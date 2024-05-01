Michael Jordan's Cincoro Expands Founders Roster With Star-Studded Team

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

No matter the venture—from basketball to shoes to tequila and beyond—Michael Jordan always makes a slam dunk.

He did it today with the announcement that Cincoro Tequila, the portfolio of luxury tequilas he co-founded, has welcomed the addition of Team Cincoro.

The all-star lineup of sports and business giants adds three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, among others, to Cincoro as co-owners.

“Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it and tasting it. We are constantly striving for greatness,” said Jordan. “And now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team.”

Added Williams, “Being part of Cincoro isn't just about business—it's about championing a legacy of greatness. I love Cincoro. Just as I've strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

The full Team Cincoro also includes DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman; founder and managing partner of RedBird Capital Partners Gerry Cardinale; The Lerner Family of Lerner Enterprises and owners of the Washington Nationals; investing legend and co-CEO and managing partner of Silver Lake Egon Durban; Midas List investor and FirstMark co-founder Rick Heitzmann; B-IKONIC co-founders Damien O’Donohoe and Sir Paul Marshall; co-founder of Fenway Sports Group Tom Werner and Michael Strahan. The announcement comes just as Cinocoro is readying to launch a 375 mL bottle in early May. It will be available on the Cincoro website and in retail stores.

Cincoro Tequila has impressively fostered its reputation as an award-winning spirit since its debut when it was launched by Jordan, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics.

“Michael introduced me to the brand, and I’ve been an avid fan of Cincoro Extra Añejo since it launched in 2019. I’m honored to support Cincoro in its next era,” said Jeter.

