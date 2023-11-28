MILA Omakase Partners with Renowned Chef Edson Yamashita During Miami Art Week

Culture, Food & Drink,

MILA Omakase presents an exclusive two-night collaboration series in partnership with renowned Michelin Star Chef Edson Yamashita, taking place during the heart of Miami Art Week.

On Wednesday Dec. 6 and Thursday Dec. 7, Chef Yamashita and MILA Omakase's Chef Reiji Yoshizawa will merge their culinary mastery to curate a 14-course Omakase menu consisting of a premium selection of delicately composed nigiri and specialty Japanese-inspired dishes. Guests can expect only the finest ingredients, such as line-caught fish flown in daily, innovative vegetables and condiments, sea urchin from Hokkaido, sustainable bluefin tuna from Baja and Sanuki Olive Wagyu from Kagawa Prefecture in Japan.

Chef Yamashita has been honing his culinary craft since the age of 15, when he joined the crew of Sushi Kan and studied the philosophy of master Saramoto of the prestigious Kampachi Sushi School. He brings his expertise to the masterfully designed MILA Omakase space, featuring a massive overhanging blossom tree, a Japanese craftsmanship-inspired wallpaper screen, a dramatic marble countertop, a 500-year-old hinoki wood cutting board and an ever-changing menu that evolves in tandem with the 72 Japanese micro-seasons.

Reservations can be made here, priced at $490 per person.