MILA Miami Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Entertainment

This Thursday marks four years of glamorous MediterrAsian hotspot MILA Miami serving as both a coveted culinary destination and a mecca for elevated nightlife. MILA prides itself in providing the highest standard of luxury within the Miami hospitality scene, weaving together Mediterranean, Japanese and Miami influence to transport guests to a land where hedonism is eagerly welcomed in all of its glory.

The rooftop venue encompasses four concepts, one being the open-air rooftop restaurant and lounge and the other three being recent additions. Private members-only area MILA MM provides an elite clientele with a modern take on a speakeasy, while MILA Omakase offers a highly-intimate, exclusive dining experience in a 10-seat, enclosed room for those looking to pleasure their palate. MILA Lounge is where you'll want to end the night, a swanky underground pit of pulsating energy where a lineup of zesty DJs and a well-heeled crowd sway to the beat.

Celebrate the multi-sensory magic of MILA on Jan. 25, featuring an evening of special Afrobeat DJ sets upstairs and a continued fête downstairs in the lounge as performances by Caiiro, Zakes Bantwini and Skyewanda sweep the night away in South African fashion. Reservations can be made here.