MILA Omakase Partners With L'Atelier De Joël Robuchon For A Two-Part Culinary Takeover

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink drink Local Eat

Setting the bar for Miami’s culinary adventures, MILA Omakase’s chef collaboration series returns for its third iteration, once again opening its kitchen for a 10-seat and ultra-luxurious dining experience.

Previously partnering with world-renowned chef Dominique Crenn for a two-night culinary takeover in celebration of Women’s History Month and award-winning Brazilian chef Manoella ‘Manu’ Buffara, MILA Omakase is continuing its chef collaboration series.

Now, MILA Omakase is with L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and its executive chef, James Friedberg, for a three-night culinary takeover from October 3 through October 5. As Florida’s only two-Michelin Star restaurant, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the collaboration promises guests MILA Omakase's seasonal fresh flavors paired with L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s Modern-French touch. Helmed by chef Michaël Michaelidis and Reiji Yoshizawa, MILA Omakase’s traditional menu offers an authentic and exclusive culinary experience that transports guests with its menu set around Japan's 72 micro-seasons.

For this special collaboration, the menu is priced at $390 per person and features dishes such as kusshi oyster, king crab, foie gras ravioli made with a chestnut cappuccino and white truffle, and bison en croûte. Then, indulge in delectable desserts, including apricot-ginger sorbet and dulce fondant. For an additional price, guests can add a special international wine pairing to their dinner.

Guests can partake in two seatings per night at 7 and 9:30 p.m. L’Atelier will later host MILA Omakase for a second iteration for a 15-course experience on January 18, 2024.