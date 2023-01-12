Miami's Rising Law Firm Devoted to Clients' Best Interests & Innovative Legal Services

By: Tejeda Law Group By: Tejeda Law Group | | People Sponsored Post

A rising law firm in the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale Area is redefining the typical attorney-client relationship through their mission to create measurable value for clients within their arena of law. Since opening their doors seven years ago, Tejeda Law Group continues to grow under the dynamic leadership of Principal Attorney Roxana M.Tejeda. She detailed the reasoning for starting her own law firm was, “the sense of liberty to make decisions of my own in regard to business ventures and prepare clients for their most beneficial path.” Her enthusiasm to serve her Miami and Fort Lauderdale clientele is equally shared with her legal team as they deliver exceptional customer service time again for each unique matter.

Tejeda Law Group is backed by legal professionals with expansive knowledge and experience within each of the firm’s practice areas. Having closed $200 million in commercial and residential transactions, Roxana M. Tejeda is passionate about the realty industry and shares her expertise with those seeking representation for all real estate matters, such as closings along with creating investment infrastructure to eviction disputes. The principal attorney is particularly proud of the firm’s representation of a buyer’s closing process for a unit at the Four Seasons Living from contract to close in three business days. On the commercial side, Tejeda Law Group has closed multiple industrial properties throughout Miami Dade County. These projects exemplify Tejeda Law Group’s impressive closing rate and ever-growing list of satisfied clients.

In addition to their legal real estate practice, Tejeda Law Group provides probate and estate planning including wills and trusts. The rising firm is dedicated to sharing the most accurate and up to date information best positioning their clients in all deals & procuring the best outcome. Tejeda Law Group’s innovative approach to tailoring legal solutions demonstrates their relentless devotion to prioritizing their clients’ best interests.

To schedule a virtual consultation with Tejeda Law Group, visit tejedalawgroup.com.