cabaret is currently on view at Faena theater from Thursday to Saturday, complete with contemporary dance, live music, breathtaking visuals, cirque nouveau and mesmerizing choreography. We suggest opting for dinner and show to enjoy the experience to its fullest as you immerse yourself in the sultry dramatics of the stunning theater. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach,@faena,@faenatheater



CAFE LA TROVA

Cafe La Trova is a unique dining experience that offers an authentic Cuban celebration of exquisite cuisine, cocktails and live music. Helmed by the famous Julien Cabrera, the cocktail program is exceptional, consistently part of the World’s 50 Best Bars list, as is the cuisine, led by James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. Paired with live music played by real Trova musicians, Cafe La Trova makes for an exceptionally memorable evening out that will keep you dancing late into the night. 971 SW 8th St, Miami,@cafelatrovamiami



JOLENE

This one-of-a-kind sound space in Downtown Miami merges a high-energy sound room with Miami’s thriving nightlife scene, creating an idyllic spot for locals and visitors alike to dance and listen to music. Created in collaboration with Bar Lab Hospitality, Space Invaders and Link Miami Rebels, the hot spot serves as a place for local and international talent to celebrate local music culture while honoring a global dance scene. The sound system is unparalleled, as is the interior design, which features wood finishes backed with acoustic insulation with carpeting on the walls to mimic retro sound recording studios. 200 E Flagler St, Miami, @jolenesoundroom



ZEYZEY

This newly-opened live music venue offers craft cocktails, natural wines and rotating food from local chefs at food stands throughout the venue. Featuring three stages (two outside, one inside), guests can experience a variety of musical acts, ranging from full bands to DJ acts, Brazilian funk, discos, and more. The hip venue not only boasts international and local musical talents but serves as a cultural hub for meeting new people and enjoying the quintessential Miami lifestyle. 353 NE 61st St, Miami,@zeyzeymiami

OASIS

The outdoor Wynwood venue is a feast for the senses, hosting mouthwatering food stands like the famous Prince St. Pizza, Los Buenos, Mr. Mandolin and more, as well as on-site bars with craft cocktails and incredible music performances. At the center of the venue rests the main stage, which has hosted musical acts from Rauw Alejandro to Ludacris, Diplo and more. Gorgon City will perform on Mar. 21 and 22 this coming music week. 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami,@oasiswynwood

THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH AT JACKIE GLEASON THEATER

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater is one of Miami’s most iconic concert and performance destinations. It is located in the heart of Miami Beach, just steps away from the Convention Center. Over the years, it’s featured performances from musical legends like Frank Sinatra to Marc Anthony, Liza Minelli, Lenny Kravitz, Jay-Z, Sting and more. It boasts a historic art deco design with a touch of rock ‘n roll. 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach,@fillmoremb



HARD ROCK STADIUM

Hard Rock Stadium is more than just the home of the Miami Dolphins. Over the years, it’s become a cultural mecca, hosting iconic Miami events from concerts to the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open, Jazz in the Gardens, Rolling Loud music festival, and so much more. It’s become the go-to stadium for globe-trotting musical acts and will serve as the home for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour in Miami this fall. It will also host the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup in 2026. 347 Don Shula Dr. Ste. 102, Miami Gardens,@hardrockstadium